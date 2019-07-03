Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SOIEF) CEO Niels Stolt-Nielsen on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCPK:SOIEF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 3, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Thank you. Good afternoon. Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2019 earnings results. I'll be referring to a presentation, which is on our website. The agenda, I'll go through the second quarter highlights. Then, I'll go through each of the businesses. Jens will take you through the financials and then we will open up for question and answers at the end.

If we move to page 4, the operating profit in Stolt Tankers of 12.8 million, that's down from 14.3 million. But that was mainly due to an estimated 5 million impact on the fire that we saw in Houston at the ITC Houston terminal. So if you actually take away that $5 million, the underlying, there was a slight improvement in the earnings in Stolt Tankers. Stolthaven Terminals, steady, operating profit of 19.7 million. That's up from 18 million, partly due to 7 [ph] million gain on sale of the rail transportation business that we have.

Stolt Tank Containers, the operating profit for the quarter was 12.6 million and that's down from 15.7 million, as shipment related operating expenses increased and margins narrowed. However, the shipments, the number of shipments increased by 12.7%. I will of course talk more in detail in each of the sections. Stolt Sea Farm, the operating profit before fair value adjustments of inventory was 2 million and that's up from 1 million in the seasonally strong first quarter. But that quarter includes a 1.7 million one-time write off of inventory.

Stolt-Nielsen Gas, the operating loss for investments there is 1.4 million. That's up from 0.5 million in the prior quarter. And that is what we call the development expenses, primarily driven by Avenir LNG. Corporate and others, an operating loss of 2.1 million compared to 3.7 million at the previous quarter, mainly reflecting the lower profit sharing accruals that we need to do due to the lower earnings. That brings the total operating revenue of 42.4 million compared to 42.8 million in the previous quarter, or net profit of 3.6 million versus 7.9 million in the first quarter of ‘19.

Moving on to page 5, which is the net profit variance analysis, the previous quarter of 7.9 million, we had a lower 1.5 million operating profit in Stolt Tankers, again mainly driven by the fire in Houston, increase of 1.7 million operating profit in Terminals, lower operating profit of 3.1 million in Tank Containers, higher operating profit in Sea Farm before fair value, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas operating loss of 0.9 million, higher than previous quarter and corporate and others of 1.6 million.

Then you look at the finance expenses is 1.4 million positive, mainly due to lower interest rates on our facilities. Then, we have the FX loss of 2.3 million, other non-corporate income of 0.9 million and also higher taxes charged of 0.9 million. And the higher tax charge is really driven by higher profits in the terminal. And others of 1.3 bringing us down to a -- meager $3.6 million profit for the quarter.

Then moving on to page 6, which is Stolt Tankers. Again, the fire caused a 5 million, approximately 5 million, it's difficult to see and of course, we are trying to get that money back, but it's too early to say how much of we will be getting back, but the cost at this time is approximately 5 million, because of that fire. The second quarter revenue increased by 2.1% and that was due to increased demurrage of 2.3 million, higher bunker surcharge of 1.8 million, the deep-sea rates increased marginally, but volumes were down 3% compared to previous quarter, and also positive development in the regional fleet, especially in Europe. So we saw an increased revenue of 8.4%, mainly driven by the European -- entry into European business that we are engaged in.

The bunker cost, net of bunker hedge results, decreased by 1% compared to the previous quarter, and the COA freight rate renewals in the quarter were 2.5% down compared with a decrease of 0.3% in the previous quarter, but this is a seasonally low time -- slow time of the year. And I would dare say that the 2.5 on average that we saw was driven by one contract that we did renew that contract, I dare say were healthy freight rates, so we were willing to give a decrease, so that we would maintain that contract. So, turn around in the market, or at least the second quarter, we unfortunately weren’t able to get a positive on average COA increase.

If you then move to page 7, the revenues, the gross profit, operating profit and operating days, it speaks for itself. The revenue was 293 million; the gross profit of 32.7 million and operating profit of 12.8 million as we reported. Operating days were slightly down from previous quarter, mainly due to dry-docking.

Moving to page 8, which is the variance analysis on the operating profits in Stolt Tankers from first quarter to second quarter, the second quarter, we operated -- reported a 14.3 million operating profit. Lower trading result again, mainly driven by the fires, lower bunker cost, net of bunker surcharge of 4.6 million positive and reduced bunker hedge results, we had a $3.7 million gain in the previous quarter and a 700,000 loss in this quarter. So that's the variance that you see as a result of the paper hedge that we have on our bunkers. Higher depreciation of 1.2 million, slightly higher equity income and others bringing the operating profit to 12.8 for the quarter.

The bunker cost, the average price for IFO, I'm on page 9, the average price for IFO consumed decreased to $417 per tonne in the second quarter from $422 per tonne in the first quarter. We are, through our bunker COA clauses, we are 65% covered through our bunker clauses in our COAs. And as I said in previous, it was 0.7 million loss for this quarter on our paper hedges compared to a gain of 3.4 million in the previous quarter. We still have 32,000 tonnes of bunkers hedged for the remainder of 2019, which has an average fair market value of $334 per tonne.

