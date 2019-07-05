11% Yield, 1.47x Coverage, No K-1: KNOT Offshore Partners

There are no drydockings scheduled for the rest of 2019.

It's selling at just under book value and is ~14% below analysts avg. price target.

The yield is 10.9%, with 1.47x coverage over the past four quarters.

Looking for a steady, high yield niche leader? Take a look at KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP), a leader in the small but vital shuttle tanker industry.

KNOP set several consecutive company records in 2018 for revenue, EBITDA, and DCF several times, thanks to new assets coming onboard. And this performance happened while some of its vessels were on scheduled special surveys and drydockings.

With DCF up 9.84%, and the unit count and distribution flat, KNOP's distribution coverage grew 4.7% over the past four quarters, from an already strong 1.41x factor to 1.47x:

However, Mr. Market hasn't come along for the voyage, leaving KNOP high and dry over the past year (down -13.81%) and in 2019 (up 6.47%):

Profile:

As of March 31, 2019, KNOP's fleet of 16 vessels had an average remaining fixed contract duration of 3.4 years. In addition, the charterers of the Partnership's time charter vessels have options to extend their charters by an additional 4.4 years on average.

These specialized vessels take 2.5-3 years to build, which helps support KNOP's recontracting efforts, as its customers typically utilize the extension options on these vessels. The vessels have a lifespan of ~20-25 years. Fleet utilization also has been steady and high, with an average of ~99.6% since KNOP's IPO.

KNOP and its sponsor, Knutsen NYK, combined are the largest operators of shuttle tankers with 29 vessels on the water and three on order. The sponsor has been involved in the design and construction of shuttle tankers for over 30 years and was involved with the developments of the design and the pioneering days of the industry. The sponsor has put its youngest assets into KNOP.

This niche industry doesn't have much speculative building - the shuttle tanker fleet is only ~1% of the world shipping fleet.

Like many other high-yield vehicles we follow, KNOP's business model is based mainly upon long-term contracts - its fleet has an average contract duration balance of ~3.7 years, with an additional 4.4 years of charters' options on top of that.

It leases to well-known names in the energy field such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (RDS.A), and Equinor (EQNR), formerly Statoil, among others.

Source

Distributions:

The next ex-dividend date should be ~7/31/19, with a payout on ~8/14/19. At $19.08, KNOP yields a very attractive 10.90%.

Distribution coverage has been a tight range of 1.43 to 1.51 over the past four quarters, averaging 1.47x, which is one of the best coverage factors we've seen in the high yield shipping space:

Taxes:

KNOP pays its distributions in the usual Feb.-May-Aug.-Nov. cycle for LPs, but there's a big difference at tax time: Unlike most LPs, KNOP has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for tax purposes, so investors receive the standard 1099 form and not a K-1 form.

42.37% of KNOP's distributions were listed as qualified dividends for KNOP's 2018 payouts, with 57.63% listed as a non-dividend distribution, so there's a mix of tax sheltering and tax deferral advantages.

Earnings:

Although Q1 '19 saw a big decrease in net income, this was due primarily to a net -$5.93M in unrealized, non-cash derivative losses, vs. a $9.98M unrealized non-cash gain in Q1 '18. In addition, there were two less operational earnings days for the fleet in first quarter, which decreased DCF vs. Q1 '18.

The decrease was partly offset by the full earnings for the first quarter for both Ingrid Knutsen and Torill Knutsen as a result of the completion of their scheduled first special survey drydockings during the fourth quarter.

Looking back further though shows TTM growth of 16.39% in revenue, 16.9% EBITDA growth, and 9.84% DCF growth:

Revenue, EBITDA, and DCF all came in at steady dollar figures over the past four quarters, which speaks to the strong utilization of KNOP's fleet.

Looking forward to the rest of 2019, KNOP has no scheduled drydockings for the balance of this year.

Risks:

New Management - Long-time KNOP CEO John Costain recently retired, and Gary Chapman took over as CEO on the 1st of June. He worked with NYK in various senior roles for many years.

Negative Market Sentiment - As you may have noticed, the market has become somewhat disinterested in MLPs - part of this is probably due to some of the arcane C-Corp conversions which have taken place over the past two years, while some of it is also due to certain companies becoming too heavily leveraged.

Fortunately, KNOP and its sponsor are more interested in providing a steady income vehicle, choosing to keep the distribution flat, but building up KNOP's coverage and decreasing its debt leverage. (See Financials section.)

Dropdowns:

KNOP's sponsor has two potential dropdowns for KNOP - two Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. These unnamed hulls 3114 and 3115 both have multi-year contracts with Equinor that begin in mid to late 2020. There's also another vessel coming online in ~2021 as well.

(Source: GMLP site)

Analysts' Targets:

At $19.08, KNOP is 13.89% below analysts' average $21.73 price target.

Valuations:

KNOP's 1.47x distribution coverage factor is one of the best in high yield sub-sector of the shipping industry and is much stronger than the group's 1.27x average coverage.

All of the valuations below show to KNOP's advantage. In particular, KNOP's price/DCF of 6.21 is cheaper than the 6.62 group average, while its price/book of .98 is slightly lower than the 1.05 average:

Financials:

While its ROA and ROE have declined over the past four quarters, KNOP's operating margin has been pretty steady. More importantly, management has decreased the net debt/EBITDA ratio substantially, from 5.82x to 4.35x:

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 3/31/19, KNOP had $71.8M in available liquidity, which consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $43.1M and $28.7M of capacity under its revolving credit facilities. The revolving credit facilities mature in August 2019* and September 2023.

KNOP's total interest-bearing debt outstanding as of March 31, 2019, was $1,069.0 million ($1,059.6 million net of debt issuance cost). The average margin paid on the Partnership's outstanding debt during the first quarter of 2019 was approximately 2.1% over LIBOR.

*On May 14, 2019, the Partnership obtained approval to extend the maturity to August 2021 of its $25 million unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in August 2019 with the same commercial terms. The refinancing is expected to close in June 2019.

(Source: KNOP site)

Options:

We feature options-selling trades for KNOP in our paid subscription DoubleDividendStocks.com service, which we can't divulge here, but we also offer a free Options Glossary, which defines the terms you're likely to come across in options trading.

All tables in this article are furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market soundly since its inception.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our legacy site, DoubleDividendStocks.com, has helped income investors increase their income, and lower their risk, via selling options on high dividend stocks, since 2009.