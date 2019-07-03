KushCo: Growing Losses, Declining Margins, And Dilution

The company is still heavily dependent on dilution to plug its cash burn. At the current burn rate, I expect an equity raise within 3 months.

The ramp has weighed heavily on gross margins, while net income as a percent of revenue shows no clear trend of improvement.

KushCo is ramping revenue and remains one of the highest revenue generating companies in the sector.

I was going to give this article a quirky title, perhaps one that mirrored my initial article on the company; "Why I Backed Up The Truck Into Cannabis Pick-And-Shovel Play KushCo". I settled instead on a succinct summarization of why I divested my full position in (OTCQB:KSHB) a few months back.

KushCo company structure

While losses are modus operandi in the cannabis sector, my initial investment thesis in KushCo was based on the relatively healthy gross profit it generated. The company has since ramped up revenue through both organic and inorganic means.

This ultra-fast revenue ramp over the last few quarters is extremely pronounced when visualized.

Second quarter 2018 revenue of $10.36 million grew 240% to $35.18 million year-over-year. The result is the loss of operational leverage which is increasingly demanded by investors as the cannabis space matures.

KushCo was meant to be a boring pick-and-shovel play on the cannabis sector. But the company's operational model has veered in the direction of ultra-fast growth primarily supported by a deterioration in underlying profitability.

While the tariffs on China are partly to blame for some of the gross margin deterioration. The company's structure changed on the back of its acquisitions to include lower margin businesses. The has prompted a decline in gross margin from 34.81% in the first quarter of 2018 to 12.85%% in the second quarter of 2019.

The losses have meant KushCo is dependent on dilution to fund its cash burn. This facet would be somewhat permissible were gross margins not crumbling.

Data by YCharts

KushCo at the end of its last reported quarter end 31 March 2019 had total cash and short term investments of $17.94 million.

Data by YCharts

The was against cash burn of $21.46 million during the same quarter, a $7.15 monthly cash burn rate. The cash pile would have given the company 2.5 months of life, necessitating the private placement of $21M unsecured notes at the end of April. Assuming the cash burn rate stays constant, KushCo is likely going to tap the capital market less than 3 months from now.

KushCo could once again regain a place in my portfolio if it is able to stem the operational decline it has realized for the last few quarters. I'd urge KushCo to acquire companies higher up on the gross margin spectrum and consider moving production away from China.

In a sector where most of the capital gains have been accrued by companies way out of their depth, and one where healthy financial statements have been replaced by newswires, I'm cognizant of the quality KushCo's management offered in this regard. But the facts remain, the company cannot create long term shareholder value if it does not show an ability to scale. In that, it needs to grow revenue in a more cost-effective manner than it did the previous period.

This ability to scale is being increasingly requested by investors in the cannabis space, as the speculators get replaced with more sophisticated and prudent investors. I sold out of KushCo during the last week of April, ending the era of a company once the Vanguard of my green rush portfolio. When the limit order to divest my full position in the stock was filled, I could not help but visualize the image of a truck darting forward as its cargo flies out the back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.