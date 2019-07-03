Dova Pharmaceuticals' Recent Advancements Will Be A Strong Lift For Doptelet Sales

Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) was able to obtain FDA approval for its supplemental New Drug Application (NDA) for Doptelet for adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). This expands upon the label to its first approval of Doptelet for patients with chronic liver disease (CLD). To put focus in the newly approved indication, the biotech has chosen to expand its partnership with Salix Pharmaceuticals. Salix is a subsidiary of Bausch Health (BHC). The company is looking to expand its opportunity with Doptelet in the chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (CIT) indication. Finally, there was a European approval for Doptelet to be used for chronic liver disease.

FDA Expanded Label To Push Sales

The FDA expanded approval for patients with ITP came about from a couple of studies that showed that the treatment worked and also was safe for patients to take. The first of which was a pivotal phase 3 study where those given Doptelet had been able to obtain a count of at least 50,000 per microliter at day 8 in a majority of patients. That is, Doptelet was able to beat placebo over a 6-month treatment period in maintaining platelet counts. Given that the biotech wanted to make sure that things would go smoothly with the application, there were two phase 2 ITP studies added, plus two other phase 3 studies of Doptelet for thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease (CLD). This expanded FDA label comes quite some time since Dova received FDA approval for thrombocytopenia associated with CLD back in May of 2018. The FDA expanded label of ITP will help Dova boost sales for Doptelet. Out of the $1 billion possible for this indication in the U.S. market alone, analysts believe that the biotech could earn between $200 million and $250 million. Even before this expanded label, things were going well with the CLD indication alone. It was reported that for the first-quarter of 2019, Doptelet sales came in at $4 million. Not groundbreaking sales by any means when you look at it in this context. However, the net sales of $4 million is an increase of 43% from Q4 of 2018. That means if this type of growth continues quarter over quarter, then it can only get better from here. The expanded label should also boost sales for Doptelet. For now, Dova is in good shape in terms of cash on hand. According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, it had $92.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2019. Besides that, the company amended a loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank that extended the interest-only period of the existing $20 million loan facility by 12 months. If everything goes well, there could be additional potential borrowing of $30 million. Meaning that if Dova hits certain clinical and revenue milestones, it could receive this additional cash. Dova believes it has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. Things could change in terms of cash on hand depending upon launch plans for other territories. With that said, I believe a cash raise may not be necessary until early 2020.

Additional Sales Push In Other Territories

Besides what happened on the FDA front, Dova continues to make progress in other territories. This is evidenced by the European Approval the biotech won for Doptelet for thrombocytopenia in CLD who are scheduled to undergo an invasive procedure. This is another territory where Dova can see an increase in sales for the drug. More important than that, the President and CEO Dr. David Zaccardelli made a comment that should not be ignored:

"As an oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist that can raise platelet levels in CLD patients with thrombocytopenia ahead of an invasive procedure, DOPTELET offers a safe and effective alternative to platelet transfusions. Conversations with potential commercial partners are ongoing to make DOPTELET available in Europe"

The indication that Dova is in talks with several European entities for a partnership for Doptelet in Europe is highly encouraging. That's because it accomplishes two items that will both help the company and its shareholders. The first is that any potential deal made could be done in the form of upfront milestone payments and/or tiered royalty payments. That could possibly reduce the amount of revenue that Dova could make in the long run, but on the flip side, it will not have to carry heavy production or marketing costs. Any big pharmaceutical company would have better distribution channels and do a better job at pushing the drug into the market. Any deal made with a potential partner would also likely cause a massive spike in the stock price the day such an announcement is made.

Conclusion

Dova Pharmaceuticals is in good shape after its latest advancements in terms of gaining a few other approvals under its belt. The first risk is that despite analysts estimating $200 million to $250 million in sales for the ITP indication for Doptelet, there is no guarantee that such a sales number will be reached. The second risk involves the search of a European partner. Despite Dova being in multiple talks with a potential partner, there is no guarantee that a deal will ultimately be made. If a deal is not established, that could force it to raise cash a lot earlier than expected. The good news is that it has another ace up its sleeve. Doptelet is being explored in a phase 3 clinical trial treating patients with chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia. This study is expected to be readout by the second half of 2020. This would act as a catalyst for the company and another opportunity to add additional sales for Doptelet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.