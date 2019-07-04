Beware The Rite Aid Hype

Rite Aid is a Sell.

I have panned Rite Aid (RAD) in the past. I would love to have been wrong, and indeed there might be upside in the long run; but in the short run I remain pessimistic. The sardonic tone of this article may rankle some, but in my view a company has to earn respect by benefiting shareholders, and RAD hasn't done that for years.

Hype Isn't a Catalyst.

Recent touted news about RAD using Amazon (AMZN) Lockers has boosted RAD's stock price overnight. Unfortunately, the win is not for Rite Aid, but rather for AMZN. The above linked article says: "Amazon is also looking to get other retailers, including small businesses, to join the program as it expands."

The extra foot traffic expected by RAD may be only temporary, since the location and popularity of the locker stores will determine where people go to pick up their packages. In many cases a locker in a supermarket will be more convenient from a shopping perspective.

The AMZN Locker announcement is pure hype, because it is not news. This partnership was known months ago. Moreover, RAD will not get rich off someone picking up a package unless that customer buys enough front-end store products to offset the square footage lost from the lockers, many of which may remain empty. See here for a discussion of lockers, noting that they don't work well in stores that compete with AMZN products. It would be ironic if customers were to pick up AMZN PillPack prescriptions in lockers at RAD.

Believe the Facts, Not the Misdirection.

RAD's most recent conference call was yet another disappointment after a string of disappointments in past years. Let's analyze the "we're making progress" message that has rung hollow for so long and look closer. [Emphasis mine.]

While first quarter results did not meet our expectations due to prescription reimbursement rate pressure in the retail pharmacy segment and margin compression in the pharmacy services segment, we are pleased with improvements in our topline growth and operating efficiency in the retail pharmacy segment and Medicare Part D revenue growth in the pharmacy services segment.

Translation: We're losing money.

In the front-end, we generated critical top line momentum at our focused front-end categories and delivered positive year-over-year growth of 0.3%....

Translation: RAD's growth is abysmal, but if we say that 0.3% is "momentum," we'll sound successful.

In our pharmacy services segment, results for our EnvisionRxOptions PBM were impacted by margin compression in the commercial business and key investments we are making to support current year and future growth.

Translation: We're losing money and overspending.

Net loss from continuing operations was $99.3 million or $1.88 per diluted share versus a net loss from continuing operations of $41.7 million or $0.79 per diluted share in the prior year's quarter. Current year net loss was impacted by severance and restructuring charges related to our strategic initiatives and the reduction in adjusted EBITDA. ... Adjusted EBITDA gross profit was unfavorable to last year's first quarter by $43.8 million and 90 basis points worse as a percent of revenues. We face continued reimbursement rate pressures during the quarter that we were not able to fully offset with generic cost savings and same-store prescription count growth.

Translation: Losses are increasing.

Our pharmacy services segment had revenue of $1.57 billion which was an increase of $23 million or 1.5%. The increase was due to an increase in our Medicare Part D revenues. Adjusted EBITDA for the pharmacy services segment of $26.3 million was $7.5 million lower than last year's first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $33.9 million. Gross profit and margin were negatively impacted by margin compression in our commercial business. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was also driven by increases in SG&A expense as we continue to invest for future growth.

Translation: Tepid growth in the pharmacy services segment couldn't overcome margin compression, nor is there any reason to think that will change. We overspent trying to turn this around, and we have been doing that for a long time, with poor results so far.

We expect total sales to be between $21.5 billion and $21.9 billion and same-store sales to be in a range of flat to an increase of 1%. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be between $500 million and $560 million. We expect adjusted net income to be in a range of a loss of $0.14 per share to income of $0.72 per share.

Translation: There is negligible growth in same store sales, and we have no clue how much we're going to earn or lose next year.

Our fiscal 2020 capital expenditure plan is to spend $250 million which includes $60 million for script file buys and investments in technology designed to accelerate our digital and omni-channel offering.

Translation: We are continuing to overspend on store remodeling, and now we are also going to pour money into the technology hole to try and come up with some digital fix to our broken business model.

No color is provided on bought-script customer retention or profit per script vs. cost. Where are the specifics on proposed IT improvements, with projected cost savings or revenue growth?

And we have an outstanding team of talented Rite Aid associates who are passionate about delivering a great experience to our customers.

If only, if only. Many RAD retail associates work dispassionately and often cheerlessly, and who can blame them? They don't know whether their company will be bought out and they will lose their jobs. They are likely underpaid while RAD management rakes in millions of dollars. They see "cost-cutting" measures coming, which means layoffs. Go into a RAD store and see whether there are happy, busy-as-a-bee, we-love-it-here employees. Good luck with that.

Sorry for the long following quote, but it's worth reading.

Well, our goal is to drive profitability up over time. So, the current gross margin retail reimbursement models are pretty painful, obviously, based on our recent results. So, our goal is to find additional ways to create value here and get paid for it. I think there is a few different things that we are working on. Today we do participate through Medicare Part D in certain performance-type networks. Honestly, oftentimes they are designed in a way that makes it difficult for us to really achieve any gainsharing. So, our goal is really to try and come up with some ways that drive value for both payor partners and Rite Aid. We can do that based on specific tight measurements, things that drive star ratings, close gaps in care and do things like that, and find a way to get compensated for that. Some of that could be at risk potentially, but we could also be focusing more broadly on outcomes as well. And we have had a model like that in the marketplace previously. So, I think we are running down some parallel paths to really find the right solutions that meet the needs of our regional partners in the payor space.