Moving then on to page 10, the sailed-in’s time charter index and sensitivity, as you can see here, we are at a record low in the market. No significant decrease from first to second quarter. And -- so, as I stated in the earnings release is that we haven't started to see a turnaround yet in this market.

Moving to page 11, the order book stands at 7.2%. Again, this is, what we call, our competitive fleet. Newbuilding deliveries of 1.3 million, deadweight of 45 ships, still expected in the third quarter -- from the third quarter of ’19 until 2021. So, there's still ships coming out in ‘19 and in ‘20. But as long as there are no new ships being ordered, and we have a positive global growth in the economy, there will eventually be a balance in this market. Even though we don't see it in the market short term right now, there are some positive signs, I would think.

If you look at page 12, product tanker supply/demand balance and this is -- influences our market, the swing tonnage comes into this market when the product tanker market is weak and the forecasted seaborne refined product export going forward and the supply of new ships coming into the segment. There is the opinion from Quincannon and Clarksons and all these brokers that there's going to be a strengthening in that market and that will of course have a positive impact in our segment too.

So, with the combine of lower product tanker supply of new ships coming in and the strengthened demand there, and also a slowing of supply of new ships coming into our segment, and if we continue to believe that the demand growth will remain at 3.5%, we will eventually have a balanced market and we should be able then to start pushing or getting high rates, at least to a sustainable level.

Trade tensions are impacting trade flows between China and the US, but Stolt Tankers overall volume has remained stable. So, what we're seeing is that the trade flows may change. But we haven't seen any major impact in the tonnes carried. Even though that the order book will be coming off in this year and next year, the question is, how -- to what extent is there oversupply amongst -- in the floating ships out there. So, it's not only the slowdown of new ships coming in, but also the absorption of the existing fleet that needs to be happening. But again, as long as we don't hear any announcement of newbuildings being ordered, and there's a slowdown of delivery, and we believe that there will be continued positive global GDP, they will be in balance.

We can still say that all of the IMO 2020, in regard to IMO 2020, all of the contracts that we have extended beyond December 31, 2019 have the bunker clause, which passes through the full cost to the customers. But we also still have some customers that are reluctant to agree on a full pass through at this time. But then, if we don't come to an agreement in October with them, it is open for either party to leave.

Moving on to terminals, on page 14, we sold the rail transportation business, we saw it as non-strategic, we got a profit of 0.7 million. Excluding that sale, revenue was up by 1 million, while expenses increased slightly by 300,000, resulting in a 700,000 increase in the gross operating margin. Equity income from our joint ventures decreased by 5% to 5.4 million, that was due to lower utilization at our joint venture terminal in Antwerp.

The utilization of our wholly-owned terminals decreased slightly to 91%, down from 92.3% in previous quarter. However, the total product that we handled increased by 3.6%. As of the end of May, Stolthaven Santos commissioned 6 new tanks with a total of 15,900 cbm, a capacity increase of 12% [Technical Difficulty] After the quarter end, Stolthaven signed the documentation for the sale of one of our terminals in Australia, Altona, with approximate gain of $600,000. The sale is expected to be closed by July of ’19, again, a non-strategic terminal. The acquisition of the terminal company is primarily driven or was driven by the Newcastle terminal. So all the other terminal [Technical Difficulty] Antwerp and then gain on sale of assets of 700,000 and others of 0.8 million, which brings the operating profit of 19.7 million in the terminal position.

The Stolthaven Terminal Market Development on page 17. The US market remains stable to positive, allowing for rate escalation at the both Houston and the New Orleans terminals, both currently are close to fully utilized. So the US market is relatively strong. And what we've been focusing on there, since we are not expanding further at this stage, is really to replace the lower margin business with higher margin business. So when the contract comes up for renewal, we have a further opportunity to further increase the rates. So strong market, both in Houston and New Orleans.

The Singapore market remains challenging, but currently working on multiple opportunities. The China market shows the effect of the US trade sanctions, but also the slow growth in the economy in China. Brazil remains stable with strong demand for chemical and CPP storage. Utilization at Santos is currently at 96%. The New Zealand and Australia are stable for chemicals, working on opportunities to increase utilization, both in Newcastle and in New Zealand. Capacity expansion projects in New Orleans, the Mount Maunganui in New Zealand, WestPort and Ulsan remain on schedule. So there is further expansion that has previously been approved, that still will be coming through at these terminals going forward. So I do expect that we will continue to see improved earnings coming out of the terminal division, both from the new capacity coming online, but also by getting higher margin business on existing tanks.

