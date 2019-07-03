L.B. Foster: 'Fostering' Growth, Buy Now Or Be Left Behind

We see many catalysts to drive shares higher over the next 12 to 18 months, including construction award wins, a higher penetration of friction-control services, and market share gains.

L.B. Foster Co. - Recent Price $24.59

52-Week Range $13.91 – $26.48 Total Debt $89.6M Shares Outstanding 10.6 million Debt/Equity 35.3% Insider/Institutional 6.6%/67.6% ROE (LTM) -23.2% Public Float 8.2 million Book Value/Share $12.1 Market Capitalization $254.2 million Daily Volume (90-day) 60,781

FYE Dec FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E EPS ($) ESTIMATED CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 March $(0.20)A $0.35A $0.39E Q2 June $0.47A $0.53E $0.61E Q3 Sept $0.47A $0.42E $0.48E Q4 Dec $0.22A $0.46E $0.53E Year* $1.17A $1.76E $2.02E P/E Ratio 20.6x 13.6x 11.9x Change 197.5% 50.5% 14.7%

FYE Dec FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 March $122.4A $150.4A - $166.2E - Q2 June $172.8A $193.6E - $213.8E - Q3 Sept $167.0A $187.1E - $206.7E - Q4 Dec $164.5A $184.2E - $203.5E - Year* $626.9A $715.5E - $790.4E - Change 16.9% 14.1% - 10.5% -

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

About L.B. Foster Co. (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure. The company operates through the following segments: Rail Products and Services, Construction Products, and Tubular and Energy Services.

Overview

Headwinds from acquisitions and litigation uncertainty are well behind the company as evident from recent Q1:19 earnings which showed market share gains across all three business lines. FSTR has registered a CAGR of ~14% from 2016 through 2018. With more focus on innovation and M&A, this sales growth could accelerate. We expect operational improvement initiatives and a mix shift toward services to drive margin expansion. FSTR is well positioned to benefit from an improved spending outlook for oil and gas exploration companies in 2019 as well as from investments in new midstream infrastructure capacity. The company is poised to grow revenues and earnings over the near to medium term. We initiate coverage with a buy rating and a price target of $30.75, with an implied upside of ~25 %.

Primary Risk

The company operates in highly cyclical industries such as the energy or infrastructure transportation markets. This cyclicality could cause significant volatility in earnings.

Difficulties with integrating acquisitions could adversely affect operating costs and expected benefits from those acquisitions.

Investment Thesis

L.B. Foster Co. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of products and services for transportation and energy infrastructure. The company operates through the following segments: Rail Products and Services, Construction Products, and Tubular and Energy Services. We see many catalysts to drive shares higher over the next 12 to 18 months, including construction award wins, a higher penetration of friction-control services, and market share gains across all three business lines. FSTR is well positioned to continue to benefit from an improved spending outlook for oil and gas exploration companies in 2019 as well as from investments in new midstream infrastructure capacity.

Our thesis is FSTR can drive growth and deliver value for shareholders through a successful transition to a service-based company from a product-centric business. Our thesis depends on the following company initiatives:

Moving into adjacent markets by acquiring companies,

Growing organically through new product innovation, and

Continuing operational improvement initiatives.

Each of the three operating segments experienced solid sales growth and market share gains during Q1:19. New orders were up 2.5% YOY to $180 million while the backlog rose 13.5% to ~$250M. Backlog growth was specifically strong in the company’s Construction and Rail segments, growing over 17% and 15% in Q1:19. The tubular and energy services segment continues to perform very well as energy markets improve and U.S. operators continue to lift production. Forecasts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration suggest that global demand for oil and gas should continue to rise for the rest of 2019.

