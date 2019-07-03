Sirius Minerals' (SRUXF) CEO Chris Fraser on Q2 Progress Update Conference - Transcript

Sirius Minerals PLC (OTCPK:SRUXF) Q2 Progress Update Conference Call July 2, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Chris Fraser – Chief Executive Officer

Thank you all for dialing in for our Q2 Progress Update. Today, we’ll just walk you through some of the progress that we’ve made, really since the financing kicked off with the equity and convertible raising earlier in the year and this is really the period of time from the prospectus disclosures to today. The project has been making great progress and the company is pushing forward on many different fronts.

In terms of the first level side of things, safety-wise, we’ve been making good progress just constantly improving where we are on safety. We do continue to have the odd incidents, small ones and near misses, so this is a constant focus of the team and this is an area where I think there’s still more work and improvement that can be done.

Turning to stage 2 financing. As we’ve announced to the market, obviously we’re in the middle of what is – what we’ve called stage 2 financing and implementing this across multiple tranches. The first component of that was the successful completion of the $425 million firm placing and placing and open offer and the $400 million of new funds from the convertible bond transactions that we did, which involved rolling of some of the old bonds into the new structure but actually issuing and receiving $400 million of new proceeds.

We also received the underwrite of the $2.5 billion revolving credit facility from JPMorgan. And then we have the final piece, which is what we’re working on currently, which is the high-yield bond, a $500 million senior secured bond, which we expect to be issuing prior to the end of September this year. That then effectively unlocks the revolving credit facility and also the funds from the convertible bonds, which are held in escrow, and essentially completes our stage 2 financing which is on track to be done before the end of September.

We’re working on multiple fronts of work across this involving rating agencies, independent technical experts, detailed drafting of all the various documents that go into a very large and complex financing process but we’re feeling very good and comfortable about where we are with the progress that’s being made. And we look forward to updating the market in the near future as we make progress on that.

Turning to the project now and starting with the Woodsmith Mine. The image that we have there in front of us shows you the extensive amount of progress in areas of development around the Woodsmith Mine. Just sort of working our way around the site, at a very high level, you can see the activity around the service shaft, which is the foreshaft, and at the base of that is the main shaft development going on, the main winder building immediately to the north of the service shaft there and then also the temporary winder building to the east of the shaft site there.

Coming down to the foreground, you can see the production shaft where the diaphragm walls are being broken out, capping being installed and then the winder house saw the production shaft being installed as well. And then over on the western side of the site there, you can see where we have the MTS shaft, the temporary winder buildings and then also the Galloway construction, which is underway for putting into that MTS shaft which is currently around 115 meters and to take that down to 360 meters below ground.

On the main shaft, work has been going across a number of fronts there. So in the service shaft, obviously we excavated out the foreshaft. And you can see at the bottom there, the main shaft which is now down to around 85 meters below surface on its way down to around 115 meters, 120 meters in terms of where that will be stopped. And then the shaft boring roadheader, which has passed the factory acceptance test in Germany and is on its way over towards the Woodsmith Mine, which should arrive in – start arriving in August for assembly and then be ready to commence shaft sinking in December this year.

Over on the production shaft, as I mentioned the breakout of the diaphragm walls is going on. The difference between these two shafts is the inner shaft, the main shaft, has already been taken down with diaphragm walls to 120 meters. So once the foreshaft has been excavated and the floor installed, as you see on the service shaft side, then conventional sinking will take us down inside those inner diaphragm walls in time for the SBR to be installed in there as well.

The SBR for the production shaft is the one that is currently erected in Germany and you would’ve seen it in the AGM presentation. It’s been fully assembled there and is undertaking a number of cutting optimization tests to give us some information that works across both our shafts. It’ll then be dismantled and shipped to the Woodsmith Mine for installation into the mine there. It will start arriving in October of this year.

Moving up to the T-side end of the project, really starting with the Drive 1 of the MTS. You can see, on the right-hand side of this image here basically all of the infrastructure related to Drive 1. The TBM has now made its way down into the portal. It’s now sitting around 210 meters into the tunnel there, and it’s just slowly being increased in speed and productivity. You got all the various components related to that, all the segment factories and the segment storage towards the top of the slide there. The MHF on the left-hand side is being basically just prepared and ready for work to start on that in the near future.

Looking across the three sites. Essentially, we have the Drive 1, 2 and 3. Drive 1, as I mentioned, we’re 210 meters in. The TBM is performing well and the teams are getting up to speed on that. At Drive 2, which is really related to the Lockwood Beck sinking, the pre-sink is down to 37 meters and you can see in that image in the middle there the temporary winding house and all the headframe infrastructure coming together. There is also – the Galloway is under construction which is the system that gets installed in the shaft there to sink down to 360-meter level.

The image on the right-hand side is the Galloway being put together for the Drive 3 shaft at Woodsmith, but there’s basically a twin of that being assembled at Lockwood Beck and that will go in. Lockwood Beck and the Woodsmith Mine MTS shaft are both due to get down to 360 meters below surface, which is where they’re completed during the first quarter of next year. There’s then some basic development work done before both of those shafts are handed over to STRABAG for them to build the cabins, which are the launch cabins to the TBMs and then the TBMs will be away for Drive 2 and Drive 3.

Down at the other end of the project, the MHF. A lot of the work has been going on around granulation trials where we’ve had a full-scale granulator up and running, doing a number of trials on yield, efficiency and optimization around binder compositions. That’s now being expanded out to basically give us a full demonstration and R&D facility across the whole process from the grinding process through to the drawing process and that also increases the capacity of product we have to feed into our trial work globally.

And down at the port end, the work that’s going on there, we finished procurement of the overland conveyor, which links the MHF to the port facility. And there’s a lot of work going on now in the RBT side, basically clearing the ground for where our storage buildings will be built. A lot of the load-out circuits, the conveyors and other things and stackers and reclaimers from the old stockyards that were there have been dismantled and we’ve started placing the Redcar Mudstone arriving from Drive 1 are being placed there as part of the ground level work to basically enable the construction at that site to take place.

Turning to sales and marketing to finish it off. Obviously, our trial work program continues to expand. A lot of the work that’s going on now is really moving into the next phase with on-farm demonstrations, which are being done in conjunction with our various distribution partners around the world. So now moving out into the field where farmers can see the benefits of POLY4 being incorporated into real-world fertilizer programs, and that will just continue to grow as we move closer to production and then into production.

During the period from the prospectus, we obviously have had further success in signing more distribution arrangements, the latest one was obviously IFFCO following the large bio transaction, which was signed around the time of the prospectus, IFFCO giving us access to the third- largest fertilizer market in the world and they’re one of the biggest cooperatives in terms of their access to farmers in India is pretty much unparalleled. So that gives us an incredibly strong partner into that really important market.

Of what we have now, our peak, under all those contracts, is 11.7 million and it’s over 13 million tons if you include the options that all those customers have got. The remaining parts of the world really where we don’t have contracts yet is Africa and into the Middle East and a few other places. There’s dialogue still underway on those, but obviously now where we sit we’re in a pretty solid position in terms of our distribution platform. And as I mentioned, a lot of those dialogues are now being pivoted across to really develop out the marketing information, developing the demonstrations and really priming the market ready for when POLY4 hits the market in large volumes.

So with that, I’ll wrap it up there and I’d like to say just thank you for your support and listening. And obviously, if you have any further questions, please get in contact with our Investor Relations team. Thank you very much.

