Schneider National Is Close To A Bottom

We remain slightly underwater on our Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) position but do not have any intention of selling at this moment in time. Shares topped out on the 20th of February this year at well over $23 a share and have been on the slide ever since. The company's first quarter numbers this year definitely came in worse than expected. Management announced earnings per share of $0.21 which was a full $0.10 behind what the market was expecting. The share price finally bottomed though on the 3rd of June last at $16.76. It will be interesting to see if these lows hold here.

Timing value plays can be extremely difficult. Back in December of last year, Schneider was out of favor with the market. During the first part of this year, shares rallied aggressively along with US equity markets in general. Since shares turned over in February though, the downward trend eventually led to lower lows in June.

Investors should be ready for some volatility in the near term especially if the firm's second quarter numbers do not come in as expected. Earnings per share of $0.36 is expected now for Q2 which again would be a $0.04 drop over the same quarter of 12 months prior. As long as Schneider can hit its earnings number here, we do not expect much more downside in the share price. Here are some points to back up our thesis.

One of the main reasons why we remain long this stock is the balance sheet. Schneider has an ultra-low debt to equity ratio of 0.15. In fact, if we were to include all of the company's debts in our calculation, we would see that the firm's assets still would surpass liabilities by $640 million.

Remember asset growth invariably leads to sales and earnings growth. Schneider has increased its net worth by approximately $1.2 billion over the past five years. The firm's present net worth is $2.13 billion. The market cap is $3.26 billion. This means the stock is trading with a book multiple of 1.53. The average book multiple in this industry is 2.1.

Therefore, investors should note here that Schneider's assets are increasing at an aggressive rate but yet are still undervalued compared to the industry as a whole. Furthermore, there is very little to be written down here as the value of the firm's intangibles and goodwill only make up 11% of Schneider's equity here at present. Suffice it to say, we believe that as the firm's net worth continues to increase, earnings growth should soon follow thereafter.

We can see the effect of that asset growth in how sales have been trending. Turnover came in at $4.98 billion last year which was a 13.54% gain on the previous year. Although growth is expected to slow in 2019, sales are still expected to top $5.22 billion which would be close to a 5% gain for the year. Again, Schneider's sales multiple of 0.6 is a good 25% below what the industry's sales are trading at at present. Even if Schneider's sales lag the average top line growth in this sector over the next few years, Schneider is still starting from a very low base and remains substantially cheaper from a P/S point of view. This once again stacks the odds in our favor.

From a technical standpoint, price is struggling to hold the 10-day moving average but volume (being an accurate predictive indicator) is showing bullish signals. If price continues to drop, traders could use that supporting trend line (shown above) as possible support here. We will at that point decide whether we will add to our present position.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.