Stolt Tank Container highlights. The revenue increased 12.2% in the quarter and that was driven by 12.7% increase in number of shipments. But that was offset by pricing pressure and increased competition. The increase in operating expenses reflecting higher shipping volumes, higher ocean and inland freight and repositioning expenses. The transportation margin per shipment decreased 14.7%. The utilization increased to 68.9% from 66.3% in the first quarter. Utilization continues to recover with the market activity picking up slightly thus far in the third quarter.

So what we really have seen here is that we have been able to increase utilization, do more shipments, but under heavier, which is really nothing new. But what has happened is that the cost of moving these containers either by truck or by the container line have increased the cost and there's a lag of being able to pass that cost increase on to the customers. So we actually do believe that as time goes by, those increases that we see in the transportation from the [indiscernible] and truckers, we will and this is what we have historically been able to pass that on. But -- so we're just seeing a lag right now.

So I'm still optimistic and I'm still -- I don't think we will be able to catch up to the same level as we had last year. But I'm still optimistic about this market. And that the fundamentals, they are still strong, even though there's increased competition, again, because of the transportation costs through containers and trucks went up. That will be passed on to our customer and then we will see an improvement in the margins.

On page 19, higher volume, but margin squeezed, reflecting, so you can see that the revenue went up to 135 million from 124 million. The gross profit went down and so did the operating profit, while the shipments went up because we aggressively pursued to get our utilization up.

If you move to page 20, the first quarter versus the second quarter, operating profit variance. The first quarter was 15.7 million. We had higher revenue of 11.7 million, higher freight cost of 7 million, higher cleaning and survey cost of 2 million, and that's primarily driven by third party cleaning because, as you know, we have 20 some depots ourselves, higher move related and repositioning costs, that's the ocean liners and also the, sorry, the truckers, higher other operating expenses of 1.7 million and lower equity income from the joint ventures of 0.6 million, bringing it down to 12.6 million for the quarter. Again, I do expect that this market will pick up again and that we will see an improvement in margins in the quarters to come.

On page 21, the market outlook remains promising with pick-up in activity seen in multiple markets. Volumes are beginning to recover after the softening of the third quarter, that started in the third quarter of ‘18. Margin pressure remains due to the oversupply of tanks and a slowdown in global trade. Ocean freights, rates are expected to increase due to the ocean carrier’s consolidation and also the IMO2020. But again, these are costs that we expect them to be able to pass on, tighter ocean freight capacity in certain markets.

Trade tensions are affecting trade flows, but not volumes. Same as I said in tankers, but this one here, you can see clearly China to US shipments are down 61% compared with the second quarter of 2018. But here, you really see impact, but again, the total volume, what we're seeing is there's change in how the products are flowing. And US to China shipments are down 9%.

Sea Farm, the turbot revenue, on page 22, the turbot revenue remained flat, driven by the 4.2% increase in volumes sold, offset by slightly lower average price. The sole revenue was up 27.2%, driven by 26.2% increase in volume sold, while prices increased 3.3%, a positive development there. The fair value adjustment had a negative impact of 1.2 million in the quarter compared with a negative impact of 2.1 million in the previous quarter.

The new state-of-the-art sole farms under construction in Spain and Portugal using Stolt Sea Farm’s recirculation technology, production at Cervo is expected to commence at the end of ‘19 in Spain, followed by Portugal in 2020. So, this is really just going to remind you that the turbot business makes us around $10 million to $12 million net profit per year, but that is being used to finance the development of sole. So that's why you haven't seen these numbers from Stolt Sea Farm.

Now, we’re getting to a very exciting phase for Stolt Sea Farm when these two -- this is the investment that we've been able to do to get to the sole to breed and to grow in captivity. And with this technology, we think that we will succeed in increasing our production. And again what I've said here before with this land based recirculation technology, it is quite interesting to see where we can place these farms going forward closer to the market. You need to be very patient, but I think we're getting there now. So I'm very excited to see the development in ‘19 and ‘20 when these farms come on site and if this recirculation technology works, it works at one farm, which has been researched, but if it works big scale like we’re doing here now, we can start building these farms basically everywhere closer to the market.

Quickly through the revenue, it remains the same, the operating profit up from 2.5 million to 4.2 million in the second quarter and the operating – sorry, the gross profit from 2.5 million to 4.2 million and the gross operating profit, sorry, the operating profit from 1 million, up to 2 million in the second quarter.

I'm just going to jump the variance analysis.

Going to page 25, Avenir, as you may remember, in November ’18, Avenir raised 110 million through a combination of equity in kind and new cash followed by the registration on the Norwegian OTC. Today, we are building an LNG receiving terminal in Sardinia, which Avenir owns 80%. We have four 7,500 cubic meter LNG ships and two 20,000 LNG ships being built, all with bunkering capacity. A further 72 million of private placement is expected to be completed -- complete the equity funding of the initial asset portfolio, with the remaining CapEx to be financed by debt.

