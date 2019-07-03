AbbVie's Buy Of Allergan Is A Defensive Play, A Necessary One To Maintain Progress

AbbVie (ABBV) had entered into a deal to acquire Allergan (AGN) for $63 billion, which would be $188 a share in cash and stock. This was a huge premium of 45% over the closing price of $129.57 on Monday, June 25, 2019. AbbVie's stock tanked on this news, closing lower by 16%. In my view, I believe that this acquisition was more of a defensive action. You could say that one part of it is the impending Humira patents expiring in 2023. However, besides that, I view it as a way to stabilize the pipeline in such time that AbbVie can get potentially advanced other products in its pipeline.

Markets' Negative Reaction Doesn't Look At Long-Term Thesis

If you were to ask me how would I rate this deal short term, I like many would say disastrous. Unfortunately, when you think about biotech companies, you can't think in terms of short term. You have to be able to formulate a long-term strategy in mind. The long-term strategy being deployed here is to gain Allergan's number one product, BOTOX, which should stabilize revenue. This is to be done until AbbVie can either advance its pipeline for newer clinical products or find other small bolt-on buys to acquire. There could have been thousands of other small-cap biotechs that AbbVie could have sought out for, but I believe Allergan makes the most sense. Especially, when you consider that BOTOX has been and still is to this day a solid clinical product. It's important to understand that AbbVie is pressed for time when it comes to its blockbuster Humira. The company generated $20 billion in sales last year with Humira. In 2023, there are going to be a host of competitors that will launch biosimilars in the United States. These are likely going to crush sales of Humira. Such companies include Novartis (NVS), Amgen (AMGN), Mylan (MYL), and Samsung Bioepis. This is a dire situation because AbbVie makes about 60% of its revenue from Humira. Biosimilars of Humira in Europe are already creating havoc for AbbVie. My opinion is that the acquisition of Allergan is meant not to fully replace sales of Humira because that's not possible with this one acquisition alone. It is meant to be a bridge to buy time for the company so that it can build its pipeline with other clinical products.

Mutual Benefit

The biggest item to point out when evaluating this deal is the fact that both companies each gain something they want. As I highlighted above, AbbVie gains a host of portfolio products from Allergan including BOTOX. This helps AbbVie diversify away from relying on Humira for sales. What exactly was in it for Allergan? The simple answer is higher value. Allergan's stock reached a share price above $300 per share back in 2015. Even more than that, Pfizer (PFE) established a bid to potentially buy Allergan for $363.63 per share during that same year. Therefore, if you compare the buyout price now by AbbVie compared to what Pfizer offered back then, it makes it seem like a solid deal for AbbVie. Allergan and its shareholders also get a higher overall value as well. What do I mean by that? Well, analysts believed that in order for Allergan to achieve a higher value, it would have to split up the company. If this had happened, shareholders would have likely not benefited much if at all witch such a move. The only other option besides this would be a sale of the company, which was chosen. Besides being able to bring new products to the pipeline, AbbVie expects that the acquisition would add 10% to adjusted earnings per share. This would be the case in the first full year following the close of the deal.

Conclusion

AbbVie's stock closed much lower the same day that this news was announced about offering $63 billion to buy Allergan. While I could see why some would view this as a negative deal, I believe that it accomplishes the most important thing that AbbVie needs at this time which is time. Adding in BOTOX will definitely help to slowly move itself away from having to rely on Humira for sales each and every quarter. While I believe this deal is a good first step for the company, there are a few risks involved with it. The biggest risk is that this deal must be allowed to go through by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). I don't believe the FTC will outright block the deal necessarily, but it may require AbbVie to divest certain assets before the deal could go through. As evidenced by the recent Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Celgene (CELG) acquisition deal. In order for Bristol-Myers to move forward with the acquisition, it had to sell off certain assets. Specifically, the goal is to sell Otezla for psoriasis. Regulators were concerned that Bristol-Myers would have a huge hold on this market. It's possible that the same risk lies here with the AbbVie and Allergan deal. One key item to point out would be that AbbVie noted that it would cut many programs that overlap with other newly added programs. This is where AbbVie noted that there would be about $2 billion in cost reductions over a 3-year period. This is a good step in managing the newly combined company and not spending cash where it isn't necessary. I believe that AbbVie looked at acquiring Allergan as a defensive move until it could take the right steps necessary to bring about other products towards regulatory approvals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.