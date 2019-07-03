Motorola Solutions: Figuring Out The Secret Sauce

What other factors could be contributing to the steady rise in Motorola Solutions' market value?

I need help from our thoughtful and well-informed Seeking Alpha readers to decipher this mystery.

Last week, I wrote a piece on my worst bearish call ever: Motorola Solutions (MSI). As noted, I called the stock "richly valued" and not properly reflective of the "fundamentals of a slow-growth, increasingly indebted company" in April 2016 - moments before shares started their relentless ascend and more than doubled in market value in just about three years.

Today, I want to dig a bit deeper into the underlying reasons for MSI's outstanding past performance that shows no signs of waning any time soon.

Credit: Crain's Chicago Business

To provide a bit more context around how impressive this stock has been lately, see chart and table below. Over the past five years, MSI has returned an annualized 22.6% return compared to the S&P 500's (SPY) mere 10.6%.

This piece of information alone, however, does not tell the full story. Even on a risk-adjusted basis and despite unsystematic risks that are inherent of individual stocks only, MSI has outperformed the broad market by quite a bit: Sharpe ratio of 1.04 vs. 0.72. For comparison, even the almighty FANG stocks collectively would have failed to match MSI's risk-adjusted numbers.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

This type of "storm-resistant growth" performance is usually associated with companies whose business is grounded on a subscription-based model or methodical monetization of a large client base. Companies like Visa (V), with its global network of vendors and cardholders, and Adobe (ADBE) are two names that come to mind. But Motorola Solutions does not run a primarily recurring revenue type of business, even if parts of its services and software segment may fall under this category - $2.2 billion or 30% of total company revenues, to be precise.

It is possible that the company's recent acquisitions were well executed and timed to provide steady top-line growth and margin expansion - the acquisition binge that started in 2016 exposed Motorola Solutions to new opportunities in video security and analytics as well as in public safety command centers. Should this be the case, the management team deserves to be commended for its M&A efforts, although I fear that the approach might not be necessarily sustainable in the longer term.

The answer may lie in ownership

The possibly meaningful factor that went unnoticed to me last week was the ownership structure of the company's equity. As the table below depicts, five of the top asset management companies in the world, including BlackRock (BLK) and Vanguard, collectively own about one-third of Motorola Solutions. In total, institutional ownership amount to a staggering 89% of the float compared to Microsoft's (MSFT) 76%, Apple's (AAPL) 61%, and Amazon's (AMZN) 68%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

These institutional shares do not all get allocated to passive ETFs. Some are hand-picked by mutual fund managers, as is the case of Parnassus Investment's 2.7 million shares of MSI held in Parnassus Core Equity Fund Investor Shares (PRBLX) or Invesco's 2.1 million shares held in Main Street Fund (MSIGX). And as described on Investopedia "because of the investment made in research, institutions are not quick to sell their positions".

It looks like Motorola Solutions is a darling of institutional investors, which can be highly supportive of its stock.

Now, I turn to the reader

In the comments section of my last article, a few readers provided their opinions on why MSI has been such a great stock in the past several years. Some of the reasons mentioned included (I am mostly paraphrasing):

Motorola Solutions got their act together, focusing on what they did well, after the Motorola Mobility split

Good niche, solid execution, and a little luck

With stocks, in general, performing so well, this is a "lifts all the boats" story

Armed with all the additional information presented above, what other factors could be contributing to the steady rise in Motorola Solutions' market value? Feel free to leave your opinions below.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on V, ADBE, MSFT, and others (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.