The first ship of – so the strategy in Avenir is really not to be a shipping company, just to be able to supply small scale LNG to strength customers through remote communities. And that's why we focus and it's not really to be a tonnage provider. However, since the first product, the Sardinia project, the terminal is not going to be ready in time for the first ship. We are considering doing a time charter of the first ship and we are very fortunate with the timing of the first ship, because it's big interest. So we will look at the maybe a three year time charter for the first ship at very, very healthy levels.

And then of course, going forward, the intention then is to, for the second ship or on the third ship, is to supply LNG to Sardinia, to the terminal and to the customers that we're building up there. And also, other projects that we are working on. Pictures of the new buildings being built and is expected to be delivered at the end of ‘19, beginning of ‘20.

That completes my part of the presentation and Jens will take you through the financial and I'll return to start the question-and-answer session.

Jens Grüner-Hegge

Okay. Thank you, Niels. Good afternoon to everyone here in Oslo and good morning to those of you who are calling in from the United States. As before, I'll provide the details on the financials, as they were released today for the second quarter 2019. I'll also give you some further guidance as I normally do on the certain P&L items.

I want to remind you that we have also filed the press release and the interim financial statements with the Oslo Stock Exchange. And you will also find those on the company's website as well as this presentation. So that's www.stolt-nielsen.com.

Moving on to the net profit, operating profit before the one-offs, where, you will see, 41.5 million in the second quarter, which was slightly down from the 44.6 million that we reported in the previous quarter. But keep in mind as Niels mentioned, we estimate an impact of the ITC fire of about 5 million, which is pushing that number down. So excluding that, we would have probably been around 46.5 million.

We had a gain on the sale of the rail transportation business and some other minor stuff that was done in the second quarter. And if you look then at net operating profit, as it was reported, was then at 42.4 million, and that's in line really with what we had in the first quarter.

Moving down, the net interest expense for the quarter was 32.8 million, that's slightly down from the 34.2 million we had in the second quarter. This is due to lower rates on new financings and you will recall we mentioned at the first quarter earnings release that we’ve done a Japanese operating lease, secured for a number of ships and it's the lower rates of that transaction that is coming through as well as lower floating rates.

We also had some FX losses of about 1.8 million versus gain of 0.5 million in the prior quarter. This is driven really by losses taken on maturities or forwards and swaps, and also unrealized losses on some of the intercompany loans that we have. Income taxes were higher due to mix of the profits that we had between the businesses and net profit therefore came in at 3.5 million, net minority interest with EBITDA of 105 million approximately. And note that the EBITDA that we report here is before the fair value of the biological assets, insurance reimbursements and other one-time, non-cash items.

Moving on to the balance sheet, our total debt is unchanged from the previous quarter at 2.4, just over $2.4 billion. However, our liquidity position has improved, so if you look at the net debt, that's actually down for the quarter compared to last quarter, as our liquidity position improved about $45 million, $50 million. Current maturities of our debt that you see there is quite a sizable amount, over $510 million and that includes our bonds maturing in September this year, in April of 2020 for a total of 308 million, some financing secured by the Australia terminal, as well as some ship financings and I'll come back to, in more detail about this later, but these refinancings have been covered already with the financings that we report on earlier today.

Tangible net worth was down marginally at just under 1.6 billion and most of that really reflects the dividend payment that we made on May 9. That was at $0.25 per share. And, as a consequence of that, the debt to tangible net worth ratio increased slightly from 1.50 reported prior quarter to 1.52 this quarter. If you look at the other ratios that we have in our covenants, you have the EBITDA to interest expense, that's at 3.2, slightly down from the 3.38 reported last quarter and also the net debt to EBITDA is at 5.22 and that's up from what we reported and most of this is driven really by having the lower EBITDA that we've seen of $105 million and also, since this is looking at the 12 month rolling basis, we've had a high ea quarter from 2018 drop off. So it's not really a change in the underlying market, it is a defect of the 12 month rolling effect.

Now the net debt to EBITDA drives the pricing in some of our loan facilities, and being above 5 to 1 means that also the margin goes up on some of these, particularly the revolving credit line that we have, there's the 25 basis point increase. However, we expect with the new financing we’ve done to have most of that paid off. So it should not have a significant dollar impact, if any at all.

But just as a guidance on the next quarter’s interest expense because of these refinancings, we're paying off facilities early, that will cause us to write off debt issuance costs on our books. And that will be shown in the interest line. So, you will see a jump in the interest expense for the third quarter. It should be probably in the region of $6 million or thereabouts. But that's a non cash item.

Moving on to the cash flow, cash flow from operations was 48.5 million as you see, that’s down from the 75.5 million in the previous quarter. And of this swing, it's notable that $20 million is due to timing of when we actually make interest payments, under some of the loan agreements that we have to pay interest semi annually. In addition, we spent $8 million on insurance premiums cash out, which is unamortized over the year. And we also had $7 million that’s related to the timing of voyage related expenses.

