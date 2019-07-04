Consolidation In The Sugar Market - Watch The Real

Sugar is a member of the soft commodity sector of the raw materials asset class. The sweet commodity is a staple and an ingredient in many of the foods people all over the world eat each day. While many nations around the world subsidize the price of sugar, the world's leading sugarcane producer, Brazil, depends on the free-market world price of sugar.

There can be significant price differences in the price of sugar when it comes to subsidies. An example is the price of US subsidized sugar futures, which trades as the number 16 contract. On July 1, the price of sugar 16 for November delivery settled at 26.06 cents per pound. Meanwhile, free-market or world sugar number 11 settled at 12.62 cents per pound for October delivery on the same day. The subsidized price was more than double the price of sugar in the free market. The US and other nations around the world have a long history of subsidies for sugar producers as they seek to guaranty supplies during periods where the economics of producing the agricultural commodity do not result in profits. The bottom line is that the availability of sugar is more of a concern than the price for governments.

The free market price of sugar can be highly volatile, which is another reason why governments subsidize producers. Since the early 1970s, the price of world sugar has traded from a low at 2.29 cents to a high at 66 cents per pound.

The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the three sugar futures contracts it holds.

A narrow range since early March

The historically volatile sugar futures market has not been so volatile since early March.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that sugar futures fell to a low at 9.83 per pound last September, which in hindsight looks like the bottom end of its pricing cycle. When the price of a commodity falls to a level where production slows, inventories begin to decline, and demand increases, the price typically turns higher. Sugar had not traded below the 10 cents per pound level in a decade until late 2018, but the move to 9.83 cents prompted a recovery rally that took the price of the soft commodity to a high at 14.24 cents one month later, a rise of 44.9%. Since then, sugar futures have been in a trading range, and since February, the price of nearby futures have traded from a low at 11.36 to a high at 12.87 cents or a 1.51 cents band as sugar is consolidating. On July 3, the price was at 12.56 cents, which was not far from the top end of the trading range. While relative strength on the weekly chart is in neutral territory, the move to the upper end of the range sent price momentum into the lower region of an overbought condition. Weekly historical volatility at 18.60% is at a low level in the sugar futures market.

Open interest plunged over the roll period

The weekly chart also shows that open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the sugar futures market, dropped from 1,040,635 to 851,542 contracts over the period when July futures were rolling to the next active month, October. The decline of 189,093 contracts or 18.2% came at a time when the price rose from the bottom to the top end of the trading range since March. Rising price and falling open interest is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market.

Ethanol supports the price of sugar

Meanwhile, the two leading producers of ethanol in the world are the United States and Brazil. The biofuel is a product of agricultural commodities. In the US, the world's leading corn producer and exporter, the grain is processed into ethanol. As Brazil is the top producer and exporter of sugarcane, it is the sweet commodity that is the primary ingredient in ethanol production. In 2018, the price of ethanol traded to a new contract low at just under the $1.20 per gallon level. In 2019, the price of the biofuel recovered.

The weekly chart illustrates that the price of ethanol futures rose from lows at $1.198 per gallon in late November 2018 to a high at $1.645 in mid-June. Ethanol rose by over 37% from the 2018 low to the most recent peak and was trading at the $1.50 per gallon level on July 3.

Ethanol rallied on the back of delays in corn planting in the United States. However, the higher price for the biofuel also provided some degree of support for the price of sugar.

Brazil's currency could hold the key

Aside from the ethanol price, production costs for sugar in Brazil are highly sensitive to the relationship between the US dollar and the Brazilian real. The dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for world sugar prices, but local output costs in Brazil accrue in Brazilian currency terms.

In a sign of sugar's correlation with the Brazilian real, the price of sugar reached a peak in 2011 at 36.08 cents per pound. At the most recent low at 9.83 cents, sugar had declined by 72.8%. At the same time, the Brazilian real traded to a high at $0.65095 against the US dollar in 2011 and fell to a low at $0.23625 in September 2018, a drop of 63.7% over the same period when sugar's price tanked. However, in Brazilian real terms, the local price of sugarcane only declined by 9.1%, hardly the move experienced in US dollar terms.

Sugar's rally from the lows came alongside a recovery in the Brazilian currency against the US dollar.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the real versus dollar relationship shows, it moved to $0.25975 on July 3, 9.95% off its 2018 low. When it comes to sugar, the move from 9.83 cents to 12.57 cents or 27.9% means that sugar in Brazilian terms recovered by 17.95% from the low, but commodities prices tend to exhibit a far higher degree of price variance than currencies.

Meanwhile, the positive correlation between the real and sugar is worth watching over the second half of 2019. Last October, Brazil elected a far-right President, Jair Bolsonaro, who pledged to clean up corruption in the country and improve the economy. If successful with his initiatives, the value of the Brazilian real is likely to continue to move higher against the US dollar over the coming months. A recovery in the real would increase the cost of sugar production in Brazil, leading to higher dollar-based prices for the sweet commodity in the free market. Since the US subsidized price is at over 26 cents per pound, there is plenty of room for the price of sugar to appreciate from its current level. The first level of technical resistance stands at the October peak at 14.24 cents per pound. In October 2016, the price of free-market sugar reached a peak at 23.90 cents per pound.

Brazil could hold the key to the path of least resistance for the price of sugar futures over the coming months, as the real is a highly influential factor.

CANE is a conservative tool given its diversification

I believe that if President Bolsonaro has even limited success in his anti-corruption initiatives, it will cause capital to flow back into the nation with South America's leading population and GDP. A bullish orientation on Brazil could lead to even greater percentage gains in the sugar futures market.

The most direct route for a risk position in the sweet commodity is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product provides an alternative, and CANE is available to anyone who holds am equities account. The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart shows, CANE holds equal positions in the three most liquidly-trades sugar futures contracts. The diversification causes fewer financial costs when it comes to rolling from one active month to the next. Therefore, CANE tends to underperform the price action in the sugar futures market on the upside and outperform the sweet commodity futures when the price declines. The price of October futures rose from 11.82 cents on May 23 to a high at 12.95 cents on June 14 or 9.56%. A correction took October futures to a low at 12.29 cents on June 26, a drop of 5.1%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, CANE rose from $6.78 to $7.23 per share or 6.64% and fell to $6.93 per share or 4.15%. CANE underperformed sugar futures on the way up and outperformed on the way down.

CANE has net assets of $9.49 million, and an average of 33,320 shares change hands each day. CANE charges a 1% expense ratio.

I would only execute trades with CANE during the hours when ICE sugar futures are trading as market makers tend to offer tighter bid-offer spreads when they can hedge positions in the futures market. I will be watching the relationship between the US dollar and the Brazilian real for clues about the path of least resistance of the price of sugar over the coming weeks and months. A move higher in the Brazilian currency could turn out to be explosive for the price of the soft commodity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.