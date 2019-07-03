Itau Unibanco Multiples At New Floor, With Potential For Expansion

Even if there are delays in approving reforms, profitability should remain strong as it has in past cycles, complemented by high dividend payouts.

Prospects for stronger earnings growth are contingent on the emergence of a new loan growth cycle, for which conditions are in place but is waiting for structural reform approval.

Multiples could expand significantly if country risk for Brazil declines or if prospects for medium term earnings growth improve - shares could go by more than 35%.

Itau Unibanco (ITUB) is the leading bank in Brazil in terms of profits and market capitalization. It has the highest ROE (1Q ROE of 23.6%) amongst its large retail bank peers in the country and is one of the largest components for the Ibovespa index. Multiples are relatively high compared to long term historical averages, but we see potential upside if medium term growth prospects strengthen on the back of the passage of structural reforms. Even if reforms are delayed, the bank should continue to deliver solid earnings going forward - and paying much of it out as dividends.

Multiples: Steady for now and potential for expansion

Multiples have generally held since last macro trigger (elections)

Much of what happens to ITUB shares is driven by the perception of Brazil with foreign investors, as it relates to both currency and sovereign risk. The presidential elections in October 2018 served as an important catalyst for Brazilian bank shares and the Brazilian equity markets in general. Jair Bolsonar, the winner in the election, campaigned on a platform of pushing through many much needed reforms, including pension and fiscal, and of reducing the size of the Brazilian state (through efficiency improvement programs and privatizations). This crowding in of the private sector led to stronger expectations for GDP and earnings growth, which helped push multiples higher.

Since then, and in particular since President Bolsonaro took office, the pace of reforms has disappointed. This is largely because pension reform – the one seen as the most important – has not been approved. This sluggishness in approving this key reform has lowered expectations for investments and economic activity, which has led to a less favorable view on earnings growth.

A closer look at multiples, however, shows that expectations regarding value have maintained the high level attributed to shares following the presidential election. Multiples for ITUB and for other Brazilian banks remain at relatively the same level since October, indicating that either the shares have not moved much (they have not in local currency) or that expectations have moved with share prices.

Data by YCharts

The Mexican case: Sustained higher multiples for longer

An interesting parallel to what Brazilian shares are going through currently is what happened to Mexico in 2012-2017.

In December 2011, Enrique Pena Nieto was named the PRI candidate for president in Mexico, on a platform of broad structural reforms. Even though he only secured 38% of the popular vote in the July 2012 elections, he quickly formed a broad coalition (Pact for Mexico) to push the reforms he promised during the campaign. Even before he took office for his six-year term in Deceber 2012, some reforms (like labor) had already been approved. Over the next 18 months, President Pena Nieto approved 85 sets of structural reforms, ranging from the energy sector to telecommunications to education to the financial sector. President Pena Nieto’s promise was that these reforms would allow potential GDP growth in Mexico to expand to 6% from 2.5%, greatly improving living standards and giving Mexican companies a boost in earnings growth.

Shares for Mexican companies, including banks, reacted to the promise of stronger growth. From the time it became relatively clear that Pena Nieto would win the election in January 2012 to March 2013 (four months after he took office), the Mexican IPC index was up 19% (while the Brazilian Ibovespa index was up 6%). Shares for GF Banorte (OTCQX:GBOOF), the only large, listed retail bank in Mexico at the time, increased 136% over the same period. Even though consensus earnings estimates did not go up significantly for 2012 or 2013, the expectation was that the stronger underlying GDP growth created by the structural reforms would boost long term growth for Mexican banks and companies in general, justifying the higher multiples. Forward P/E multiples for Banorte, for instance, increased to close to 13-15X from an average of 10-12X in prior years.

Mexican shares were up 19% as Pena Nieto reforms became more likely...(Mexico IPC index) ...but shares for Banorte, representing the banking sector, were up 136% (GFNORTEO share price) Source: Yahoo Finance Source: Yahoo Finance

As time went by, a combination of internal (corruption scandals) and external (oil prices) factors limited significantly the effect of the reforms. GDP growth in Mexico averaged 2.6% from 2012 to 2018 (better than the 1.4% for Latin America overall, which was weighed down by Brazil), and Pena Nieto’s promise of 6% GDP growth went unfulfilled. However, during most of the time, shares for Mexican banks continued to trade at high multiples, as investors were willing to give more time for the Mexican economy to react to the structural reforms. This happened even though earnings for Mexican banks consistently fell short of management guidance. In fact, multiples for Mexican banks only started to decline once it became clear that 2018 presidential elections would bring a new administration that could overturn part of the structural reforms Pena Nieto put in place.