So during the quarter, we also spent cash on some capital expenditures. This reflected terminal investments of just over 18 million. We had about $6.5 million spent on dry dockings of ships. And it was a hefty dry docking quarter. 9 million in regulatory tanker CapEx and about 5 million on Stolt Sea Farm expenditures and that’s related to the ongoing expansions [indiscernible] that Niels talked about.

Total cash flow for the quarter was a positive 9 million, resulting in a cash balance at the quarter end of 134 million. Now subsequent to the quarter end, as Niels explained, we reached agreement on the sale of the Altona terminal in Australia and that will produce a gain of approximately 600,000, give and take. The proceeds, the cash proceeds are about 7 million and that will be shown in the third quarter. And in addition, we also reached agreement to sell a bitumen ship, the Stolt Kilauea and that will produce a gain of some, just in excess of $1 million taken in the third quarter, both these are expected to close during July. Again, I remind you all that our main objective is really to continue to increase free cash flow, reduce debt and maintain a strong liquidity for the group.

So moving on to the EBITDA slide, again, as I said, this is excluding fair value adjustments of Stolt Sea Farm’s inventory gain and losses on sale of assets and other non-cash items. Tanker’s EBITDA was flat, and that was really because of the impact of the ITC fire pushed it down, but some of that was made up by improvements in the regional fleets, particularly in Europe, which recovered after a tough sort of winter months in the first quarter.

Terminal’s EBITDA was also flat as in the first quarter with the cold weather that was in Houston, we had higher services revenues, which now fell away. This was offset by the decrease in the equity income from the joint ventures and STC’s EBITDA decreased due to the tightening of the margin as Niels discussed. So, as a result, we saw that the SNL EBITDA ended up at 105 million, slightly down from the first quarter, but relatively flat really over the last three quarters.

Going on to capital expenditures, during the quarter, we spent $33 million, primarily driven by 16 million in terminal expansions, 9 million in tankers for the regulatory CapEx as mentioned. And year to date, we have spent 60 million. Now, for those of you that had a sharp eye, you would have seen that cash wise, we spent 72 million on the cash flow slide, the difference between the 60 million here and the 72 million there is the 12 million spent on dry dockings as this slide excludes dry dockings.

As of May 31, the remaining capital expenditures that we had for 2019 was $211 million and we have a further $194 million, almost $200 million for the years 2020 through to 2023. Now, there’s a lot to squeeze in 211 million in six months. So expectations from our side are that some of that could be potentially pushed out to 2020 and that will of course also help the year end covenants. What we have included is ballast water treatment systems for tankers, and that's in excess of $20 million.

For terminals, we have $27 million for the Houston terminal. And we also have ongoing expansions in New Zealand, as Niels mentioned. For tank containers, we're refurbishing one of our wastewater treatments in Houston, spending some $5 million on that. At Sea Farm, we have 13 million relating to [indiscernible] still to be spent. And then you have the 36 million for Stolt-Nielsen Gas and if you recall, we have the three founding shareholders have committed to inject further equity and we're showing that as a 36 million in 2019 as our share.

Moving on to the debt maturity profile, and I'll pause a little bit here because of the refinancings that we have done. This shows the maturity profile through 2024. You will notice the black at the bottom is the regular principal payments that we have, the light blue are balloon payments on secured debt facilities and then the gray boxes, they are the bonds that we have, with the first and the second representing the September 19 maturity and April 2020 maturity.

As mentioned, we did, in February-March timeframe, we did a $242 million Japanese operating lease that's paid off, the last remaining debt taken on as part of the JO Tankers acquisition and also reduced drawdown under our revolving credit line. And as we mentioned in the press release today that subsequent to the quarter ends, we obtained credit approved commitment on a $420 million transaction, which is using 21 ships, most of which are currently in the revolving credit line as collateral.

And in addition to that, earlier this week, with the support of Pareto Securities, we did a US private placement where we received final commitments this week on $200 million. This is secured by the New Orleans terminal. It's a 10 year facility at attractive terms. The private placement has – the notes on the private placement have obtained an investment grade rating of BBB-. So, we're very pleased to be able to announce this as a very attractive option for the company.

There's minimal amortization of this. So it's cash flow benign. And we expect to close and draw down on both of these facilities during the third quarter of this year. So with these two new facilities, we will repay the $148 million bond in cash. So as you look really at the bottom half of the screen, you have the debt maturity following these refinancings. So the $148 million bond will go away, the 160 million bond maturing April will be repaid in cash.

And we're also now in a position to repay the $59 million Australia -- the facility secured by the Australia terminals and we also have some other maturities. However, you will see that the regular principal payments will increase somewhat going forward. But this puts us in a very good liquidity position. And also, what is worth mentioning is that with these refinancings that we have done, we’ll probably see a reduction in our interest expense and really sort of $5 million to $6 million a year.

