Why Synaptics Is A Potential Rebound Play

Synaptics (SYNA) looks lost on the markets. After touching a 52-week low on May 31, the stock managed to rally quietly back to $30, largely as a result of a rebound in the stock market. But if the company reported a sharp drop in revenue last quarter and announced the departure of its IoT SVP before that, why should value investors consider this stock?

In the third quarter report issued back in May, Synaptics reported a $47 million cash flow generation from operations and $324 million in cash. This is despite a 15% revenue decline and a $0.40 EPS loss ("GAAP"). Though cash levels improved in the last five quarters, the company's debt/equity of 0.64 times did not change:

Source: Synaptics

Below: Synaptics stock bounced back alongside markets trading at new highs.

Data by YCharts

Synaptics also announced design wins for DDIC and TDDI in mobile, along with its audio SoC for USB-C headsets with the top-three smartphone OEMs. Still, growing revenue is the immediate concern shareholders will have. Falling revenue from mobile continues to hurt sales:

Source: Synaptics

Synaptics' Growth Opportunities

Synaptics is pivoting its business away from mobile and towards SoCs having other use cases. Its AS300 SoC powers its Smart Edge AI AudioSmart solution. The company describes the solution as a " fully integrated SoCs that incorporate machine learning neural network acceleration, a proprietary wake word engine, and highly-advanced far-field voice processing" (Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript). The product also represents the company's first 22mn shipment in hubs, Wi-Fi repeaters, speakers, and appliances.

Followers who read about Ambarella's (AMBA) pivot away from GoPro's (GPRO) action camera and towards security cameras should recognize the parallel strategy. If suppliers take interest in Synaptics' human interface technology for AI, security, and consumer privacy solutions, then Synaptics could grow again.

Headwinds and Near-term Outlook

Synaptics reported a big 22% drop in revenue that did not meet its own guidance range. The company faced an ongoing softness in the smartphone market, especially in China, plus a product transition within its IoT. Its stable PC business could only partially offset the weakness in those segments. And when the revenue mix for mobile, IoT, and PC is 61%, 19%, and 20%, respectively, gross margin will remain stubbornly low in the near term. The company expects continued margin pressure for its integrated products in the fourth quarter.

Synaptics is expected to report quarterly results on August 8. And while its OLED business will eventually give gross margins a lift, investors should not expect any big improvements just yet. Management expects opportunities for OLED coming in the second half of this year. In particular, the non-Korean OLED market will reach the 60-80 million unit range, doubling from last year's levels. Next year, the market will grow even faster. In effect, Synaptics strategically positioned its solutions to align with the expected demand from the non-Korean OLED panel makers.

The IoT business will start growing in the second half of the year, while the stable PC business should continue to hold its current margin levels. Still, if Synaptics achieves a gross margin of 40% later this year, the company will be well positioned ahead of the hiring of a new CEO.

Valuation

Wall Street analysts still offer a decent amount of coverage, although most 'buy' and 'hold' calls are from 2-3 months ago. Of the seven analysts offering a one-year price target, the average price target is $36.17. This is 19% above the recent closing price of $30.32 (per tipranks). Conversely, a 5-year DCF Growth Exit model that assumes revenue falling this year. But if revenue growth recovers in the 5- 10% range annually, then Synaptics stock is already trading at fair value (per finbox.io).

Your Takeaway

Synaptics is missing strong leadership with no CEO at the helm. The company may slow the revenue decline by later this year by pivoting its business away from mobile and towards OLED and SoC in the consumer hub space. Skeptical investors may want to wait until after the earnings report issued on August 8. Management may update its guidance to the upside, giving the stock a lift. But more importantly, news that it is close to hiring a CEO will renew investor hopes the company's turnaround will accelerate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.