The similarity between Brazil now and Mexico then is clear: a president bent on pushing through broad structural reforms that could kick-start a sluggish economy. However, the difference also is: while in Mexico Pena Nieto was able to build a broad coalition and push through reforms even before he officially took office, in Brazil Bolsonaro has been battling Congress over what is regarded as the most necessary reform (pension). That said, much like Pena Nieto’s reforms allowed investors to dream of 5% GDP growth, Bolsonaro’s well stated but so far not executed intentions provide hope for stronger future medium-term economic and earnings growth. As long as the Bolsonaro administration continues to push for structural reforms – even if the pace of the reforms is slow – shares should continue to trade at high multiples, reflecting this medium term growth expectation.

Adjusted earnings yield: a model to gauge components of multiples

Share prices reflect a broad array of factors, and this array increases in size when dealing with shares in emerging markets. FX, country risk and local interest rates come into the picture, not to mention other local factors such as politics. Comparing across different emerging markets is also complex, since factors are not necessarily the same for all of them.

To address this, one approach is to use adjusted earnings yields. Earnings yield is the EPS for a company divided by the price per share, or the reverse of the P/E. The lower the ratio, the more expensive the share is. To adjust for different countries with different sets of risk, country risk (a 10 year CDS spread, for instance) can be subtracted from earnings yield. To make the figure more comparable over different interest rate cycles over time, a risk free rate (10 year US treasury) can also be subtracted. Excluding these market-based risk factors should leave only the risk associated with the shares in the ratio, or an adjusted earnings yield. For instance, ITUB’s 2019 adjusted earnings yield is 3.8%, which combined with country risk of 2.2% and a 10 year US Treasury of 2.0%% reaches ITUB’s earning yield of 7.9%, compatible with a 2019 P/E multiple of 12.6X.

ITUB's earnings yield can be broken down to three components, with an adjusted earnings yield of 3.8%(ITUB 2019 earnings yield breakdown) Source: Bloomberg

The clearest shortcomings for this methodology are that it does not take into account differences in volatility/risk (beta) and expected growth. For volatility, bank shares are usually such a large part of the index (especially in Latin America) that betas are close to 1 (there are notable exceptions, like Banco do Brasil). For growth, there is no easy response – shares that have stronger medium term growth prospects should trade at lower (more expensive) adjusted earnings yields. Moreover, growth expectations also vary over time, meaning that a higher multiple could actually not be more expensive if the expected growth rate of earnings in one period is higher than in the other. All considered, it is a useful tool to compare multiples across borders and different time periods, as well as to monitor what happens to each component of earnings yield.

As it stands now, ITUB’s adjusted earnings yield is similar to that of other Brazilian banks, and generally at the high end of the range for Latin American banks. Even though Chilean banks trade at higher outright P/E multiples (16.0X), country risk (10 year CDS) in Chile is 0.7%, compared to 2.2% in Brazil, explaining most of the difference.

Multiples for Latin American banks are one way to gauge valuation, but are not complete (2019 P/E multiples) Adjusted earnings yield is more nuanced, stripping away country risk to reveal expected growth (2019E adjusted earnings yield) Source: Bloomberg Source: Bloomberg

Upside for ITUB shares could come from any part of the adjusted earnings yield stack.

Risk-free rate: Lower risk free rate, such as a decline in the 10 year US Treasury, should help lower earnings yield and increase share prices. Of course, since all shares are subject to the risk free rate, the increase in share prices would affect all shares.

Country risk: Lower country risk would lower the earnings yield (increase the P/E multiple) and lead to higher share prices. In the past, Brazil country risk used to be in line with that of Mexico. If Brazil country risk converged with Mexican (improved by 40 bp), this would lead share prices to increase by 6%, all else equal.

Adjusted earnings yield: This is a combination of medium term earnings growth expectations, beta and other factors. Assuming beta and the other factors are constants through the cycle (they may not be), higher medium term growth expectations should lead to lower adjusted earnings yield and higher share prices.

What could be in store for ITUB?

From where adjusted earnings yield for ITUB (and other Brazilian banks) lies currently, some strength in medium terms earnings growth has already been factored in. Based on the example for Mexico above, this situation is unlikely to be reversed unless there is a severe shift in the expectation for structural reforms. However, it could be improved if the reforms are pushed through more favorably than currently expected, leading to stronger medium term earnings growth expectations. This would justify having a lower adjusted earnings yield, similar to what Mexico experienced from 2012 to 2016.

Country risk for Brazil has traded wide of Mexico since 2012, in large part as the near and long term macro picture in Brazil worsened. Approval of the structural reforms should increase confidence in the long-term prospects for the Brazilian economy, allowing country risk to decline. This would help support share prices for all shares in the country, including ITUB.

A convergence of Brazilian country risk with Mexico country risk (as was historically) as well as adjusted earnings yield for ITUB tightening to historical levels (that is, when expected earnings growth was the strongest) of around 2% would push ITUB share prices up by 38%. This upside could be even larger if combined with a stronger BRL, which typically follows a tightening in country risk. With the outlook for earnings looking pretty steady, with or without loan growth cycle, these factors could generate significant upside for ITUB.

