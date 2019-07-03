Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap

The forced sale of Otezla is a minor negative, but the cash raised in the sale should provide Bristol-Myers Squibb with flexibility, including a possible forthcoming buyback increase.

The combined company will have a diversified portfolio of drugs and a large pipeline, with an industry-leading portfolio of immuno-oncology drugs.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) started 2019 by announcing it would acquire Celgene (CELG). The combination will create what will be one of the broadest sets of drugs that are both approved and/or in a pipeline. The combination of these companies will likely have better than appreciated cash flow due to the probable continued strength of both companies' core drugs. Moreover, this strong cash flow should allow BMY to fund studies and/or make further acquisitions to confront the looming patent expiration their drugs have in the second half of the next decade.

Celgene is a good acquisition for Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is acquiring a large pipeline with Celgene, which has multiple ongoing clinical trials on track and approved medications that are expanding in use.

(Source: Celgene's website pipeline data)

The company's core drug is Revlimid, which is a blockbuster drug used to treat multiple myeloma and certain types of lymphoma, among other conditions. The patent of Revlimid expires in 2027. Revlimid is approved as a chemotherapy-free combination treatment with rituximab to treat adult patients who were previously treated for follicular lymphoma or marginal zone lymphoma. Revlimid generated over $2.5 billion in global revenue in the first quarter of 2019.

(Source: Celgene's Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

Acquiring Celgene also makes Bristol-Myers Squibb a much more diverse pharma, with greater specialty exposure, which is likely to retain greater drug pricing, including within targeted cancer therapies.

Bristol-Myers Squibb also recently announced the forced divestment of Otezla, a psoriasis drug, in order to get approval for the Celgene acquisition. Otezla is a growing drug that earned around $389 million in the first quarter of this year and which has the potential to expand its label.

(Source: Celgene's Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

While the soon loss of this seeming powerhouse drug is likely not a best case scenario from the position of Bristol-Myers Squibb's developing a diversified portfolio of cash flowing drugs, Otezla is not currently a meaningful asset and is likely to generate $8-11 billion in the sale. This cash influx should support Bristol-Myers Squibb while it merges the companies, including possible debt refinancing. In the interim, the forced sale is a minor headwind.

Celgene doesn't just have anticipated total revenue of about $17 billion this year, with diluted earnings per share guidance of $10.60-10.80 and also 5 new late-stage products that may launch within the next year.

(Source: Celgene's Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a diversified drug portfolio and is an immuno-oncology powerhouse.

For the last several years, Bristol-Myers Squibb's revenue growth has been focused on immuno-oncology ("I-O"), where it is one of the most successful companies. In particular, BMY owns Opdivo and Yervoy, which are both successful oncology medications.

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda are the two most successful I-O medications in terms of revenue, where both are monoclonal antibodies that address the PD-1 biomarker. It may be the case that Keytruda is a more successful medication, but that is still not clear and both are massively successful. Moreover, Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb settled patent litigation by Merck providing a royalty to BMY and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF) (OTCPK:OPHLY), where it must pay:

on global sales of Keytruda of 6.5% from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2023, and 2.5% from January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2026. Under the agreement, the companies have also granted certain rights to each other under their respective patent portfolios pertaining to PD-1. The royalties will be shared between Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono in a 75/25 percent allocation, respectively. (Source: June 20, 2017, BMY press release)

This settlement is also a tacit acknowledgement by Merck that Bristol-Myers Squibb's patent claims regarding the PD-1 antibody had merit. This means that the company has a reasonable likelihood of having similar success regarding other PD-1 focused competitors that may come.

Further, it is likely that both Keyrtruda and Opdivo will find further indications for use, most especially in combination therapies. In any event, owning Opdivio and having a royalty on Keyruda establishes a strong I-O core for Bristol-Myers Squibb, which is fortified by Yervoy. Bristol-Myers Squibb also generates strong revenue from Sprycel, which is not an I-O medication.

Outside of I-O and oncology more broadly, Bristol-Myers Squibb has had tremendous success with Eliquis, an anticoagulant. Eliquis is used to prevent clotting and stroke with people with atrial fibrillation. The drug is rapidly becoming the standard in its markets, resulting in strong revenue growth.

(Source: Bristol-Myers Squibb's March 25, 2019, Investor Presentation)

With the strong current cash flow Bristol-Myers Squibb has from Opdivo and Eliquis as well as the strong revenue it will obtain from Revlimid and the cash influx it will now obtain from the forced sale of Otezla, the company should be able to easily meet its debt obligations and existing dividend payout as well as fund the company's sizable pipeline.

Moreover, it is highly probable that the company will increase its buyback and accelerate it at about the same time it announces the terms of the future sale of Otezla. Even if it does not do that, so long as the company gets over $8 billion for the drug, which is probable, the company should be in a strong position to move forward with combining the two companies.

Conclusion

The market is not recognizing the strength of the combined cash flow of Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene, due to the blockbuster performance of multiple diversified drugs that are still growing. Bristol-Myers Squibb will have one of the most diverse portfolios of approved drugs and largest pipelines, including in the I-O space that is at the forefront of disrupting standards of care. This strong and growing cash flow is likely to be re-evaluated by the market and become more appreciated after Bristol-Myers Squibb completes this merger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.