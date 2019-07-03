Silver: Time To Buy?

The buy 2 (B2) level of $15.12 is currently being activated by the price trading close to or at that level.

We have seen the silver market come down to what appears to be a major level of support.

"We've been waiting for a little bit of a correction in silver for us to take a position in this market, particularly to the long side," Equity Management Academy (EMA) CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said. "We've been waiting for confirmation of a reversion to the mean."

The September silver futures contract is down to a low of $15.07.

"One of the things that we do at the EMA's Live Trading Room," MontesDeOca said, "is provide our traders with a specific structure embodied in the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI)."

Artificial intelligence is used to create the VC PMI. It runs on a completely automated basis on the TradeStation platform with no human input in regards to the execution. Therefore, no emotion is involved, and it has been producing some remarkable results.

The VC PMI signals are directional signals. They give you as a self-directed individual a structure to apply the artificial intelligence to your portfolio depending on your goals. Once you define your goals and understand that it is GPS for your trading, you can use the structure to guide your trading. We use the structure of the VC PMI to coach individuals who are self-directed to identify high probability trades. The VC PMI identifies levels coming into today the day before, so, if you are a day trader, you can use the structure to day trade. The VC PMI also creates a structure for swing traders and another for position traders.

The silver chart shows that the market is at $15.25. The buy 2 (B2) level of $15.12 is currently being activated by the price trading close to or at that level. The algorithm tells us that if the price closes above $15.04-15.12 using the 15-minute bar, it activates a buy trigger or signal. The VC PMI calculates the level below and gives you three choices of how to protect your entry point depending on your risk tolerance. It also calculates the level above and automatically activates the target above the mean of $15.31.

If silver closes above $15.23, it activates the mean target of $15.31 for the day. It does not necessarily have to happen on the same day, but when the signal identifies this clear structure, you can use this as a GPS to guide you by identifying probability factors. For example, the B2 level when the price and signal are activated confirms that there is a 95% probability that the reversion will take the price back up to the target above, in this case at $15.12. A close above $15.12 will activate the mean target of $15.23. A close above $15.23 activates targets of $15.31-15.42.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor - Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (sell 1 or buy 1 level) and 95% (sell 2 or buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price level traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.