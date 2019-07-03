Equity Funds Keep Their Winning Streak Alive For The Second Quarter In A Row

Photo Source: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via REUTERS. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other world leaders pose for a family photograph with their partners in front of Osaka Castle at the G-20 summit, in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019.
U.S. investors pushed equity funds to their strongest June gains since 1938 while hanging on every bit of news concerning the U.S./China trade negotiations and Federal Reserve Board meetings during the quarter. For Q2 2019, the average equity fund posted a 2.96% gain, with Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds (USDE) macro-classification (+3.36%) outpacing the other three major equity groups for the second consecutive quarter. In this segment, I highlight the Q2 and June 2019 performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.
