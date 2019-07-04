The British Pound Sits And Waits For The Next Shoe To Drop

Happy July 4th, the day we celebrate independence from the British. This July 4th, the UK is preparing for a new Prime Minister and another deadline for its independence from the EU.

In June 2016, the citizens of the United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union in a close referendum. The vote caused the Prime Minister to resign, and Theresa May from the Conservative Party took over the government to guide the UK through the divorce process by the deadline, which was on March 29, 2019. The deadline has come and gone, and frustration over the process and a lack of consensus within the Parliament about a deal for Brexit led to Prime Minister May's resignation in June. The UK government has yet to deliver on the referendum, and now a new Prime Minister will take over with the primary goal of leading the Brexit initiative to fulfill the will of the British people.

The new deadline for Brexit, where the UK will no longer be a member of the European Union, is on October 31, 2019. The process appears to be no closer to a deal with the EU than it was the day after the referendum in 2016. And, the leading candidate to replace Prime Minister May has said that he intends to stick to the deadline even if it means a departure with no deal or a hard Brexit.

The British pound is sitting and waiting for the next shoe to drop when it comes to the future of the UK and its relationship with the European Union. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) moves higher and lower with the British pound versus US dollar currency relationship.

The next Tory Prime Minister

Since the conservative party holds the most seats in Parliament, the next Prime Minister of the UK will come from its ranks. The two candidates left in the race are Boris Johnson, the ex-Mayor of London and former Foreign Secretary under Prime Minister May. Johnson resigned the post after disagreeing with the Prime Minister. Johnson has said that he will stick to the October 31 deadline, even if it means a hard Brexit.

Jeremy Hunt, the other candidate for Prime Minister and current Foreign Secretary, pledged to achieve a Brexit that would work for those who voted to remain within the EU. It appears that Mr. Johnson will win the contest and taker over for Prime Minister May in what could be a very challenging job with the deadline for Brexit less than four months away and a divided Parliament. If the Labour MPs led by Jeremy Corbyn did not care much for Theresa May, they are likely to hate Mr. Johnson, whose style is far more controversial and divisive.

An election looms large

When Boris Johnson presents his credentials to Queen Elizabeth and becomes the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the political arguing over Brexit will thrust back onto the center of the stage. Prime Minister May attempted to present a consensus deal to her Parliament and shuttled back and forth between London and the continent to negotiate, renegotiate, and beg the EU for a deal that would work for a majority of MPs. However, she failed. Mr. Johnson is likely to take a harder line both at home and on the other side of the English Channel which could force a no-confidence vote in the early days of his leadership and lead to a general election.

Mr. Johnson would be the Tory candidate and would face Jeremy Corbyn, the controversial leader of the Labour Party. However, in the recent elections for MPs to the EU Parliament, a new party led by Brexit proponent Nigel Farage received the most votes. At the time of the big victory, Farage's party was only six weeks old. Farage has threatened to have his party run against the Conservatives and Labour in a general election which could create chaos when it comes to UK politics and the future shape of the Parliament. Given Mr. Johnson's leadership style and the lack of consensus in Parliament over Brexit, the UK could be heading for a constitutional crisis. The odds favor a general election which will be one more event that takes the spotlight off Brexit leaving the eventual leadership minimal time when it comes to the October 31 deadline. Any general election may also wind up serving as another referendum for Brexit, or at least a vote on if the UK voters favor a hard Brexit or a deal with the EU. The bottom line is that with fewer than four months to go, politics in the UK are a bloody mess.

A hard Brexit will create fear

The EU hopes to avoid a hard Brexit as it would open a can of worms on so many levels from trade to immigration, and borders to regulations. In a sign that the markets do not like the prospects for a Brexit without a deal, the UK currency rallied when the market believed a deal was on the horizon and fell as the Parliament repeatedly rejected Prime Minister May's proposals.

Source: CQG

The chart of the currency relationship between the pound and US dollar shows that the UK currency fell from $1.50 to $1.20 in the wake of the referendum vote in 2016. After reaching a low in early 2017, the pound rallied to a high at $1.4413 in mid-April 2018 as the markets believed that Prime Minister May would present an acceptable deal to the Parliament that would result in a smooth divorce. However, the repeated rejections of proposals took the pound to a low at $1.2479 in late 2018. After a rebound to $1.3385 in mid-March when the market hoped that the March 29, 2019 deadline would yield a deal, it collapsed after the agreement remained elusive. In the aftermath of Prime Minister May's resignation, the pound has traded near the lows in a range from $1.2556 to $1.2832 since late May. As the pound sits near the lows, which is the low for 2019, the next leader of the UK will face the same problems as his predecessor.

Herding cats in the Parliament and EU

The members of the Parliament in the UK are so divided over Brexit that a deal without a general election could be an impossible feat. Boris Johnson has said that he would not rule out suspending the Parliament to push through a no-deal Brexit without the consent of MPs. Mr. Johnson confirmed that it was one of the options on the table. At the same time, he pledged to replace Theresa May's "defunct" withdrawal agreement. Any new agreement would likely cause objections from the less than agreeable members of the legislative body in London.

At the same time, the EU leadership has been more than consistent in their statements that the proposal negotiated with Prime Minister May is the only option for the UK. Brexit sets a precedent for other members who may wish to leave the union in the futures, so the union is not likely to offer concessions to get a deal done by the deadline. It is possible that October 31 is not cast in stone and a moving target if the UK decides on a general election. As Prime Minister, Boris Johnson would face a herd of scowling cats in his Parliament and a very challenging group of EU ministers who will give very little when it comes to replacing the current proposal.

FXB could get volatile

The bottom line is that after a period of consolidation from the $1.2556 to 1.2832 in the British pound versus US dollar currency relationship since the week of May 20, we could see lots of price variance over the coming weeks and months. A victory by Mr. Johnson in the current struggle to become the next Prime Minister would likely lead to another contest in a general election. Based on the trading patterns in the currency market since the 2016 referendum, a hard Brexit would cause the value of the pound to drop against the dollar. A deal or no-Brexit at all would likely result in a rally. As the political wrangling continues over the coming weeks, expect price variance in the British pound to increase, perhaps dramatically.

The most direct route for a risk position on the long or short side of the British pound-US dollar currency relationship is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange market. The futures market proves an alternative to OTC products. Meanwhile, the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust is an alternative available to anyone interested in a position in the UK currency with a standard equity account. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

FXB has net assets of $134.46 million and trades an average of 37,492 shares each day. The product charges a 0.40% expense ratio. On the weekly chart, the pound futures dropped from a high at $1.3385 in mid-March to a low at $1.2556 in mid-June or a decline of 6.2%.

Source: Barchart

In mid-March, FXB hit a high at $128.95 and fell to a low at $121.40 in mid-June, a loss of 5.85%.

We are likely to see the pound break out of its trading range over the coming days and weeks, and volatility could become high as the political drama of Brexit rises with new leadership in the nation. The pound is waiting for the next shoe to drop, and that is likely to be the ascent of Boris Johnson to the job as the next Prime Minister.

Happy 4th of July!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.