Moving on, taking a look at the consolidated financial key metrics. The objective here is really to give you a bit of the history and the development of these indices. The debt to tangible net worth, which is in the top left quadrant, has remained stable at the quarter and we expect that to remain stable at around 1.5 to 1 until we get into 2020. EBITDA to interest expense has been slightly down compared with the prior quarter and that reflects the weaker EBITDA and with higher capital expenditures, looking at the bottom right quadrant, the higher capital expenditures, we're expecting a bit of a dip into free cash flow during 2019. But expect that to reverse again as we get into 2020 and the size of the dip really depends on how much of that $211 million remaining that we will actually end up getting through.

On the net debt to EBITDA, which is the bottom left quadrant, this ticked up slightly to 5.22 as I mentioned. Going forward, we expect this ratio to improve and we run our own stress test, et cetera and even though we don't believe so, we tested against the market remaining, the tanker market remaining as it is and even if the tanker markets continue flat as -- at the level they are today, we will see this ratio improve to well below 5 at the end of 2020, even with flat tanker markets.

Moving over to some guidance and expense items, A&G for the quarter decreased to 52.8 million, down from 53.3 million. The decrease was really due to lower accruals for profit sharing in the quarter. And our guidance for the third quarter of this year is a slight increase back up to sort of 55 million. We've had some positive impact of FX rates also on the A&G expense. So, we're prudently forecasting a slight increase.

Depreciation and amortization for the second quarter was $63.8 million. That compares with just under 63 million in the prior quarter. And we had a guidance at 63.7 million, so we actually came quite close. The high depreciation from the prior quarter was driven really by an increase in tanker depreciation that was a result of more calendar days. So, pure mathematics would take the -- have a daily depreciation charge multiplied by number of days.

Our guidance for the third quarter is 65.1 million, as we expect an increase in tankers due to large number of ships that have concluded the dry dockings during the first half of the year. And also, we expect an increase in depreciation from the Santos terminal, which just concluded its expansion of 15,900 cubic meters.

Moving on to the share of profit of JVs and tax, our share of profit was from the JVs was 5.3 million, that was down from 6.3 million. For tankers JVs, the higher earnings that you see there is due to the Chinese joint venture, recovering from very poor weather conditions that we suffered through in the first quarter and also improved deep sea results that we saw and lower, I should mention also, lower ship management costs in our joint venture with NYK.

At Stolthaven, there was a slight decrease, reflecting somewhat lower utilization at our terminal in Antwerp, the joint venture term we have there and partially offset with higher equity income from our Korean terminal. Our guidance for the next quarter is 6.8 million, with tax expense for the quarter, we expect was at 4.3 million. That was up from 3.5 million and that was mostly due to the mix of the profits that we have with more in terminals, which tends to have a higher tax rate. And also because we have, no matter what the results in tankers, we have the, we are part of the tonnage tax regime and the Dutch tonnage tax regime.

I also wanted to explain the IFRS 16 impact on the Stolt Tanker results. This, unlike most other companies, does not yet apply to Stolt-Nielsen. It becomes effective for us with the fiscal year starting December 1 of this year. And based on the leases that we had outstanding as of May 31, so at the end of the second quarter, we estimate that it will be an approximate increase in assets and debts of about $186 million on the balance sheet impact. Also, if IFRS 16 had been effective in 2018, there would have been increase in EBITDA for 2018 of $47 million. Also, this will be driven by operating lease expenses that would have been replaced with depreciation expense and interest on those leased liabilities. So, consequently, interest expense would have been higher by about $10 million in 2018, had we had IFRS 16.

The actual translation amounts and how they will impact 2020, when we go forward will of course be dependent on the leases that we have in place at that time. The impact on our bank covenants are as shown on the – as per the table. However, what is important to note that with -- in all our facilities, we have the option to calculate the bank covenants as per the old -- pre IFRS 16. So, there will be no impact on our performance under loan covenants. And also, as a reminder, there will be no impact really on cash.

And with that, I’ll pass it on back to you, Niels.

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

Thank you, Jens. So, just key takeaways. The net profit attributable to the shareholders of 3.6 million and that's after the impacts that we saw on the ITC fire. The tanker markets remain flat compared with the previous quarter. As the newbuilding delivers continue to reduce, the market, as I said earlier, I think will eventually return. I would say that had you taken away the fire, we would have seen a little positive improvement, but the big -- we haven't seen anything significant yet.

So really, the only good news that I have to say is that as there's no newbuildings being ordered, and as long as that's going, there will eventually be a balance. We will continue to see steady improvements from Stolthaven Terminals, both operationally, operational costs, but also replacing old contracts with a better margin business and also increased earnings from the expansions that are being completed.

Stolt Tank Containers, there were some signs -- there is some sign of improved utilization, up from what we saw in the second and third, third and fourth quarter of ‘18. And again, I think the fundamentals, they are strong, even though there's increased competition. The fundamentals in that market, it's a growing market, it's a big market. And I think with our platform, we will continue to see healthy earnings from that business.

