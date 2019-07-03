Nvidia Super Lineup Impact On Nvidia And AMD GPU Prospects

AMD's likely response will likely lead to lower ASPs which will reduce AMD margins somewhat but benefit consumers.

However, mid-range now is a very competitive playing field and AMD is well positioned.

Nvidia (NVDA) long rumored new “Super” gaming GPU line was officially announced earlier today with products becoming available later this month. GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 2070 Super and 2060 Super are slated to replace RTX 2080, 2070, and 2060 at suggested retail prices of $699, $499 and $399, respectively. While 2060 Super and 2070 Super are expected to go on sale on July 9, the 2080 Super is not expected to be available until July 23.

The timing of the launch leaves little doubt that Nvidia aimed to disrupt Advance Micro Devices (AMD) Navi GPU sales (Navi availability slated for this weekend - 7/7).

AMD announced its “Navi” GPU product line on June 11th: AMD Radeon RX 5700 ($379), 5700XT ($449), 5700XT 50th anniversary edition ($499). At the time of the announcement, AMD RX 5700 outperformed Nvidia RTX 2060, RX5 700XT outperformed RTX 2070, and the anniversary edition came within striking distance of RTX 2080.

The new AMD lineup effectively beat Nvidia pre-Super lineup at each mid-range price point although it did not match Nvidia’s new Ray Tracing feature. From an OEM and consumer viewpoints, AMD was offering more performance for less price than Nvidia (except for Ray tracing). Given the potential for AMD to steal considerable mid-range market share with its improved price performance ratio, Nvidia had to act decisively. The Super product line constitutes Nvidia ‘s response.

Analysis from AnandTech shows how Nvidia changed its existing product line to make the new Super lineup (images below).

Several observations are in order:

Nvidia has moved to more capable chips at the same price point. 2060 and 2060 Super have the same price point. 2070 and 2070 Super have the same price point, and 2080 and 2080 Super have the same price point.

By improving the product line specs, Nvidia has now gone from a performance disadvantage with AMD product equivalent to a performance advantage. In other words, assuming status quo, Nvidia can retain perception of performance leadership at each price point.

For the past several years, AMD GPUs have had the reputation for being power hogs to deliver performance levels similar to Nvidia equivalents. That advantage has now dissipated. Note that Nvidia has increased TDP specs for each Super product from the earlier versions. This change puts these parts closer to AMD equivalents in terms of power. Nvidia no longer has as big a thermal advantage as it used to have.

Note from the transistor count that RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super likely use the same piece of silicon, and RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super likely use the same piece of silicon, but Nvidia had to jump to a bigger chip to go from RTX 2070 to RTX 2070 Super. Since Nvidia is making this change without adjusting the price points, the Company will be taking a margin hit on 2070 Super sales in return for better competing with AMD 5700 XT.

Also, note that Nvidia had to bump the amount of VRAM on RTX 2060 from 6GB to 8GB. In other words, Nvidia is also taking a margin hit by making 2060 Super more competitive.

And, finally note from the image below that the Super product line gains the most performance at the low-end but the least performance at the high-end (2080 Super compared to 2080). This is because AMD does not offer significant competition to Nvidia at the high-end and consequently Nvidia does not have to adjust its product line much at 2080 and above.

How AMD Is Likely To Respond

AMD launched the Navi GPU product line on June 10th with the likely expectation that the Company will have a performance and price advantage at each key price point. However, with Nvidia launching the Super product line, that would no longer be true. We tentatively expect that, without any changes to its product line, AMD will be at rough price performance parity with Nvidia. (i.e. slightly lower price for a slightly lower performance)

However, when you are a #2 player like AMD and looking to gain market share from #1 like Nvidia, price performance parity is not sufficient. To meaningfully gain market share, AMD would have to either increase performance or reduce prices. Given that AMD has not yet begun selling its new product line, the chances of a performance improvement this early in the product life cycle are slim. This dynamic makes it likely that AMD will have to drop Radeon 5700 product line pricing to better compete with Nvidia’s Super product line.

We find it likely that AMD Radeon RX 5700 suggested retail price will go down from $379 to about $349, 5700XT from $449 to about $399, and 5700XT 50thanniversary edition from $499 to about $449. Even if the official price does not go down, AMD will work the channel to enable about a 10% discount to Nvidia. Such a change would give AMD about a 5% to 10% price performance advantage which it can use to gain market share.

At the high-end of the product line, we see a possibility that AMD will introduce an upgrade to its Radeon VII product to pull that product performance closer to Nvidia 2080 Super. With TSMC (TSM) 7nm process maturing and yielding better, AMD should be able to pull off this strategy.

Prognosis

The introduction of the Super product line, while a good competitive move on the part of Nvidia, causes the Company to give up some of its leadership in thermal performance. Nvidia also takes a hit on margins, especially on RTX 2060 Super and 2070 Super, to make its product line more attractive to customers compared to AMD equivalents.

While the Super product line will put pressure on AMD pricing, fortunately for AMD, Navi is designed with conventional GDDR memory to precisely permit the necessary competitive response.

Nvidia can fight back – but as can be seen from above, it is already costing Nvidia margins to make its product line more competitive with AMD. At some point, Nvidia management has to make a call on whether the Company should maximize profits or market share. Given Nvidia’s current valuation and the need for high margins to support this valuation, we expect Nvidia will choose to maximize profits instead of fighting a Pyrrhic war.

With improved price performance, and with the TDP delta narrowing, AMD can continue to gain GPU market share for many quarters to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short NVDA



Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the gravest errors made by many investors.



Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.