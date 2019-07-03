Broadcom Reportedly Ready For Another Enterprise Software Acquisition

Investors are still split on the merits of Broadcom’s (AVGO) 2018 acquisition of CA, but Broadcom management apparently isn’t letting those concerns get in the way of their strategic plans. To that end, Bloomberg is reporting that Broadcom is in advanced discussions to acquire Symantec (SYMC) at an enterprise value of over $15 billion.

The key attraction of Symantec would be similar to that of CA – high operating margins and theoretically consistent free cash flows, boosted by Broadcom’s aggressive cost-reduction efforts. That argument makes sense to a point, but given the challenges Symantec has seen in its business and the lack of a “moat” relative to CA, I expect this deal to be even less popular with some investors, not that that will dissuade CEO Hock Tan from following his plan.

The Rumored Deal

Bloomberg ran a story after the close on Tuesday asserting that Broadcom is in “advanced talks” with Symantec regarding an acquisition. A total deal value of over $15 billion has been floated, and it is possible that the final price could end up pretty close to the $18 billion that Broadcom paid for CA. With the deal just at the rumor stage (as of this writing), it’s difficult to estimate the potential cost savings that Broadcom would target, but 10% is probably a good starting point based upon past experience, and I’d note that Symantec’s interim CEO has himself discussed the need to enhance productivity by reducing costs.

Broadcom could pay close to $17 billion and still be paying a reasonable multiple relative to how the market generally prices companies with Symantec’s revenue growth and margin prospects (excluding the cost-cutting). In Symantec’s case, ongoing worries about the real health of the company’s enterprise business, its competitiveness, and the above-average volatility in recent results would explain at some of the discount to that “fair value” before the news of a potential bid from Broadcom. Before getting into the merits of a potential bid, I should also note that this isn’t the first time the idea of Broadcom buying Symantec has been floated. Even before the CA deal, Symantec was considered a potential target if Broadcom ever wanted to diversify into software. Once Broadcom confirmed that interest with the CA deal, Symantec became a frequent-flyer in sell-side “who will Broadcom buy next?” reports.

What Broadcom Would Be Getting

If Broadcom closes a deal for Symantec, it would be buying one of the largest security software companies in the market (at least by some metrics). Symantec may be best known among some readers for its Norton and LifeLock consumer products, the company has a larger suite of enterprise offerings including advanced threat protection, identity management, endpoint security, and email security, as well as Blue Coat in web security.

Although Symantec has been seeing meaningful customer erosion in the face of competition from more aggressive smaller companies like Carbon Black (CBLK) and ZScaler (ZS), and enterprise billings dropped a worrisome 24% year-over-year in the last quarter, the company still has a large base of business and significant share in markets like endpoint security, messaging security, and web security.

Symantec has had quite a few challenges lately, including the abrupt departure of the CEO back in May – a move that I believe came in part due to a protected period of inconsistent performance in the enterprise business. Although management believes they’ve improved their products more than is commonly thought by the market, the interim CEO has discussed the need to increase its marketing efforts to deliver that message, as well as shifting channel compensation to incentivize new customer acquisition.

What Broadcom would be buying, then, is an old school cybersecurity company with significant operating scale. Unlike CA, with its strong share in mainframe-related software, I don’t think Symantec has a particularly wide moat, and current Symantec management’s focus on increasing marketing efforts to regain share and new customers doesn’t really jibe with the strategy Broadcom has used with CA, which has seen the company deprioritize new customer acquisition and refocus on its largest customers (much to the benefit of smaller rivals like CybeArk (CYBR) in areas like secure privilege). It may also be worth mentioning that Intel’s (INTC) acquisition of cybersecurity company McAfee really never worked out as planned, though I think there are many differences between both the target and acquiring companies (including the quality of Broadcom’s management versus Intel’s at the time).

Should Broadcom Do The Deal?

There are still Broadcom investors who don’t want any further M&A into software, but I’d say those investors need to either make their peace with Tan’s strategy or sell their position. Management has made it clear that they’re happy with the CA deal (they claim that return on investment is already in the mid-teens) and want to do more deals like it in the future. What’s more, Broadcom has always been a growth-through-M&A story, and it seems likely that the company’s semiconductor M&A options are limited.

The value of the deal really does hinge on just how sticky Symantec’s current customer base really is, and what Broadcom is willing to do (i.e. spend) to shore that up. A purchase price of $17 billion isn’t bad if Symantec can generate around $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion a year in free cash flow, but if FCF slips below $1 billion, the math gets dodgier, particularly if/when you include some sort of discount for the risks involved. Combining Symantec with CA’s security business could produce some longer-term synergies, but integrating disparate security businesses can be tricky and could accelerate customer erosion/migration in the short term.

On balance, I can see why Broadcom wants to acquire another $1 billion-plus (potentially) in FCF, even if the deal isn’t particularly strategic.

The Bottom Line

I’m still a shareholder of Broadcom, and one who has made his peace with the new M&A strategy, so I’m not bothered by the idea of another software acquisition. I’ll admit that I’m not as well-versed in Symantec’s details as I’d like to be, and so while I see a company with a lot of outward signs of turbulence, I can’t really say whether the internal product development has improved as much as Symantec wants the Street to believe. I do generally trust Hock Tan, though, but Broadcom needs to make extra-sure that their assumptions about long-term customer retention are realistic before signing on to buy the business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.