The need for additional takeaway capacity in high-volume areas like the Permian region, coupled with new capacity to connect growth markets, including export customers, has fueled investments in the midstream infrastructure which should boost demand for the Tubular & Energy Services segment. Transit projects continue to fuel the growth in the Construction segment as spending on expansion and modernization of systems in North America and Europe has continued. The company has outlined an increasing mix of high-margin services business (compared to products) as a core part of its growth strategy. The Services segment grew ~56.7% YOY in 2018 versus growth of just ~7.4% for the Products segment. We believe a transition to the services and solutions business reduces seasonality fluctuations on revenues and profit. Furthermore, FSTR’s cost containments efforts are delivering strong results. As a percentage of sales, the selling and administrative expenses reduced 210 bps in Q1:19 compared to the prior year quarter. EBITDA margin expanded ~260 bps YOY in Q1:19.

FSTR has registered a CAGR of ~14% during 2016-2018, and with more focus on innovation and M&A, this sales growth could accelerate. FSTR trades at 7.6x TTM EBITDA, which is roughly a 25% discount to the peer group average. Therefore, because of the aforementioned growth opportunities and FSTR’s discounted valuation, we believe FSTR’s stock price has room to grow.

We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a $30.75 price target.

Our recommendation is based on an expectation that management can execute on the growth plan they have outlined, while maintaining balance sheet leverage without incurring large amounts of additional debt.

Topline Optimism – Across All Three Segments

Headwinds from acquisitions and litigation uncertainty are well behind the company as evident from recent Q1:19 earnings which showed market share gains across all three business lines. We expect sales momentum to continue for the rest of 2019. Order backlog was $250 million at the end of the first quarter, up $30 million, or 13.5% from the prior year’s backlog of $220 million. The backlog was driven by significant increases in both the Rail and Construction segments, with both segments increasing more than 15%. FSTR reported new orders worth $180 million in Q1:19 which is an indication of continued strength across its segments.

We expect demand for the Tubular & Energy segment to be driven by a widespread need for domestic pipeline infrastructure in both the short and long term to support potential export growth and the continuing transition from coal to natural gas plants. Industry projections for 2019 suggest that global demand for oil and gas should continue to rise which correlates to the increased order activity during 1Q19 that led to a favorable ending backlog. The price of WTI crude oil has averaged over $60/bbl this year and FSTR’s management expects upstream developers to project better cash flow in Q2 and possibly renew capital expenditure plans that take advantage of the higher oil prices. FSTR has positioned itself to benefit from this potential higher activity. The company has opened a new service center in the Bakken region and has expanded existing capabilities in its Permian service center. We remain optimistic about the prospects of the Tubular & Energy segment despite headwinds from reduced demand for services on foreign pipelines due to tariffs and quotas.

During Q1:19, the volume of traffic for public Class I rail operators in the U.S. was lower-than-expected. However, capital spending increased 6.6%. We note that FSTR sales do not necessarily correlate to Class 1 rail capital spending, but the metric is a good indicator of potential growth in the industry. Freight rail operators are prioritizing spending against safety improvement, operating efficiency, and other cost reduction activities. We believe FSTR’s friction management products and services are well positioned to capture this growth opportunity. Global transit projects also should favorably impact Rail sales going forward, including services for London's Crossrail project. Rail backlog of $121.5 million favorably positions this segment for the rest of 2019.

The Construction segment also is well positioned to register solid growth in 2019 given a Q1:19 backlog of ~$101 million and a strong outlook for the Precast Concrete products business, which registered ~35.6% YOY sales growth in Q1:19. Management is capturing market share vs. its competition which positions FSTR for further growth in the near term. Management also recognized that large construction projects are being planned for the next three years and that the company could secure contracts from these construction projects later this year.

A Shift Toward Higher Margin Service Business

The company has outlined higher contribution from services as a core part of its growth strategy. The company continues to invest in higher-margin service business models such as tubular, specialty coating, and friction management services. At the same time, FSTR is exiting low-margin businesses such as coating field services and the LB Pipe & Coupling joint venture. The company is increasing its focus on value-add solutions such as railway automation, smart measurement systems, and control & displays which has led to a shift in mix towards the services segment. In 2018, the Services segment grew ~56.7% YOY vs. growth of just ~7.4% in the Products segment. We believe a transition to the services and solutions segment reduces seasonality fluctuations on revenues and profit.

