Equity Funds Keep Their Winning Streak Alive For The Second Quarter In A Row

Summary

For Q2 2019, equity funds (+2.96% on average) strung together two consecutive quarters of plus-side performance.

Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity (USDE) Funds macro-classification (+3.36%) remained at the top of the leaderboard for the second quarter in a row.

The Sector Equity Funds macro-classification housed two of the three best performing classifications in the equity universe for Q2, with Precious Metals Equity Funds (+11.94%) leading the macro-group.

The World Equity Funds macro-classification was propped up by strong returns from Latin American Funds (+7.23%).

Mid-cap (+4.41%) and growth-oriented (+5.03%)domestic equity funds outpaced the other capitalization and style groups for Q2.