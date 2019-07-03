Why I Changed My Mind About Eldorado Gold

Since I have no idea where the company will be in 10 years from now, I put it in the "too hard" pile.

It is not a great company, but it might be bought for a great price at the right moment.

In this article, I would like to explain how I changed my view on Eldorado Gold and why I think this company might be interesting particularly for traders, rather than for long-term investors. To see my initial articles on Eldorado please find them here and here.

Company overview

Eldorado Gold is a Canadian gold miner, dual-listed on the Toronto (TSX: ELD) and New York (NYSE: EGO) stock exchanges

The company operates four mines: Kısladag and Efemçukuru located in western Turkey, Lamaque mine in Quebec, Canada and Olympias mine located in Greece. (Stratoni mine, producing two concentrates bearing lead–silver and zinc in Greece is the fifth mine, but this one is less significant.) Eldorado’s 2018 production profile was 84% gold and 16% silver and base metals. The company produced approximately 350,000 ounces of gold in 2018 and had proven and probable gold reserves of approximately 17 million ounces as at September 30, 2018.

Eldorado has several important projects in Greece, the Skouries, Perama Hill and Sapes projects, where it has been experiencing major difficulties to obtain permits. Skouries is currently on care and maintenance pending receipt of outstanding permits from the Government of Greece. Less significant are the Certej project and exploration activities in Romania and the Vila Nova mine, Tocantinzinho project and exploration activities in Brazil.

Capital intensive companies are usually not great

This is one of the major reason, which I have realized over time, that caused the change of my mind about this company. Eldorado Gold is not a great company, but it might be bought for a great price at the right moment.

Eldorado Gold, as other gold mining companies, is extremely capital intensive. The company's capital expenditures were $274 million in 2018, $345 million in 2017 and $297 million in 2016, far exceeding cash from operating activities. Not all of this was maintenance capital tough. The bigger part were investments in growth, but this distinction between maintenance and growth is relative. When the company depletes its gold reserves, these reserves need to be replaced. It is not enough to maintain existing mines and its machinery. New drilling and opening new mines are necessary for the company to stay in business. Hence, growth investments soon become an additional part of maintenance.

Ultimately, the profit does not reach the owners, but rather ends up in the scrap yard of the company in the form of the end-of-life machinery and old mines. One thing is certain. In order to increase earnings significantly, Eldorado Gold needs to increase capital significantly.

Now, let's consider the book value. The conventional wisdom has been that businesses with lots of tangible capital resources were the best bets. With their natural resources, plants and machinery, the thinking went, they could better weather the market impact of widespread lower purchasing power and higher costs. In addition, the tangible assets would protect the investors, who might feel secure due to its value in the book.

However, as Warren Buffett explains in his 1983 Letter to Shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway “asset-heavy businesses generally earn lower rates of return… that often barely provide enough capital to fund the inflationary needs of existing businesses, with nothing left over for real growth, for distribution to owners...”

Source: Eldorado Gold website

Speculation, rather than a long-term investment

Once I realized my mistake that Eldorado Gold is not the correct vehicle for the long-term investment, I needed to find an opportunity to correct it. This opportunity has been offered now. In the last few months, three developments occurred that substantially boosted the company's price.

Snap election in Greece : Eldorado Gold has substantial assets in Greece, which the company cannot utilize. Its biggest mine Skouries (containing 3.773 million ounces of gold in total proven & probable reserves) has been waiting for years to obtain the necessary permits. The government of Greece did not seem to be supportive of Eldorado Gold's efforts to mine gold in Greece, Now, there is a hope that the leftist party Syriza, lead by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, might be replaced. The snap election will take place on 7 July 2019.

: Eldorado Gold has substantial assets in Greece, which the company cannot utilize. Its biggest mine Skouries (containing 3.773 million ounces of gold in total proven & probable reserves) has been waiting for years to obtain the necessary permits. The government of Greece did not seem to be supportive of Eldorado Gold's efforts to mine gold in Greece, Now, there is a hope that the leftist party Syriza, lead by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, might be replaced. The snap election will take place on 7 July 2019. Gold price : Gold mining companies provide a good opportunity as a speculation on increase of the gold price, with a leverage. If the price of gold increases, the shares of mining companies usually skyrocket. The price of gold has increased significantly in the recent weeks and reached more than 1400$ per ounce. This was due to the possibility that the Fed might cut interest rates as well as due to the uncertainty created by the trade war. In the meantime, the price of gold has decreased, after the progress achieved during U.S. and China at the G20 meeting, but remains relatively high.