Exhibit 1: Mix shifting towards Services Source: L.B. Foster Co and Singular Research

Expect Further Improvement in Operating Margins

FSTR has taken various initiatives to drive operational improvement which has resulted in margin expansion over the years. Some of the projects successfully completed include: 1) precision measurement facility expansion, 2) Bridge Products’ new software which shortens production schedule, and 3) Automation of the Test and Inspection business.

FSTR’s cost containment efforts are delivering strong results. As a percentage of sales, selling and administrative expenses were 210 bps lower in Q1:19 as compared to the prior year quarter. EBITDA margin expanded ~260 bps YOY in Q1:19. Investment in more automated equipment and modernization from enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and other systems has improved efficiencies. Furthermore, FSTR aligns costs at its facilities to adjust when the company experiences lower volume. We expect continued margin improvement through further modernization and lower cost facilities.

Industry Trends Driving Growth

FSTR’s growth prospects are tied to transportation and energy market spending in general. Below are some of the trends in these end markets which are driving the demand of FSTR’s products.

Freight railroad outlook cautiously optimistic

The North American freight rail market currently has several positive indicators. Capital spending rose approximately 6% during Q1:19 as reported by public class I operators. Major Class I railroad operators in the U.S. have forecasted a flat to a modest increase in capital spending plans for 2019. To support this forecast, Class I railroads such as BNSF, Genesee and Wyoming, and Kansas City Southern have announced plans to increase capital spending in 2019. We note that FSTR sales are not directly correlated to Class I spending; however, Class I spending trends provide a glimpse into the future growth outlook of the rail industry. Rail volumes have trended lower so far this year, but according to the Association of American Railroads, improving economic conditions could lead to rail volumes stabilizing or growing in the second half of the year, although some uncertainties remain.

Demand for domestic pipeline infrastructure

The EIA crude oil forecast suggests that the price of crude oil is likely to remain well above $60/bbl in 2019 and beyond. In addition, the global demand for oil and gas should continue to rise for 2019. This growth trend is likely to prompt upstream operators to increase capex and investments in oil exploration and the transportation infrastructure. Of the 19.3% growth in sales from the Tubular and Energy segment during Q1:19, ~91% of the increase came from the divisions that largely serve the midstream markets. FSTR should benefit from market investment in pipeline capacity that is seen in oil and gas production in U.S. shale territories.

Exhibit 2: U.S. Crude Oil Production Expected to Rise Source: EIA and Singular Research

Management and Shareholders

The company is led by CEO Robert Bauer. Mr. Bauer joined the company as the CEO in 2012. He has been at the forefront of transitioning FSTR from a product-focused business to a service-based business. FSTR has made six acquisitions under Mr. Bauer since 2012, many of which are pure-play service businesses.

On the most-recent earnings press release, the company reported 10.58 million shares outstanding. A summary of key shareholdings follows.

Growth Strategy

We believe FSTR’s growth strategy revolves around using a mix of organic and inorganic initiatives. The organic initiatives include investing in divisions with superior growth opportunities such as friction management solutions. other on-track services, automation solutions, and precast concrete products. The friction management and on-track services business has been growing at a rapid rate. Friction management products and services provide savings for freight rail operators by reducing wear and tear in heavy traffic areas. Global Transit projects have contributed to the growth within the Rail segment, and FSTR continues to expand in new geographies to benefit from this opportunity. Over the years, M&A has been a contributor to sales growth with FSTR having completed six acquisitions since 2014. Management is interested in further M&A investments that allow the company to bolster its presence in its core markets or expand into adjacent markets. From 2016 through 2018, we note that FSTR has had sales growth at a CAGR of ~14% and with more focus on innovation and M&A, this sales growth could accelerate.

Recent Financial Results

Revenues grew 22.9% in Q1:19 vs. the comparable year-ago periods driven by strong performance across all three segments – Rail (+21.8% YOY), Construction Products (+29.2% YOY) and Tubular & Energy Services (+19.3% YOY). As shown in the chart below, the Rail segment is the largest contributor to sales and that trend is likely to stay the same in the near to medium term.