Micro factors: Steady earnings growth, with or without a loan growth cycle

Growth cycle a matter of when not if

The loan growth cycle that was expected for Brazil in 2019 (by analysts and bank management teams alike) was aborted partially by sluggish economic growth (GDP growth forecasts as polled by the Brazilian Central bank declined to 0.9% from 2.5% in December), which continued to suppress demand. Borrowers that should have had their names finally cleared at the credit bureau did not, the additional income that was supposed to flow through the economy stalled. While overall growth levels are still accelerating for non-earmarked loans, originations have stagnated. Yoy growth in new loan to individual originations has been stuck at around 10% for over one year, while new originations in loans to companies recently receded after rebounding for much of the last two years.

Yoy growth in non-earmarked loans continues to accelerate... (yoy growth in non-earmarked loans) ...But growth in originations have stalled after rebounding (yoy growth in LTM new loan originations) Source: Brazilian Central bank Source: Brazilian Central bank

That said, the conditions for growth are still present: unemployment has shown signs of receding (even if timid), bank appetite for risk has increased and general levels of indebtedness are cyclically low (see chart below). At the same time, the low growth in lending of recent years, along with a change in mix to less risky products, has allowed asset quality to reach cyclical highs, with 90-day NPL ratios at the lowest in the recent Central bank records.

The debt service ratio has declined to 2009 levels (debt service ratio ex-mortgages) 90-day NPL ratios are at a cyclical low (90-day NPL ratios for non-earmarked loans) Source: Brazilian Central bank Source Brazilian Central bank

Even though the conditions in place, a spark is needed. This would likely come from greater consumer confidence (still not optimistic, but improving gradually) and, more emphatically, from reforms being approved by the Brazilian Congress. It is not a matter of if the rebound in loan growth will occur, but more a matter of how soon and how quickly.

ITUB would be well positioned to take advantage of a cycle of growth. The bank has significant excess capital (CET1 ratio of 13.3% as of 1Q) and ample funding to go with a broad product offering (payroll loans, credit cards, personal loans, auto loans, etc.).

Profitability to remain robust

Overall profitability for the financial system in Brazil has rebounded from the delinquency induced low in 2016. In fact, at 1.7% ROA (which helps to adjust for the lower leverage given the slow growth in assets) is at the highest level since 2012. This is despite a full year of all-time-low policy interest rates (6.5%), which have pressured bank NIMs (Brazilian banks are asset sensitive in the medium term).

Profitability for the sector has recovered...(ROA and ROE for Brazilian financial system) ...despite all-time-low policy interest rates (Selic policy interest rate) Source: Brazilian Central bank Source: Brazilian Central bank

It is likely that profitability remains at a high level. The banks have shown that they can successfully fend off the pressure from lower policy interest rates, in case they come down further. Barring a collapse in economic activity, it is unlikely unemployment increases further, which also limits any major deterioration in asset quality. Banks continue to control expenses, a process that is being helped by growing levels of digitalization.

The most significant headwind to profitability would come from competition. But competition tends to heat up when times are good and players are pursuing growth. At the same time, even though digital banks have expanded strongly and captured an impressive share of overall clients, they have not yet captured a significant share of wallet - a process that is likely to be more gradual than sudden.

ITUB should be able to retain its profitability as well. ROA for the bank has remained at between 1.5% and 1.8% for most of the last decade, even during the worst parts of the NPL cycle in Brazil. This consistency would suggest that it is unlikely that anything short of significant change in external conditions will lead ITUB's ROA to decline significantly - though as seen in 2014-2015, when conditions were favorable in terms of asset quality, growth and margins, ROA could increase.

ROA for ITUB has steadily remained between 1.5% and 1.8% (Quarterly ROA for ITUB) Source: ITUB.

Dividend payout likely to remain high until things pick up

Management for ITUB has set a target of 13.5% Tier I capital, with 12.0% of CET1. At the end of 1Q, the bank's Tier I capital stood at 14.6%, with 13.3% of CET1. If profitability stays relatively stable and loan growth remains relatively sluggish, the bank should accumulate more capital in the short term - net income would add between 20%-25% to capital, while RWA growth (assuming low loan growth) would stay below 10%. This would suggest that the bank could pay out over 50% of its earnings in dividends and still maintain the same level of capital (which is already above the target defined by management). Over the last few years, ITUB has, between dividends and buybacks, paid out over 80% of profits to shareholders. This is likely to continue in 2019 and early 2020, particularly is the rebound in loan growth is slow, and likely keep the dividend yield on the shares well above 4%.

ITUB has paid back over 80% of profits to shareholders in the last two years (Dividends and buybacks to net income, ITUB)