Sea Farm will continue to -- we will continue to see the underlying improvement from sold, from turbot and also the excitement of the expansion that we are completing in sole. With a significant financing committed subsequent to the quarter end, which Jens and his team have done a tremendous job, as you saw, the Chinese sale leaseback, the JOLCO refinancing, the new bank revolver and also with that newly completed financing of the New Orleans terminal, our company has the liquidity in place to repay our Nordic bond in ‘19 and ‘20 and even maybe in ‘21, which I’ll go back into that market.

So that's -- and also having close to $200 million of liquidity at the end of each year, which is a significant achievement in this market. Also, it's important to note that even if we assume that the tanker market will remain, in 2020, will remain the same as in 2019, in other words, no recovery, and if we assume that the tank container business, this quarter continues into the next year, you will still see a reduction in [indiscernible]. So, even without the recovering tankers, the debt level, which we've been very much focusing on, will be coming down in Stolt-Nielsen. So, our focus remains on overall debt reduction and that you will see from 2020 and onwards and then to strengthen our free cash flow.

That completes our presentation and now we will open up for questions. Now, we will start here in Oslo and then followed by people on the phone.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. [indiscernible] from Danske Bank Markets. Two or three questions from me. You keep talking about Singapore, the Singapore terminal that this is a challenging market. Could you talk a bit about how the utilization in this terminal has developed and is it possible that you will no longer consider it part of your core terminal assets? Can it be divested as we've seen in all the part of the terminal business?

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

It is a hub terminal, it’s core. So it's nothing that has been discussed for divestment. And even with today's utilization, it is very profitable. So, there are -- instead of pursuing short term spot opportunities, we're trying to find pipeline long term business and that's what we're in and we have several leads, which we're working on. So to answer your question straight, we have no intention of selling that terminal. It is a profitable terminal, it’s modern and it's highly operational efficient through optimization. So, no, we don't intend on selling that terminal. And we are optimistic that we, just having the patience, we will be able to get the utilization up and also expand or build out the remaining land.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you. Over to bunker surcharge clauses in contracts, you mentioned that all contracts extending into next year have these surcharge clauses. Could you talk a bit about, is the contract coverage unchanged since earlier? Do you see more requests for short term contracts and what portion of your client base would you say have opposed including these surcharge clauses?

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

To answer the, in a weak market, when the customers believe the market is strengthening, they tend to ask for long term contracts and we're actually seeing that now, so they are trying to then say, okay, we'll fix now, but they wanted the customers option to do year two and three. And this is the game that we're playing. We are saying, we are only willing to commit to a one year contract, or if we have to commit to year two and three, we want to have the window to, plus or minus 10 or plus or minus 15%, so that we can, if the market comes, we have an opportunity to benefit from it.

Of course, we are not living in isolation. So there are competitors out there that are willing to fix two, three year rates. So, we do -- we have lost a couple of contracts, we have lost a couple of contracts in the last quarter because our competitors were willing to take on bunker clauses, which is not with full pass through of costs, and which are at freight levels, which we don't think, well, it's not sustainable. So we rather take our chances in the spot market, but we also won some. So I think our contract, overall contract coverage in tankers right now is at, just under 70%, so very little change.

When it comes to the bunker clause, it still remains is that I would say the most of the major large customers, they are positive and they have accepted the bunker clause, the big names are accepting the pass through. You can really see that this is a pass through of an environmental cost that we need to do to clean up the air. So, it is a joint responsibility to do this. So the majors, the serious, the big guys, they are responsible and they're taking on that additional costs. And as we have stated many, many times before, the industry -- the shipping industry is close to bankrupt. Everybody's losing money. And for us to take on -- for Stolt-Nielsen to take on the additional cost of $130 million, you can't do it. So if you can't pass it on, you shouldn't take the business and hope for that to market. I mean I think we're also fortunate in the timing of the market. I think everybody understands that this market will eventually strengthen. So I think with the strengthening market, we should have a bigger chance of being able to pass on that cost.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you. Final question for me. The terminal business has been part of the unencumbered part of Stolt-Nielsen’s as of late and with this private placement, $200 million, do you still have unencumbered terminal assets in the portfolio?

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

Yes, we have three terminals that are unencumbered. So there are further opportunities and it's people's big interest in this part. So this is something of course, we will continue to explore. Very attractive. I don't know, if I may say and I would like to complement Jens, but with this new financing that we have in place, when it's all drawn down and refinanced, we will have a $6 million lower interest expense per year. So it's great job done by Jens and his team.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Axel Styrman

Axel Styrman from Nordea. Thank you for your presentation. Very interesting as always, couple of quick questions. First one is related to the Tianjin Terminal. What is the current utilization on that terminal? The second question is where do you see that increased competition on the tank container market? Is it from the Chinese? Thank you.

