Genesee & Wyoming's Investors Score A Win With Brookfield Infrastructure Deal

This move, because of the steady cash flows, and possible synergies with Brookfield's other rail assets, is sensible for it and its shareholders.

As the economy grows, a trend becoming more common is the consolidation of players into larger firms. Such is the latest case involving Genesee & Wyoming (GWR), a relatively small (compared to the big players) rail operator with locations in North America, Europe, and Australia. According to a press release by the firm, the business is being acquired by affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) and GIC in a transaction valued at $8.4 billion (inclusive of net debt). For shareholders in GWR, this should prove to be a real boon, while for investors in Brookfield, the transaction will further bolster the company’s cash flow generation, even if the cost to them is quite lofty.

A look at the transaction

Shares of GWR soared to close up 8.9% at $108.85 apiece on July 1st after news broke that the company is being acquired. Shares have been elevated for months now, driven by rumors that began in early March that a deal was likely to come. If the deal announced between GWR and Brookfield does close as announced, with a buyout price of $112 per unit, it will have resulted in a gain for shareholders of GWR of 39.5% from the $80.28 shares were trading for immediately prior to the emergence of the rumors.

In buying up GWR, Brookfield and its affiliates are picking up a firm with over 26,000 km (kilometers) of track spread across 120 short line railroads between North America, Europe, and Australia. Collectively, GWR has over 3,000 customers that it services regularly, connecting them to transportation options in 41 US states and 4 Canadian provinces. While expanding into North America and Europe will be new for Brookfield’s rail business, the company already does have some operations in Australia. In all, Brookfield controls 5,500 km of track in Australia through a long-term concession agreement that has about 31 years left under its agreement. Outside of the country, it also controls (through two separate agreements) a further 4,800 km of rail in Brazil, a market where it is currently overseeing a R$4 billion investment program geared toward upgrading and expanding its network.

This is a great deal for GWR

No matter how you slice this deal, the party that comes out smelling the best are the shareholders of GWR. Unlike in some cases, where financial performance might gyrate wildly from year to year, GWR has had fairly steady figures over time, making it easy to evaluate it. As an example, we need only look at the graph below, which shows the firm’s revenue, net income, and operating cash flow for the five years ending in 2018.

*Created by Author

What you can see here is a company that has gradually grown its revenue, and seen net earnings and operating cash flows move within a pretty narrow range. Last year, operating cash flow was the highest in the five-year window, totaling $553.09 million, while earnings were $244.42 million. On an equity basis, the buyout price of GWR comes out to nearly $6.4 billion, implying a price/operating cash flow multiple of 11.5 and a price/earnings multiple of 26.1. Both of these figures are high considering the fairly low growth the business has experienced over time, but for a stable cash flow machine with low maintenance capex (somewhere between $200 million and $300 million per annum (2018 saw a figure of about $240.1 million, net of $20.5 million received in the form of grants)), the picture isn’t terrible.

Another way to evaluate this deal is through the lens of EBITDA. Based on my calculations, EBITDA generated by GWR in 2018 came out to $701.82 million. This includes a little over $15 million added back associated with restructuring charges. Given the EV of the company of $8.4 billion, this translates to a multiple of around 12. Also quite high, but not unreasonable for a high-quality firm with a steady stream of cash generated from it every year.

Even though the price being paid for GWR is lofty, for Brookfield the transaction likely makes sense. In addition to expanding the company’s reach into North America and Europe, there might be some synergies directly tied to Australia. Last year, rail revenue generated by GWR from Australia totaled $301.7 million, while EBITDA was $141.04 million. To put this in perspective, all of Brookfield’s EBITDA from its rail business came out to $261 million, while FFO (funds from operations) were only slightly lower than that at $196 million.

What this shows is that, while it appears ownership in GWR won’t go entirely under Brookfield’s name, the company does stand to benefit from this transaction. Brookfield itself is covering $500 million of the price in exchange for equity, so the holdings directly to it will be in the form of a minority interest, while any affiliates it owns will see ownership incorporated into the parent company accordingly (the rules here can be complex and are very much case-by-case specific). Even so, achieving a stake in the business as it is should be a positive for it and its investors.

Takeaway

Right now, investors in GWR should be on cloud nine, even if they only purchased into the company earlier this year. Over the past two decades, long-term shareholders would have generated an aggregate return of around 5,400%, while even buying in right before rumors began circulating in early March would have nabbed a return of nearly 40%. From here, the deal does still have implied upside of about 2.9%, but this spread is to account for the time value of money allocated toward the stock between now and the time the acquisition is completed late this year or early next year, plus to account for whatever small probability exists that the transaction will fall through. In all, I see this as a fine move for investors in Brookfield, but the true winners here are the shareholders of GWR, who are receiving an attractive multiple on their investment.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.