Translation: We have no real plan on how to turn the company around. We are flailing away at ideas, as we have been doing for years. We're trying to come up with something that works, and haven't been able to, so far.

Now the AMZN lockers:

Okay. And then the stores with the Amazon Lockers, is there anyway you can provide kind of a relative lift in sales at the stores where you have those? ... First of all, we can see they are getting utilization from data that we get back. We need a little bit of time here to quantify and measure the sales impact of this thing. So you have got to give us little time to work with it and we will see how it goes.

Translation: We haven't figured out how to measure this.

One way would be to put a discount coupon in each locker, tagged to indicate that it came from locker use, and record the amount of sales from people using those coupons. Information could easily be logged manually at the register if the current IT doesn't support totaling of sales receipts in which a specific coupon was used (which it should). All one needs is a statistical sample from a few dozen stores in order to make projections.

The Hype Trap.

The volatility in RAD's stock price makes it a prime target for "market makers" and traders. Maybe the recent stock surge was covering by short sellers finally reaping their profits from years of decline. Maybe the spike was caused by a horde of new investors coming in to play the momentum. It could be the beginning of a pump and dump play, after the so-called news about AMZN lockers. Whatever the reason, this is not a normal trading pattern for a stock without a catalyst - unless a pseudo-catalyst is manufactured out of thin air through hyping a previously known factor.

Upside Potential?

Despite my bearish view, there is another side worth mentioning. The yearly capex (exclusive of script purchases) of nearly $200 million will end someday, after the IT has been improved and every store has been remodeled (I still wonder which contractors are taking in all these millions, who owns those companies, and how the contracts are awarded). With about 54 million RAD shares outstanding, this portion of capex represents a significant amount in potential EPS.

How much of store pharmacy sales are based on scripts buys and how much from other new business? Is RAD leaking customers and just trying to pour water into the sieve through script buys? Investors need to know. Maybe the news is good.

Unfortunately, mitigating the capex doesn't restore profitability. The losses are too great at this point. But more conservative financial management might send a favorable message to the market.

Severance pay is a one-time cost, so that part of the losses should abate. It's not clear where the jobs cuts are coming from. In some cases, getting rid of middle management will decrease efficiency more than it saves in salary. This can easily happen in the areas of procurement, logistics and operations. "Flattening" an organization to make it leaner often makes it more chaotic.

Is it an act of desperation to attempt to grow or reinvent the company, rather than just managing it better? What are some positive results of the increased SG&A spending? Maybe the company is on the right track, after all. It would be nice to have more details, not platitudes, generalities and boilerplate.

RAD's attempts at improving its image are admirable. Contribute to charity; stop selling cigarettes; be socially conscious. These cost money, but could attract certain customers. It would be helpful to see evidence, perhaps through customer surveys, that the costs are justified.

The Thrifty Ice Cream news is unimpressive. The ingredients (below) are just the standard dairy products, sweeteners, stabilizers, thickeners and additives of most low-cost ice cream. It is difficult to see how Thrifty can compete (except as a store brand, on pricing) with others of the same ilk.

RAD is company trying to figure out a good path through an well known obstacle course, but failing to execute. Therefore, unless same store sales increase significantly, RAD's future seems to be history repeating itself: give money to the executives (and remodeling contractors?), attract new investors, and to heck with the previous shareholders.

There are two major categories of retail investors in RAD. Many old investors have lost nearly all their money, but are hoping for a turnaround. I consider it unlikely that RAD will ever return to its glory days of a pre-reverse-split $9 per share. The primary culprit is reimbursement rates, which show no signs of improving. New investors are in a different situation. Small increments of improvement in RAD's finances could result in gains for them, given the stock price volatility. Their risk may be acceptable, since RAD has intrinsic value, but I still believe that substantial upside potential is not yet in sight.

Conclusion.

In my view, RAD is a sell, unless/until the capex is greatly reduced and reimbursement rates improve, which seems unlikely anytime soon. Despite the recent price spike, one should be extremely cautious about jumping aboard this roller coaster, except perhaps for trading. The retention of old management, plus the vagueness about when a new CEO will be chosen, do not instill confidence. The volatility of the stock, as well as its responsiveness to news rather than fundamentals, are potential warning signs. The chronic overspending on capex is a red flag. Do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Several days before the recent earnings report I went long RAD, hoping for a bounce on the hype. I subsequently sold OTM covered calls and OTM short puts against cash. On June 28, 2019 the covered calls were exercised and the short puts expired worthless. Having lost a bundle during RAD's gradual decline over the past few years, I took some quick modest profits on the trade and now have no position in RAD. I may continue to trade RAD up or down in the future, but my long-term view remains pessimistic at this point. New management may make a positive difference; that remains to be seen.