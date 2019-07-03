Inter Pipeline: A Safe 8.39% Yield With A Declining Payout Ratio And A Monthly Dividend

The dividend is safe with an increasing FFO/share. Payout ratio is going down.

In my last article on Canadian energy stocks, I expressed my opinion on why Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is a buy at current prices. I believe that oil stocks are trading at Armageddon valuations, and there are a lot of opportunities to be taken in the sector, especially for income investors who want to maximize their monthly distributions.

Today, I want to take a look at Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF), a major player in the Canadian Energy sector whose share price has been in decline for the past five years. The numbers, however, tell a different story. Inter Pipeline is an undervalued company offering an attractive, sustainable yield.

The point of this article is to:

Give a brief overview to investors unfamiliar with Inter Pipeline.

Discuss the company's activities, numbers, and valuation.

Discuss the dividend.

Conclude on why Inter Pipeline is a Buy.

Introduction

Inter Pipeline is an energy infrastructure business engaged in the transportation, processing, and storage of energy products across Western Canada and Europe. Their diversified asset portfolio generates long-term and predictable cash flows, providing shareholders with a stable source of monthly cash dividends.

The company currently has a capitalization of approximately $8.315B and its shares trade on Toronto stock exchange under the ticker $IPL.

Even though the stock's price has been on a long five-year decline, the business is booming and the valuation has become attractive.

The business model of the company is set around its world-class energy infrastructure.

According to the company's 2018 Annual EBITDA ($1.2 billion), Oil Sands, Transportation, and NGL processing make up for most of the earnings (82%). Other activities include Conventional Pipelines (13%) and 37 million barrels of storage capacity in Europe (5%) (i.e., Bulk Liquid Storage).

In terms of contract types, EBITDA from cost-of-service and fee-based contracts accounts for 70% of the total contracts, while commodity-based contracts (which account for the rest 30% of EBITDA) include speculation risk, cost-of-service, and fee-based contracts offer cash flow stability.

Speaking of cash flow, FFO (funds from operations) per share has been growing at an average 8.3% CAGR in the last decade. Moreover, the second half of the past decade has seen an increasing growth of an average of 11.8% CAGR. To me, this indicates not only a robust business model along with excellent management execution, but more importantly, a strong demand for oil and its services.

Source: image and numbers mentioned in June's presentation.

Oil industry is getting hammered

Oil demand is on the rise, and it's projected to keep rising for the next two decades, at the very least.

Source: The Fuse

However, despite oil stocks profiting from strong cash flows, the sector is getting hammered.

Source: GuruFocus.com

According to data from GuruFocus.com, oil stocks are currently trading at 1.27 P/B, which is close to the Great Recession low of 1.13. Back then, operating margins were as little as 5.4%. Todaym the sector's operating margins are as high as 12.5%. The stock prices, however, remain depressed. I believe that a strong concern amongst investors may be the inevitable transition to renewables; however, as I've discussed in my Vermilion article, such transformation is very far away. Until then, the demand for oil is strong and investors can take advantage of the current low valuations.

Moreover, Inter's operating margin is 27.14%. The company has enough room to withstand lower oil prices, which will reduce the demand for its services and still be profitable.

The Dividend

Inter Pipeline's dividend is distributed monthly, and it currently yields ~8.39%. The monthly dividend is useful not only because investors can choose between reinvesting them (earlier too, instead of quarterly), but also because many use their frequent and steady stream to pay the bills and other day-to-day expenses.

Source: Corporate Presentation

The company has never cut its dividend in its lifetime, which shows outstanding effort from management to maintain trust and reliability regarding their distributions. Additionally, dividend increases are steady for the past ten years. I want to point out that earlier in the article, I mentioned that the last decade's FFO/share has been growing annually at an 8.3% CAGR.

However, the dividend has been growing at a 7.3% CAGR annually for the same period. It makes sense. The yield is already high enough relatively in the sector. Management has chosen to keep it growing at a high rate but at the same time lower than the CAGR of FFO/share. It is a great strategy that guarantees long-term dividend safety and reliability. So the payout ratio must be decreasing, right? Yes, it is. What's not to like here? The company can easily afford the high dividend and free some cash flow in the process too.

For the past three years, the company's excellent cash flow has lowered its payout ratio to a comfortable ~60%

The dividend's coverage is well illustrated in June's Presentation

Not only is the dividend well covered but also the payout ratio's drop can be seen here too. Cash flow growth substantially outperforms the dividend growth.

The valuation

Inter Pipeline currently trades at 2.13 P/B. It's true that when it comes to the Energy sector, investors can easily find companies trading well below that. As I have mentioned above, the industry average is currently at 1.27. However, keep in mind that infrastructure energy companies tend to trade a little higher than the oil producers due to their safer and more predictable business model of storage and transportation.

While IPL's valuation is in line with its competitors, it has a much easier time when it comes to paying the dividends.

Source: YCharts

Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB), Keyera's (OTC:KEYUF) and Pembina's (NYSE:PBA) payout ratios have all been rising to nearly unsustainable levels. Meanwhile, IPL's very same ratio has seen a steady decline to a very safe level of around 60%.

Conclusion

In my opinion, IPL's stock decline over the past few years presents income investors with an excellent opportunity to take advantage of its superb yield of 8.39%. The dividend is safe, sustainable, and juicy. The demand for oil is rising, and its price level is good. IPL's management has shown incredible professionalism and execution skills in building an incredible portfolio of assets that can withstand any volatility in the sector. Cash flow per share is going up; the payout ratio is going down. I believe that IPL's yield alone right now makes the stock a fantastic play for dividend growth and income investors who love getting paid monthly. I am currently watching the stock closely and will probably initiate a position within the next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.