At The Half, Legacy Housing Is Still A Buy

Declining mortgage rates and a lack of affordable housing will continue to boost shares in the balance of 2019.

Market conditions are better than ever for our Top Pick of 2019, Legacy Housing.

Since our January 2019 article selecting Legacy Housing (LEGH) as our pick of the year, shareholders have enjoyed a 6% increase in the stock price. We continue to be bullish on LEGH for several key reasons: falling mortgage rates, labor shortages in construction, increasing demand for affordable housing, and proven growth.

Declining Mortgage Rates and Lack of Affordable Housing Supply

Mortgage rates have declined steadily since the last part of April, and we believe this will lead to increasing home price appreciation. In fact, the median price of a home rose 3.6 percent in May, which represents the largest increase in seven months. The increases in home prices had slowed considerably after mortgage rates rose sharply last summer.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) reported that home prices rose 3.6 percent on an annual basis in April, making it the first annual gain since March 2018.

The price growth has impacted lower-priced homes dramatically, which makes buying a first home more difficult. Although mortgage rates have declined from over 5 percent last November to approximately 3.85 percent currently, the potential savings on a mortgage payment are cancelled out due to higher home prices.

The United States has a chronic shortage of entry-level, affordable homes, which impacted housing sales earlier this year. Homebuilders continue to shy away from entry-level homes due to the costs of land, materials, and labor. Labor represents a true challenge in that the construction industry reports over 400,000 open positions.

This leaves a significant opportunity for Legacy Housing to fill a wide gap, and the company has the design, manufacturing, delivery, and sales infrastructure to accomplish this task profitably.

Business Overview

Legacy Housing is the fourth largest maker of manufactured homes in the U.S. The company operates in the southwest and southeast states. Their portfolio of manufactured homes ranges in size from 400 square feet up to approximately 2,600 square feet. Retail prices range from approximately $22,000 to $95,000. They offer over 80 different floor plans with up to 5 bedrooms. Optional amenities include modern kitchens, fireplaces, and central air conditioning. In addition, they target on the trending "tiny house" movement, which are homes that range from 320 to 399 square feet.

Its manufacturing facilities are located in Texas and Georgia, and the company controls the design and manufacturing process from product design, purchasing materials, manufacturing the home, and delivery with their own fleet of trucks. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for retailers, customers, and community owners.

Legacy Housing has over 900 employees and has been listed as America's Fastest Growing Companies multiple times by Inc. Magazine. The company's network includes over 130 retailers across 14 states. With their manufacturing and sales capabilities, coupled with the need and demand for affordable housing, should continue to drive steady growth for Legacy Housing.

Financial Highlights

For the first quarter of 2019, Legacy Housing reported the following financial highlights:

Net revenue was $38 million versus $42.7 million, representing a slight dip due to an $8.9 million sale to FEMA as a subcontractor. When the FEMA sale is excluded, the company had a net increase in revenue of 12.4%.

Interest income grew by 25% to $5.5 million.

The consumer loan portfolio increased to an outstanding principal balance of $98.8 million. The portfolio for manufactured home park loans increased 8% to $62.5 million.

Income tax expense declined from $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2018 to $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. This included a one-time occurrence of deferred taxes totalling $2.1 million during last year's first quarter related to converting the partnership into a corporation.

Net income reached $7.2 million versus $5.4 million for the same quarter last year. This represents a very healthy increase of 33% in net income.

Net income per share was $.29 in contrast to $.27 for the same quarter last year. This is based on basic and diluted weighted average shares.

In mid-April, the company announced a share buyback offering to a maximum of $10 million in common stock. Legacy Housing completed a purchase of 300,000 shares of common stock at $10.20 per share on April 17, 2019.

Conclusion

We believe Legacy Housing has made the transition from a partnership to a publicly-traded corporation seamlessly. Its core business increased 12.4 % for the first quarter of 2019, and net income increased an amazing 33%.

The company's management clearly has a firm grip on controlling expenses while driving sales.

Falling mortgage rates, the demand for entry-level homes, and market factors like land and materials costs and labor shortages position Legacy Housing for more solid growth into 2020.

