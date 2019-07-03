Aussie Dollar: Poised For Upside Against The Greenback

Even with a recent rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Aussie dollar is likely still undervalued.

Back in April, I made the argument that the Aussie dollar could see long-term upside given a recovery.

The main reason I argued this point was primarily due to previous performance post the 2009 financial crisis, where a faster pace of rate rises in Australia coupled with growth in commodity demand bolstered the AUD higher.

This year, we see that while the Aussie has continued to depreciate slightly against the greenback, the EUR/USD has seen a greater fall:

Source: dailyfx.com

However, the situation for the euro and the U.S. dollar has changed since last year, with the ECB having delayed rate rises and contemplating further stimulus. The Federal Reserve is also preparing to lower rates in a bid to stimulate growth further.

In this situation, it is unlikely that we will see much further weakness in the Aussie dollar against these currencies - lower rates will entice investors away from the greenback and this could have the side effect of boosting other currencies.

With this being said, the Aussie dollar has shown some strength recently in spite of the recent RBA cut to 1.0%. With the Reserve Bank having cited that there is no particular urgency to cut rates again, this could, in fact, signal that the AUD is undervalued relative to other currencies even when taking the rate cut into account.

Moreover, with talks of a revival in US-China trade relations, the Aussie dollar stands to appreciate significantly - given that Australia is significantly dependent on Chinese trade for economic growth.

A combination of both expectations of further quantitative easing in Europe and the US, coupled with a potential rebound in US-China trade, may see the AUD go higher from here.

Source: dailyfx.com

At the beginning of the year, the AUD/USD was trading at 0.72, and I anticipate that the currency could rise to this level again should we see renewed strength in the AUD.

This would bring the AUD/USD above the 100-period moving average, and the currency would likely resume an upward trend above this level. Particularly, easing of tensions in US-China trade relations would reportedly not be enough to re-stimulate growth, and rate cuts by the Federal Reserve would still be necessary.

On the other hand, a reduction in tariffs between the US and China, in turn, gives China greater ability to import goods without incurring too large of a trade deficit.

A combination of lower rates in the US and a revival in US-China trade relations is likely to stimulate the AUD upward.

To conclude, I expect the AUD/USD to appreciate from here. A rebound to a high of 0.72 seen earlier this year is quite realistic, and I would expect a further long-term rise from 2020 onwards if the Federal Reserve proceeds as planned and cuts interest rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.