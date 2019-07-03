Kaman: Becoming A Pure Play In Aerospace

I like the move and potential of the business, yet do believe that at current levels, the valuations look largely fair.

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) has announced a sale of its main business unit which is quite substantial as it involves the majority of its total sales, although this is a lower margin business of course. I think that the sale and plans to create a pure aerospace play makes sense, yet recognise that transaction costs are quite large and the pro-forma valuation looks reasonable. For now, I am looking forward to seeing how the sale closes and how much of the promised cost savings will really be delivered upon.

The Business

Kaman might not be that well known to the general public, so therefore a short introduction. Kaman is a provider of engineered aerospace & industrial services to a wide range of end markets. The company reports its results across two segments.

For starters, there is the $736 million aerospace business which generates half of its sales from commercial end markets, with remainder of sales equally split between the defense and fuzing market. The distribution business generates $1.1 billion in revenues. Half of these sales are derived from bearings & mechanical power transmission, complemented by an automation and fluid power business.

The company has a decent track record in creating long-term value which includes a dividend track record of 49 years of uninterrupted dividends being paid out to investors.

Important to note, while the distribution business is much larger with $1.14 billion in sales, operating profits of $51.5 million are substantially less than the $94.4 million in operating earnings reported by the aerospace business on $736 million in sales. The company furthermore has $59 million in corporate overhead for a reported operating profit of $83 million in 2018.

This number works down to $54 million in GAAP earnings, or $1.92 per share with some 28 million shares outstanding. Adjusted earnings totalled $2.88 per share with the gap largely caused by a myriad of items, with most of the costs associated with amortization charges and restructuring costs, among others.

The company ended the first quarter of this year with $28 million in cash and $284 million in debt, for a $256 million net debt load, very manageable with $167 million in adjusted EBITDA reported last year. Including $102 million in pension underfunding, "adjusted" net leverage came in at $358 million, for a leverage ratio just above 2 times.

The 28 million shares trade at $63, for a market valuation of $1.76 billion. Including net debt of $256 million, this works down to just above a $2.00 billion enterprise value, equivalent to 12 times EBITDA.

The Sale Of The Distribution Business

Just before the first half of 2019 ended, Kaman announced the sale of its distribution business to Littlejohn & Co. for $700 million in order to create a pure play on aerospace. The deal is equivalent to 10.4 times trailing adjusted EBITDA, implying $67 million in EBITDA will walk out of the door.

Disappointing, however, is the fact that net cash proceeds are seen at just $600 million, for about $100 million "leakage", as the company will aim to pay down debt by $100 million a year, leaving $500 million for bolt-on deals to be made, including in the aerospace segment.

With regards to the corporate cost allocation, the company expects to deliver on $15-$20 million in annualised savings per year. Shares hardly reacted to the significant deal which involves the majority of the revenues of the business and about a third of its enterprise value, although shares have been inching up slightly in recent days ahead of the announcement.

Pro-Forma Implications

With $67 million in EBITDA leaving the door, I see pro-forma EBITDA falling to $100 million following the deal, as costs savings of $15-$20 million should result in pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of $115-$120 million.

The company reported D&A charges of $42 million in 2018, including about $14 million from the distribution activities. Pegging pro-forma D&A charges at $28 million, I see pro-forma adjusted EBIT of $87-$92 million.

A net debt load of $256 million will turn into a net cash position of $344 million, which is equivalent to little over $12 per share. Trading at $63 per share, that means that the pure-play unleveraged aerospace business is valued at $51 per share in terms of operating assets.

EBIT of $87-92 million without interest costs and a 24% tax rate works down to earnings power of $66-$70 million, or $2.30-$2.50 per share, suggesting that the unleveraged pure play aerospace business trades at 20-22 times. This sounds like a reasonable multiple for a pure play aerospace business which is unleveraged as well (of course pension liabilities are not included in this yet)

Watching The Story Unfolding

I like the move made by the company, and while the pre-tax deal tag looks solid, quite some costs are incurred in connection to the deal. Furthermore, the remaining aerospace business is showing relatively modest growth, yet at the same time could become a very interesting acquisition target given the continued consolidation in the sector.

This means that Kaman remains a "show me" story. The company has a ton of cash following the latest deal and important capital allocation decisions must be made, while I anxiously look forward to seeing how much corporate overhead costs can really be contained following closure of the deal, to see if the pro-forma earnings numbers are indeed realistic.

Thus, I look forward to deal closure and the quarters to follow to see how the story unfolds, but for now I am not inclined to buy the shares with the pro-forma valuation metrics for the aerospace business looking largely fair.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.