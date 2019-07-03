AMD: Beyond The Thunderdome (2 Men Enter, 1 Man Leaves)

Games within games, shifting of products, reacting to the competition: That is what to expect within the GPU arena. Thus, Nvidia (NVDA) is changing its GPU game to reflect actual competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Let's see if Nvidia is going to one up AMD and maintain the leadership crown in GPUs.

The Situation

"Two men enter, One man leaves" - Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. Or in our case, "Two GPU enter, One GPU leaves." AMD is set to launch its newest graphics card, Navi, on the 7th of July. Nvidia is not slouching around doing nothing... the response they have is quite interesting in the release of a "Super" line. Typically, we would see a name refresh with some overclocking, but in this case, you can tell Nvidia is concerned about Navi and they have just the solution to disrupt it.

Nvidia has taken a different approach this time around and actually created a "Diet 2080" by disabling parts of the GPU to get less performance and renaming it a 2070 Super. Now here is where things get interesting. The 2070 Super TU104 die is massive - utterly massive - at 545mm compared to 445mm on a regular 2070. Yet, the performance per dollar is incredible compared to the old 2070. It shows that Nvidia is taking Navi seriously and is ready to duke it out no matter the cost.

(Source: Anandtech)

Why This Matters

This matters from the standpoint of cost for Nvidia. Using a massive chip with higher defect rates and lower yield (Large chip = less chips produced per wafer) means less profits. It is just not an optimal situation. Nvidia is being forced to use an expensive chip and sell it for less than they would prefer because of the upcoming AMD Navi.

Yet, if that is what it takes to battle AMD, then so be it. Best to sell cards at reduced profits than to let the competition grab a foothold in the lucrative high end GPU market. In the end... the consumer wins. We will explain the situation from the prospective of AMD below.

Cost and Performance

Read the following and then ponder if AMD has the performance and/or price to fight Nvidia effectively. Per AnandTech:

2080 Super - "The RTX 2080 Super is getting a slightly different treatment. The original RTX 2080 already used a mostly-enabled TU104 GPU, so while NVIDIA is shifting to a fully-enabled GPU – enabling another 2 SMs – that alone won’t do much for the card’s performance. Instead it is going to rely on a mix of clockspeed bumps for both the GPU and the memory."

2070 Super - "If you look at pure SM throughput, the RTX 2070 should deliver around 90% of RTX 2080’s compute/texturing/geometry performance; but because its 64 ROPs are fully-enabled and clocked higher than RTX 2080, in practice it trails the RTX 2080 by just 4% at 2560x1440."

2060 Super - "Coming in below the RTX 2070 Super at the new price tier of $399 is the RTX 2060 Super. This is a card that is for all intents and purposes a RTX 2070 at a lower price; it uses an ever-so-slightly cut-down version of TU106 to deliver performance that is within 1% of the RTX 2070."

Do note that the memory cost will increase a little bit by going from 6 GB to 8 GB, but this comes with future proofing. All of the above comes with quite the increase in power use. While I personally prefer lower power numbers, it is honestly not a huge concern for a desktop user. Granted less heat and potential noise is good, but if you are buying a top of the line GPU, heat and noise should be expected. Looking at Tom's Hardware, we can see the 2070 Super preforming close to a 2080 in DX11 and DX12.

So let that sink in. Consumers can get what is very close to a 2080 at the former 2070 prices. This gives me concern as an AMD investor.

Cost

The performance gains are very good for Nvidia and bring diet 2080 performance (aka 2070 Super) at the price point of $499. That is frankly, well... super.

How does AMD beat the 2700 Super? Well, we do not have performance numbers yet for AMD, but more details should be on the way come 7/7/19. AMD, however, might have one heck of a battle with the 5700XT Navi fighting against the 2070 Super.

One solution is for AMD to cut prices, but, of course, that impacts margins and being that the 7nm process is expensive... Obviously, AMD knew Nvidia Super was on the way, so they will have to adjust fire. I doubt they were ready for Nvidia to drop a diet 2080 on them, though.

Speculation

One has to wonder if the rumored AMD 5900 series will use a larger die to fight the 2070 Super or 2080 Super, or will AMD simply put two 5700 XT dies on one card to make a cross fire beast to fight Nvidia all the while cutting the price of the 5700 XT by $50? The regular 5700 will most likely compete well against the Nvidia 2060 Super as the 2600 Super is just a rebrand with some minor tweaks and not a full die switch out like the 2070 Super.

Ray Tracing

Moving on a potential problem for AMD is ray tracing. While gimmicky at the moment, ray tracing no doubt is on the way for the masses given a few generations of hardware. Nvidia, however, slings ray tracking left and right in its marketing and this is a selling point for Nvidia. It reminds me of 3DFX anti-aliasing marketing, which at the time resulted in a massive performance hit but is now standard on all GPUs. Given that Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt is going to be a massive hit and support ray tracing, once again AMD is behind the curve. Maybe they will support it with future releases on higher end hardware, but isn't that the normal tag line for AMD GPU fans - next time they will nail it.

(Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt)

How We Are Playing It (Short-Term View)

Ignoring the long-term view for AMD, ignoring the server market share gains, ignoring Ryzen 3000, ignoring that tasty console refresh - with the announcement of the "Super" line of GPUs, the market rewarded Nvidia with a negative 2% slap to share price, while rewarding AMD with an inconsequential increase. Do all the investors realize what is happening or is it a sell on the news moment? Most likely, it is just the latter as Nvidia had a nice run up to the news.

Going forward for AMD investors, I think caution is the key word since we do not fully know how Navi will perform, or how AMD will adjust fire. With the 2070 Super, though, Nvidia just locked up the $499 market. I think AMD will have to cut prices. This might very well be another case of AMD investors saying that the next follow up GPU will get it right. In the end, I'm glad Navi is here, but with Nvidia bringing the agony to AMD via a diet 2080 that is called 2070 Super, AMD has its work cut out of for it once again.

Adjustments

While still very bullish long term, we have adjusted our accounts today by locking in some common stock profits and selling some options off. We have also bought enough July 19 puts to mirror our remaining long positions in common stock at $29.50 strike. This is a minor expense but allows us to rest easy and protects profits. Come earnings, Navi will be fully digested and we can move into that period of excitement and adjust our holdings to capitalize on that.

Mental Exercises

I can already hear my AMD long brothers furiously typing away at the keyboards in disbelief. Take a moment and run a mental exercise. Pretend the situation were reversed on the GPU front and AMD were releasing a product that was going to make life rough for Nvidia. Would your outlook be the same? Am I alone in my opinion that AMD GPUs are going to be quite challenged? I think not, presented is Adored TV opinions on Navi. Also included is "Not An Apple Fan" thoughts which I share. While not widely known, he is pretty sharp.

Remember that you have to shift gears and respond to new information as it comes out. Falling in love with a company can be detrimental to your account. Thus, practice safe trading. Stay logical and focused as new information is revealed. Adjust fire as necessary.

Lagniappe

1. AMD released a Polaris based workstation card.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own various options in AMD such as long calls and some short term protective puts.

We are long NVDA common stock.

Short term we are neutral to cautious in AMD.

Long term we are very bullish in AMD due to server, cpu, and consoles.