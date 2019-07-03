Canopy Growth Fires Its Co-CEO Bruce Linton

Despite that, I remain bullish on Canopy Growth as the leader in a global cannabis market that is expected to boom over the next ten years.

I do not like this move. Linton was a charismatic leader who built Canopy from five employees to over 3,000.

Canopy Growth (CGC), the largest cannabis company in the world, has fired its co-founder and co-CEO Bruce Linton. This move was driven by Constellation Brands (STZ), which owns 40% of Canopy Growth, has four seats on its board of directors, and recently expressed displeasure with Canopy's results.

Linton had led Canopy Growth since the start, guiding the company from taking over an old Hershey factory to its current $14 billion market cap. Linton has also been removed from Canopy's investment vehicle, Canopy Rivers. Mark Zekulin, already co-CEO of Canopy Growth will become sole CEO as the company searches for a successor to Linton to lead the company.

Canopy Growth Fires Bruce Linton

Canopy Growth, the largest cannabis company in the world, has fired its co-founder and co-CEO Bruce Linton. On Wednesday morning, Canopy Growth issued a press release describing a leadership transition:

"Today, Canopy Growth Corporation and Bruce Linton announced that Bruce will step down as co-CEO and Canopy Board member. Mark Zekulin has agreed to become the sole CEO of the company and will work with the Board to begin a search to identify a new leader to guide the company in its next phase of growth, which will include both internal and external candidates. Rade Kovacevic, a long-serving member of the team currently leading all Canadian operations and recreational strategy will assume the role of President. These changes are effective immediately." Canopy Growth Press Release, July 3, 2019

The wording on this release makes Linton's departure appear amicable. This soft wording is similar to when Hindenburg's research led to the departures of former Aphria CEO Vic Neufeld (describing Neufeld making a decision to transition out of his executive role) and former Liberty Health CEO George Scorsis (describing Scorsis resigning and stepping down).

However, Linton himself does not appear to be pleased with this decision and has gone public with the truth of his departure from Canopy Growth: He has been fired.

"I think stepping down might not be the right phrase. . . I was terminated." Bruce Linton Interview on CNBC, July 3, 2019

In a telling interview with CNBC, Bruce Linton describes that Constellation Brands wanted a different co-CEO and a different chair of the board. Constellation and the board fired Bruce Linton, effective immediately, and will begin the search for his replacement.

Last August, Constellation Brands announced a $4 billion investment (C$5 billion) into Canopy Growth which gave Constellation nearly 40% ownership of Canopy. The deal also gave Constellation control of Canopy Growth's board, with the power to nominate four of the seven members of that board. Constellation has used this board control to oust Linton from the company he co-founded in 2013.

Linton doesn't know what he'll do next but notes that it will not be in cannabis in Canada - "but there's a pretty big world out there."

Humble Beginnings

Canopy Growth was founded by Bruce Linton and Chuck Rifici over six years ago. The pair, along with investors, purchased a 470,000-square-foot abandoned chocolate factory in Smiths Falls, Ontario, saving it from demolition. Hershey (HSY) had operated the plant until 2007, when it announced the closure of the facility as part of a move to cut 1,500 jobs.

That factory sat dormant for years, until Linton and Rifici teamed up to purchase the building in December 2012. The duo planned to use one-third of the facility for medical cannabis production and to lease out the rest.

From those humble beginnings, Canopy Growth was born. With Linton at the helm, Canopy grew from five employees to over 3,000 employees. In its most recent quarter, Canopy sold more cannabis than any other company and today sits as the most valuable cannabis company in the world, ahead of Aurora, Tilray, Curaleaf, and others.

Constellation Was Not Pleased

Bruce Linton, ultimately, worked for Constellation Brands. With four of the seven seats on Canopy's board, Constellation had the power to terminate Linton's role as CEO and has used this power.

This move is surprising, with Linton expressing surprise in his CNBC interview and with most market observers also surprised that Constellation has made this move. However, Constellation has expressed displeasure at Constellation's results in their most recent earnings call:

William Newlands, Constellation CEO and Canopy board member: "During the quarter, Canopy Growth and Acreage Holdings entered into an agreement that grants Canopy the right to acquire Acreage and enter the U.S. cannabis market once federally permissible. We are excited about this opportunity as it provides a path for Canopy to have a leading position in the U.S. upon federal cannabis reform. . . . And while we remain happy with our investment in the cannabis space and its long-term potential, we were not pleased with Canopy's recent reported year end results. However, we continue to aggressively support Canopy on a more focused long-term strategy to win markets and form factors that matter while paving a clear path to profitability." Constellation Brands Q1/20 Earnings Call, June 28, 2019

During their call, Constellation expressed optimism about the long-term cannabis market, both in Canada and worldwide. Constellation also said they were happy about Canopy's purchase of Acreage Holdings, their acquisition of Storz & Bickel, and their move into the U.S. CBD sector.

When asked by analysts, Constellation did little to clarify which aspects of Canopy's performance were not up to snuff. Based on my own review of Canopy's quarter in comparison to Aurora, Canopy's primary weak points seem to be rapidly-declining medical cannabis sales, poor gross margins, and rising losses. While Canopy has been executing well in the Canadian recreational cannabis market and making good acquisitions, some of their other businesses have shown poor execution and their cost structure has pushed back profitability until FY2021 for Canadian operations and past that for international operations.

Thoughts

Bruce Linton may not know his next move, but Constellation's next move is clear. They will seek to find a replacement for Linton, announcing an internal and external search for a co-CEO candidate. They are likely seeking to replace Linton with someone with significantly more experience running a business of Canopy's size. While Linton has done a terrific job building Canopy to date, it takes a different set of skills to efficiently run a 3,000-employee, multi-billion-dollar global company than it does to build a start-up cannabis company from the ruins of an old chocolate factory.

All told, I see this move as a modest negative for Canopy Growth. The company's execution has been far-from-perfect lately, with losses mounting and with Canopy slipping to fourth place in the Canadian medical cannabis market. Despite those recent results, however, Linton had also guided Canopy from a tiny start-up to a cannabis behemoth and Canopy will need to prove they can build on their leadership role in cannabis with someone new in command.

In the coming weeks and months, I will watch for more clarity from STZ and CGC on why Linton was terminated, and which metrics is STZ looking to improve by making this move. For my part, I would like to see improvements primarily in gross margins, medical cannabis sales, and profitability. While Canopy has very deep pockets to fund worldwide expansion, it would be an excellent "proof of concept" if Canopy was able to develop a profitable, leading position in Canadian cannabis. Canopy could then build on that position to similarly establish leadership in other global cannabis markets, including EU medical cannabis and US CBD markets.

Although I do not like this move, I remain bullish on Canopy Growth as the leader in a growing global market with enormous potential. I expect that Constellation will put a "blue chip"-level CEO in place at Canopy with more experience guiding a company with Canopy's size and scope. Ideally, that new leader will be able to maintain Canopy's strength in the Canadian recreational markets while improving profitability metrics and cutting rising costs.

Happy investing!

The Growth Operation: Helping Investors Make Smart Investments in the Booming Cannabis Sector We are the largest community of cannabis investors on Seeking Alpha. We recently launched in-depth comparisons of both Canadian LPs and U.S. multi-state operators for investors interested in this rapid growth sector. Join us to get daily cannabis news, exclusive access to my cannabis portfolio, exclusive in-depth coverage including coverage of Liberty Health, Harvest Health, Delta 9, Charlotte's Web, Cansortium, and more. SIGN UP HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.