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

Starting with the terminal, I think that the Tianjin terminal is at 50% utilization, but I think by the year end, we will be up at around 60, 65, so there are things that we're working on, getting business there. Remember that joint -- that's two joint venture, one is for the Jetty and one is for the terminal. The Jetty joint venture has been profitable all along. The terminal, because of the explosion and the low utilization has been, but the Jetty has really been financing the Terminal joint venture.

So we are, it's been tough. I mean when you lose your license to operate, when they close down, when the authorities close down and when it takes an enormous amount of time to get license per product that you want to store is a bureaucratic process, but we have gotten those licenses now. And unfortunately everybody has been through the same process of when everybody got their licenses back, everybody's chasing the same business. But the business is there, will just take time to build it up again.

When it comes to tank containers, we are seeing increased competition. You have the large operators, the [indiscernible] but in addition, you also have small operators. So, yes, these big guys, we have all expanded and built new tank containers. But you also have a bunch of new operators, regional operators that are under the radar screen, we have 40,000 tank containers. But if you look at operators with 10,000 tank containers and below, there's a lot of them coming up, can operate as internationally as with the quality, the reliability and the flexibility that we provide them which the large customer needs, and which you need a platform to be able to operate profitably. So there is increased competition, not only from the large guys, but also from newly established companies.

But again, we remain, as I've said before, with our platform, with our systems and we, I’ve said many times, I think what the differentiator is, is that you have the right tools to be able to operate these profitably. The key to the trade is to make certain that you minimize the number of empty repositioning. So you need to think not, not the next leg and you need to think three or four legs down the road to make certain do you make it profitable, round voyage to be able to make this money out of it. So, we are making money, it doesn't mean that all of the new operators are making money.

Petter Haugen

Petter Haugen, Kepler Cheuvreux. On the bunker exposure going forward, you have, so just to understand that correctly, in 2020, you have no contracts, hedges in place.

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

Before 2020, no, we don't have any paper.

Petter Haugen

Beyond 2019 actually?

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

Beyond 2019, no.

Petter Haugen

Right. This was, well, I can't remember to be honest, but I’ve seen the product tanker slides that you have shown now and to what extent do you believe as sort of a company, we're referring to those brokers, but from the company perspective, how important is that relationship to the product tanker fleets.

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

So we are 65% to 70% COAs. So, that's filled up, so we are, that 30% we have left is spot business, is commodity chemicals. So to make it, so, of course, you have a strong market, you get the COA rates and you most likely fill out most of that ship with COA nominations, but you're not always able to fill up everything with COA. So our main business is contract. But then you're dependent upon the gravy on top of that is that spot business and that spot business is of course influenced by the swing tonnage coming in.

So I think that it's a very difficult question because it can't be proven, but we always believe that there are more of these big slugs that are being taken, which we sometimes used to use for repositioning of our ship if you have to do that or to fill up the remaining 30%, you're dependent on the spot business, on this commodity business which we really don't focus on, but which is there to kind of get the utilization on your voyage up. So, it is and you can see it from the historical earnings, there is a correlation even with crude tankers, product tankers and chemical tankers.

Petter Haugen

You were commenting on the competition taking not sustainable renewals with no pass through on bunkers. Would that be sort of liner competition or is that trumping tonnage coming in and trying to do cause?

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

Without mentioning names, there are -- we are not liners. But if you talk about the major operators, there are some major operators, not our main competitor, but other operators that are willing to take -- that took one of our contracts without the full pass through.

Lukas Daul

Lukas Daul from ABG. Just to follow on that IMO 2020 negotiations and we have discussed it before, but how big percentage of contracts that you want to sort of renew? Are you still having on hold until October where you either walk away or you agree on full pass through?

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

To understand your question, off the contracts that we renewed that goes, that will be going into 2020, how many have an agreement that we will meet in October?

Lukas Daul

Yeah.

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

I need to come back to you. The majority has been passed through, but there are certain, I’ll come back, we need to come back to you with the exact percentage. But the majority of contracts that we renewed into 2020, the full pass through clause has been accepted.

Lukas Daul

Okay. And, can you say the terminal that you have, what was the loan to value on that transaction? Can you disclose that?

Jens Grüner-Hegge

The value is determined based on the value of the land itself that we own as well as an estimate of the multiple of EBITDA. And we ended up at the loan to value as a value over loan of 175% roughly.

As you just add, that valuation was done by a third party agent.

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

But I thought that that's public information, right? It’s in the loan document, so it's, how much, what was the valuation of the New Orleans terminals, third party independent?

Jens Grüner-Hegge

Just under $350 million.

Niels Stolt-Nielsen

Okay, is there any other questions here before we then open up to the -- sorry. Alright. Well, if there's no further questions, I wish you all a long and relaxing and warm summer. Thank you.

