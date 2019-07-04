Carrizo Oil & Gas: The Recent Correction Could Be An Interesting Speculative Opportunity

Introduction

In the eight months since I discussed Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) in a previous article, the company’s share price fell by approximately 60% and is now trading below the $10-mark. This may be a good moment to hold Carrizo once again against the light to check if the share price drop is warranted or if this provides an opportunity to this producer, active in the Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford areas.

The oil and gas production continues to increase – and so do the cash flows

Carrizo was firing on all cylinders in the first quarter of this year as the company reported a total oil equivalent production of almost 62,000 barrels per day, which is a 21% increase compared to the same quarter in 2018. Both the gas production and the oil production were boosted by the approximate same percentages as the oil production increased by roughly 19% to reach almost two-thirds of the oil equivalent output. The Natural Gas Liquids represented 15% of the oil equivalent output, while the production of 68,000 Mcf/day of natural gas represented approximately 20% of the oil equivalent output.

Despite the strong production results, the total revenue actually increased by just a few percent compared to the first quarter of 2018 as the realized prices of the oil and natural gas fell by, respectively, 13% and 21%.

The total revenue came in at $233M in the first quarter, which is just 3% higher than the total revenue in Q1 2018 for the reasons mentioned above. Unfortunately, the company’s operating expenses increased from $197M to $261M, which resulted in a negative pre-tax income. That being said, it’s important to realize a large part of the operating expenses were related to the losses on derivatives. This had a negative impact of $30M on the Q1 2018 performance but a far more substantial impact of $83.3M on the Q1 2019 financial results. In fact, if one would exclude the derivatives loss from the pre-tax loss, Carrizo Oil & Gas would have been writing black numbers with a pre-tax income of $55M, which isn’t too bad for a company with a current market capitalization of less than $1B.

Considering a large part of the operating expenses were non-cash expenses, I also wanted to check up on Carrizo’s cash flow results, which indicated an operating cash flow of $125M. But after isolating the changes in the company’s working capital position from this result, this increased slightly to $134.2M. This wasn’t sufficient to cover the $171M in capital expenditures that were incurred during the quarter, but keep in mind a large part of this capex should be catalogued as growth expenses as the company’s Q1 production was just 62,000 boe/day, although Carrizo has reiterated its full-year production rate of 66,800-67,800 boe/day . In order to achieve this full-year production rate, Carrizo’s output needs to total at least 69,000 boe/day in the remaining three quarters of the year, which implies the exit production rate will exceed the 70,000 boe/day.

Additionally, the full-year capex has been reconfirmed at $525-575M, and the midpoint of $550M implies an average quarterly capex of less than $140M. This indicates Carrizo’s capex for FY 2019 appears to be front-loaded as the remaining capex for the next three quarters will be just $380M or less than $130M per quarter. Which would mean the capital expenditures will be in line with the operating cash flow, and the net debt won’t increase any further.

So, what appears to be the hiccup?

So, what could be seen as the main reason for the 60% share price decrease since October and the very stagnating performance in 2019?

One reason could be the relatively high debt position of the company. After all, the gross debt consists of $1.71B, and even after deducting the little bit of cash ($2M) on the balance sheet, I realize $1.7B is nothing to sneeze at.

However, there’s no immediate risk of Carrizo not being able to meet the debt requirements, as the debt predominantly consists of long-term notes and a credit facility. The credit facility only expires in 2022, and the two senior notes are maturing in 2023 ($650M) and 2025 ($250M), respectively. So, Carrizo’s debt service should be covered over the next three years as it’s unlikely to run into any issues.

The credit facility actually has a commitment amount of $1.25B, of which ‘just’ $825M has been drawn down. And, as the credit facility is senior to the notes (both in terms of seniority as well as maturity as the credit facility expires before any of the notes expire), I don’t see any issue with the company’s lenders popping up.

Carrizo’s financial performance also remains within the required limits to keep everything in good standing: its net debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.4 as of the end of March, which comfortably meets the requirement of a maximal debt ratio of 4. So, Carrizo appears to remain comfortably within the applicable limits. And, as Carrizo has a publicly stated target to reduce its debt ratio to less than 2, it looks like the company is fairly ambitious with its plans to strengthen the balance sheet, which should make the negotiations to extend the credit facility easier.

Investment thesis

The main reason for the weak performance should probably be sought in the low received oil and gas prices (the oil prices are in line with NYMEX oil, but Carrizo usually gets paid just a few dozen cents on the dollar for its gas production) as Carrizo Oil & Gas usually sells its products at a discount to the market prices, which doesn’t allow it to capture full upside during strong market periods. For Q2 2019, for instance, Carrizo expects its gas to be sold at just 33-35% of the NYMEX gas price.

However, as I have shown earlier in this article, the total capex level should decrease from here on, and Carrizo’s operating cash flows should be sufficient to cover the capex commitments which already include growth capex, and this should mitigate the impact of the low realized prices on its cash flow performance. That being said, I don’t think Carrizo should blindly be focusing on growth. Perhaps, it would be better off to stop growing for a few years and use the excess cash flow to reduce debt as that may put the investor concerns at ease.

I currently have no position in Carrizo, but I am tempted to initiate a long position at the current levels either by buying stock or writing (a combination of in and out of the money) put options.

