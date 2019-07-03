Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended June 30, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

1) Hayes Creek polymetallic project in Australia

On June 27, PNX Metals announced that it intersected 85.22m @ 11.87 % Zn, 4.19g/t Au, 309g/t Ag, 1.94 % Pb, and 0.49% Cu from 115.9m in hole IBDH061 at its Hayes Creek project. This is equal to 1,350m (AuEq.) and the company's share price spiked nearly 300% after the announcement.

IBDH061 was one of three holes which were drilled to obtain samples for metallurgical flotation test work and other mine-related planning and design.

(Source: PNX Metals)

Hayes Creekis located in north Australia, and I think it can be viewed as zinc-gold-silver project:

(Source: PNX Metals)

The project has a mineral resource of 4.077Mt at 4.35% zinc, 0.91% lead, 0.25% copper, 1.24g/t silver, and 1.81g/t gold for contained metal of 177,200t zinc, 37,000t lead, 10,050t copper, 16.2Moz silver, and 237,000oz gold.

In July 2017, PNX Metals completed a pre-feasibility study (PFS) on Hayes Creek which showed some pretty good economics:

(Source: PNX Metals)

It's a relatively small project with modest initial capex of just A$58 million and a net present value of A$133 million, and that's after using a discount rate of a whopping 10%. Most mining companies today use discount rates of just 5%.

The major problem that I see for Hayes Creek is its short mine life and PNX Metals has a plan to fix this. The company has several projects within trucking distance such as Burnside and Moline and exploration success there could extend mine life.

2) Las Chispas silver-gold project in Mexico

On June 27, SilverCrest Metals (OTCQX:SVCMF) reported results from in-fill drilling targeting the Babicanora Vein in the high-grade Area 51 zone at its Las Chispas project and the best interception was 9.5m @ 2.6g/t Au and 2,676g/t Ag from 161.6m in hole BA19-160.

(Source: SilverCrest Metals)

The project is located in the state of Sonora, close to the Santa Elena and Mercedes mines:

(Source: SilverCrest Metals)

In March, SilverCrest released an updated mineral resource estimate which included 10 of the 30 known veins in the district:

(Source: SilverCrest Metals)

In May, the company posted the results of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) and the figures looked very compelling:

(Source: SilverCrest Metals)

3) Kathleen Valley lithium project in Australia

On June 24, Liontown Resources (OTC:LINRF) announced that it has intersected 83m @ 1.5% Li2O and 106ppm Ta205 from 223m in hole KVRC0249 at its Kathleen Valley project. This is equal to 362m(AuEq.) and thick and high-grade lithium mineralization has now been intersected over a strike length of 1,000 meters at Kathleen Valley:

(Source: Liontown Resources)

Kathleen Valley is located in Western Australia near several nickel and gold mines:

(Source: Liontown Resources)

Liontown released a maiden resource of 21.2Mt at 1.4% lithium and 170 parts per million tantalum for the project and it set an exploration target of up to 31 million tonnes at 1.5% lithium.

An updated mineral resource estimate is expected to be released this month.

Liontown has completed a scoping study using the maiden resource estimate which revealed the potential for a very profitable standalone mine:

(Source: Liontown Resources)

Conclusion

I'm surprised that the share price of PNX Metals skyrocketed after the release of the latest drill results considering that they were drilled to obtain samples. Regarding Hayes Creek, I think it's a small but very high-margin project which shouldn't be hard to finance thanks to its small initial capex. PNX Metals plans to complete a DFS in the first quarter of 2020. If you want to get exposure to the company, you'll have to go the ASX as its shares are not listed in the US.

Las Chispas' drill results with mind-blowing grades and the PEA looks amazing. However, there are some issues that I'm not comfortable with to invest in SilverCrest. As the Angry Geologist pointed out in a December 2016 blog post, the veins at Las Chispas are very narrow, which means that dilution will be an issue. He was also concerned that high-grade zones were found as very small, discrete shoots and that it could be impossible or at least very expensive to remove residual blocks.

Liontown Resources continues to intersect a significant amount of thick and high-grade lithium mineralization at Kathleen Valley, and I think that the new mineral resource estimate for the project will look great. This should significantly boost Kathleen Valley's economics.

