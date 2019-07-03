Bulls Should Be Careful What They Wish For

Investors are now certain that the Federal Reserve will cut short-term interest at least 25 basis points at its next meeting on July 31. Fed funds futures show a 72.4% probability of a 25-basis point cut and a 27.6% probability of a 50-basis point cut. There is a 100% probability that the Fed lowers interest rates.

It is this certainty, in large part, that fueled a ferocious rally in the stock market last month. We had the best stock market performance for the month of June since 1955, which led to the best first half of a year since the mid-1990s. The S&P 500 (SPY) eclipsed its previous all-time high and is now within a percentage point of 3,000.

The stock market may suffer a setback if the Fed decides not to cut interest rates at the end of the month, as it will surely disappoint the bulls who have driven stock prices higher in expectation of easier monetary policy. Yet that may be a good thing for those who want to see this bull market continue. The reason being that every time the Fed cut short-term interest rates in the past when the unemployment rate was below 4% a recession immediately followed.

Rate cuts at the late stage of previous business cycles (cyclical low in unemployment rate) indicated that the rate of economic growth was decelerating significantly, which is not the consensus forecast today. If the rate of growth falls sharply, it will not be good for stock prices, and a recession would increase the probability of a bear-market decline. Worse yet is the record level of corporate debt we have today.

Revenue growth is dependent on economic growth, and the next recession will lead to a decline in revenues that will make it very difficult for many companies to service their debt. As defaults mount and downgrades ensue, long-term borrowing costs will rise, which will lead to a much sharper contraction in profits than the consensus will anticipate. There is nothing but optimism in the consensus forecast today.

Despite what looks to be two consecutive quarters of declining year-over-year profits for the S&P 500 companies, there has been no adjustment to earnings expectations for 2020, which is only six months away. Even more puzzling is that this optimism is grounded largely in the expectation that the Fed will cut interest rates several times this year to extend the expansion and bull market. History tells a different story about rate cuts at this stage in the business cycle. The bulls should be careful what they wish for.

The Portfolio Architect is a Marketplace service designed to optimize portfolio returns through a disciplined portfolio construction and management process that focuses on risk management. If you would like to see how I have put my investment strategy to work in model portfolios for stocks, bonds and commodities, then please consider a 2-week free trial of The Portfolio Architect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.