In Q1:19, gross profit increased 31.4% over the prior year quarter to $29.2 million. Gross margin increased 130 bps to 19.4% on account of the Tubular and Energy Services (+510 bps) and Construction Products (+90 bps) segments, partially offset by the Rail segment (-40 bps). Q1:19 EBITDA was $10.2 million, 92.4% higher than Q1:18, driven by an increase in profitability across all three segments. In Q1:19, EBITDA margins improved ~250 bps YOY to 6.8% compared with 4.3% in the year ago period. The improvement is from various operational improvement initiatives taken by the company to reduce costs.

Net income for Q1:19 was $3.7 million or $0.35 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $1.9 million or $0.18 per diluted share in Q1:18.

EPS Guidance and Estimates

For 2019, we forecast revenue of $715.5 million, an increase of 14.1% YOY. Rail and Construction backlog of $121.5 and $101 million favorably position the segments moving into 2019. As a result, we expect all three segments to post strong revenue growth in 2019. For 2020, we forecast revenue growth of 10.5%, resulting in $790.4 million of sales.

Management also expects to keep a check on overall costs despite making necessary investments in product innovation and sales and marketing. Management has taken various initiatives to drive operational improvement which has further supported margins. These initiatives include investments in more automated equipment and modernization of plants. Amidst higher revenues and cost cutting measures, we expect operating income to increase in the future.

For 2019 and 2020, we expect operating income of $28.3 and $32.0 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA will also follow a similar trend, delivering $48.3 and $54.1 million for 2019 and 2020, respectively. Income from continuing operations is forecasted at $18.3 and $21.0 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively. This forecast results in Earnings per Share of $1.76 and $2.02 for 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Investment Risks

The company operates in highly-cyclical industries such as the energy or transportation infrastructure markets. This cyclicality could cause significant volatility in earnings.

Difficulties with integrating acquisitions could adversely affect operating costs and expected benefits from those acquisitions.

A significant portion of the companies’ sales are concentrated with the Rail division. A decline in spending by railroad operators could adversely affect revenues and cash flows.

The Tubular and Energy division sales are largely dependent on the state of the oil and gas sector and crude oil prices. Consequently, sudden or significant declines in oil prices could adversely affect results of operations.

Valuation

We value FSTR using a combination of multiples based on industry peer companies (P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples) blended with our Discounted Cash Flow valuation to derive a fair value target price for the company.

We are valuing FSTR using a combination of P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples. The company already is on a growth path having registered sales at a 14% CAGR from 2016 through 2018, and with aggressive organic and inorganic growth initiatives, we believe this growth trajectory could strengthen. We apply the multiples to our 2020 forecast, and then discount that result back at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our target price. The multiple based target price is $31.85 which discounts back to the present value of $29.52.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow target. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the next one year, and then grows EBIT at a 6% rate over years 2-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 7.91%. Our DCF produces a value of $32.19.

The combination of $28.52 at 50% and $32.19 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $30.85, which we round down to $30.75.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples, while the DCF is included at the end of this report.

The exhibit below shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward EPS and P/E multiples. Our EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020 are $1.76 and $2.02, respectively. The portion of the chart not shaded shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/E multiples that are above the current price of $24.02 on June 24, 2019. The P/E multiples are almost all below the industry peer group average.

The exhibit below shows price targets based on our DCF model using a range of discount rates and return on capital assumptions. We believe the assumptions that drive our price target are reasonable.

50% Off Marketplace - "Best of the Uncovereds" To access our exclusive small-cap portfolio, all of our articles, and additional resources, join our marketplace subscription! Our analysts are unbiased and dedicated to providing the most accurate calls possible. All members get access to our model portfolio, showing you exactly what we're buying so that you can too! For the month of July, we are offering a 50% discount on our yearly marketplace subscription. Interested? Send us a message directly and let us know.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.