GlaxoSmithKline And Linerixibat In Cholestasis Pruritus: It Is Worth A Look

IBAT positively regulate the enterohepatic recirculation by mediating the reabsorption of bile acids from the small intestine for recirculation back to the liver.

Linerixibat is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor in Phase 2b clinical development for pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis.

Market Assessment

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) is a large cap ($99B) commercial stage biopharma known for its innovative therapeutics for diverse disease states affecting many organ systems. GSK is not really a household name in reference to therapeutics for viral and non-viral liver diseases. However, its clinical development of linerixibat (formerly GSK2330672) for adult cholestatic pruritus provides a distinct clinical differentiation from other drug candidates currently in clinical trials.

Linerixibat is an Ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for pruritus associated with adult cholestatic liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Cholestatic liver disease like PBC is initiated by a reduction or stoppage of bile flow due to obstruction in the biliary tract, that leads to bile acids accumulation and ensuing liver toxicity. Disorders of the liver, bile duct, or pancreas can cause cholestasis. Common symptoms include yellowing skin and eye whites and pruritus (intense skin itch).

Pruritogenic responses remain the most intolerable symptom of PBC with current therapies, UDCA and Obeticholic acid by Intercept (ICPT), providing no therapeutic relief. Pruritus impairs the quality of life with some patients exhibiting suicidal tendencies. No one can fully describe the impact and the feeling of pruritus like a PBC patient, which is why this study by CymaBay (CBAY) drives home the urgent need for effective therapeutics beyond current approved therapies that can enhance pruritus.

GSK's thesis on Linerixibat is that it improves pruritus associated with adult cholestasis. This thesis is based on the data from an exploratory Phase 2a study that measured significant decreases in changes in pruritus scores after linerixibat treatment using the 0 to 10 numerical rating scale (NRS), primary biliary cholangitis - 40 (PBC-40.) itch domain score and 5-D itch scale:

After GSK2330672 treatment, the percentage changes from baseline itch scores were -57% (95% CI -73 to -42, p<0·0001) in the NRS, -31% (-42 to -20, p<0·0001) in the PBC-40 itch domain and -35% (-45 to -25, p<0·0001) in the 5-D itch scale. GSK2330672 produced significantly greater reduction from baseline than the double-blind placebo in the NRS (-23%, 95% CI -45 to -1; p=0·037), PBC-40 itch domain, (-14%, -26 to -1; p=0·034), and 5-D itch scale (-20%, -34 to -7; p=0·0045).

The authors concluded that:

14 days of ileal bile acid transporter inhibition by GSK2330672 was generally well tolerated without serious adverse events and demonstrated efficacy in reducing pruritus severity. GSK2330672 has the potential to be a significant and novel advance for the treatment of pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis. Diarrhoea, the most common adverse event associated with GSK2330672 treatment, might limit the long-term use of this drug.

So, how does linerixibat improve pruritus in adult cholestasis? The study on an IBAT inhibitor, Odevixibat, from the pediatric focused liver therapeutics biopharma, Albireo (ALBO), offers some insight on the mechanistic function of IBAT inhibitors/inhibition. Following digestion, bile acids bind to IBAT also known as the apical sodium bile acid transporter (ASBT), located at the terminal ileum, for transport back to the liver via portal vein in a process known as enterohepatic recirculation.

As an IBAT inhibitor, linerixibat should impede enterohepatic recirculation by: (i) preventing reuptake of bile acids from the small intestine for recirculation back to the liver; and (ii) promote increased colonic excretion of faecal bile acids that leads to a reduction in circulatory bile acids. Correspondingly, the Phase 2a study also reported that serum bile acids level was decreased by 50%.

As to the side effect of diarrhea, an ongoing Phase 2b study is performing a single dose-dependent study that should determine the maximum effective dose for linerixibat while limiting adverse events such as diarrhea. Top-line data readout expected in late Q2/2020.

Financials

GSK continues to make significant progress on its diverse clinical program. At the end of Q1/2019, GSK reported 5% revenue growth of $7.6B and net income of 0.83B. Net debt at the end of Q1/2019 was $34.1B (after conversion from £ sterling) driven by the $5B (after conversion from £ sterling) acquisition of TESARO.

As to its joint venture with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Reuters updates:

GSK is streamlining its product offering as it prepares to fold its consumer business into a joint venture with Pfizer in the second half of this year, creating a market leader that will primarily look to the United States and China for growth. If successful, GSK will split into two distinct businesses: one focused on consumer, the other on pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

Institutional ownership was estimated to be 11.26% based on 13F filings. Analyst firms recommend a hold with a 12-month consensus price target of $41.99.

Market Outlook

Pruritogenic responses associated with adult cholestasis is problematic with current FDA approved therapies inducing an enhancing effect. Seladelpar by CymaBay (CBAY), a Phase 3 PPAR-δ agonist in clinical development for PBC, has shown a trend consistent with decreased pruritogenic effects in the Phase 2b study. Potentially, seladelpar could be an improved second line therapy for PBC if the phase 3 study is successful.

Linerixibat offers significant differentiation mechanistically and in its pharmacological target of IBAT. The adverse event of cholestatic associated pruritus may need to be therapeutically resolved by more than two drug candidates with diverse pharmacological targets, which makes the clinical promise shown by linerixibat very important.