: Gold mining companies provide a good opportunity as a speculation on increase of the gold price, with a leverage. If the price of gold increases, the shares of mining companies usually skyrocket. The price of gold has increased significantly in the recent weeks and reached more than 1400$ per ounce. This was due to the possibility that the Fed might cut interest rates as well as due to the uncertainty created by the trade war. In the meantime, the price of gold has decreased, after the progress achieved during U.S. and China at the G20 meeting, but remains relatively high. Kisladag mine: The Kisladag mine is the biggest producing mine of Eldorado Gold, with an annual production in the range of 200,000 ounces of gold until 2017. However, this mine created a lot of headache for investors, when the recovery of gold substantially decreased at the end of 2017. The problem was with gold recoveries. With only 40% recoveries, it did not make economic sense to continue mining in the Kisladag mine. During 2018, the company was evaluating the situation and decided to build a mill to increase the rate of recoveries. However, the mill project would cost $500 million, which the company did not have. Luckily, the company was experimenting with a longer leach cycle approaching 250 days, which proved to be successful. The tests showed that recoveries increased to approximately 58%, which made the mining in the Kisladag mine economical without building the mill. This was decided in January 2019. That decision saved the capital expenditure of $500 million. However, the company needs to conduct further testing. Although the mill project has been suspended, the project remains viable in the short-term. The viability of the mill project will continue to be assessed in light of the results from ongoing heap leach metallurgical testwork on deeper material.

Source: Investor Presentation, June 2019

The current guidance expects the peak of the gold production to occur in 2020, when the Kisladag mine should produce 240,000-260,000 ounces of gold. This number takes into consideration the results of testing of the Material A, as shown in the chart above. The Material B is still very uncertain.

Source: Investor Presentation, June 2019

Taking advantage of the price spike

The three above-mentioned developments significantly boosted the company's market capitalization. I used this boost in EGO's price to sell the shares. There are not only positive news in the gold mining companies and at one point, there might come bad surprises.

Indeed, there are some of the longer-term developments that I do not see as positive.

Expensive debt

The company refinanced its debt in June 2019. The current conditions are worse than they were before because of higher interest rate.

- New borrowings: Eldorado Gold issued $300 million senior secured notes with the coupon of 9.5% due 2024. In addition, the company borrowed $200 million in term loan proceeds drawn from their credit facility with the interest rate based on Libor plus margin of 2.25-3.25%.

- Old borrowings: $600 million senior notes with the coupon of 6.125% due December 2020.

Before the refinancing took place, the company communicated that it will try to reduce the debt burden thanks to the savings achieved by stopping the mill project in the Kisladag mine. The debt was reduced, but not as much as expected. Moreover, the higher interest rate will not lead to a decrease of interest rate payments.

High "all in sustaining cost" at the Olympias mine

The Olympias mine in Greece received all the necessary permits and started the commercial production early in 2018. Those are the good news. The bad news are that the operations are expensive. The "all in sustaining cost" were $1,284 per ounce sold in Q1 2019. "All in sustaining cost" at the Olympias mine were $1,297 in 2018. The average realized gold price for the company was $1,269 per ounce in 2018.

This issue is just one of the well-known difficulties of Eldorado Gold in Greece. Nobody knows whether the company will ever be able to exploit its full potential and access all its natural resources in Greece. The fact is that while Eldorado Gold is trying to obtain permit for Skouries, it has been losing substantial sums of money by lost opportunity to employ the capital elsewhere.

Conclusions

A key point, why I bought the shares of Eldorado Gold in the first place, was the cheap price in relation to the book value. I overly focused on the undervaluation of the company in relation to its stated assets. However, the question is: What is a mine worth, where you cannot mine? Either due to the inability to obtain a permit or due to problematic gold recoveries.

Buying the stock was a mistake. Not because the company cannot do well, but due to the fact that I have no idea, where the company will be 10 years from now. The difficulties in Greece make it even more challenging for Eldorado Gold to be a great "compounding machine".

Moreover, the company has been undergoing big changes. Big changes increase the likelihood of committing major business errors.

I do not necessarily think that it would be smart to short Eldorado Gold, but I do not want to be long.

Seeing the bigger picture

In this article, I wanted to highlight two Warren Buffet and Charlie Munger's principles and use them in the case of Eldorado Gold. The first principle is that it is much more profitable in the long-term to buy great companies for a good price, rather than a good company for a great price. This idea originally came from Phil Fisher, who wrote about this in his book "Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits".

The second principle is that great companies can usually be identified by looking at high Return on Capital Employed (ROCE). High ROCE might be difficult to achieve for a capital intensive company that needs to invest heavily in its assets. A great source of information about the challenging nature of capital intensive businesses and about the advantages of businesses with relatively minor requirements for tangible assets is the last part of the 1983 Letter to Shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway written by Warren Buffet.

