Bunge Has A Few Potential Catalysts In The Near Term

Q1 earnings give hope that a long downturn could be around the corner soon. Management said it would increase cost savings initiatives and seems to invest in new innovative products and ideas.

There are several catalysts for better (or worse) such as trends in Brazil related to the agricultural business and ethanol prices or the U.S.-China relationships.

New management supported by a fresh company structure and by new board members seems confident it can bring the company to a new level.

Bunge is still very much exposed to the agribusiness consisting of edible oils and soybeans, and concentrated in the United States and Brazil.

Bunge: company introduction

I have written multiple times about Bunge (NYSE:BG) in the past. There have been many M&A rumours in the past, and in my recent take in December 2018, I believed the pawns were being placed to sell the company.

This has not yet become a reality. It seems there aren't that many potential buyers for the business.

For those that do not know Bunge, it is one of the biggest agricultural businesses in the world. The bulk of its revenue is in what it calls the Agribusiness: mainly oilseeds and grains.

Figure 1: taken from the Bunge website

Soybeans, in particular, are a big part of the company's revenue and earnings.

Taken from the Bunge official website:

Bunge (BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve in over 60 countries. The company is headquartered in New York and has 31,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 360 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain silos, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

More management and structural changes

The company appointed a new acting CEO on the 22nd of January 2019, made full-time CEO later this year: Gregory A. Heckman. The change came after the previous CEO resigned.

Shortly after, the company made other significant changes to key staff such as a fresh President of Global Operations and President of Global Supply Chains. The company also created a new position called 'Chief Transformation Officer', being embodied by Pierre Mauger, who was President of Europe and Asia before.

These changes all came about after activist investors started taking stakes in the company. D.E. Shaw and Continental Grain forced the company into adding key people to the board. These changes have been voted in the latest annual meeting, where the new investors consolidated their grip on the company.

Under the pressure, newly appointed CEO Heckman also initiated a strategic review committee, which should investigate different strategic options, including a sale of the business, as reported by the FT.

Interestingly, it seems the company has already stepped up the pace in a place you might not expect it: sustainability. Of course, the agricultural giant has been under pressure regarding its huge global footprint. We see new initiatives such as using the blockchain to better track orders and supply chains. It has also tried to increase transparency towards its investors and consumers, by introducing things such as 'Sustainability Metrics'.

We have yet to see if this will contribute to revenue and profit in the longer term. In all honesty, this might be a smart way to capture more data on their customers, disguised in 'sustainability'.

The Q1 earnings were good

The company reported Q1 earnings on May 29, 2019. The results were good, after a long cyclical downmarket.

Figure 2: taken from Bunge's Q1 report

Net income attributable to Bunge rose from -21 million to 45 million in the first quarter of 2019. The total segment EBIT doubled from $85 million to $166 million.

Let's compare this not only with last year's quarter but also with the previous quarter ending December 31, 2018.

Figure 3: taken from Bunge's full year report for 2018

In the latest quarter, segment EBIT for the agribusiness was dragged down by losses in the grains segment. It only amounted to $55 million in EBIT. The Sugar & Bioenergy segment lost $48 million in EBIT. Clearly, the quarter was not that well compared to Q4 2017. In particular, the Sugar & Bioenerrgy business and the Grains business had suffered.

How does this compare to Q1 of 2019? Because of the Grains business recovering, segment EBIT on their biggest segment improved from $55 million in Q4 2018 to $120 million in Q1 2019. Simultaneously, the Sugar & Bioenergy business recovered from minus $48 million to minus $23 million. At this point in time, this is the only negative EBIT business Bunge is still operating.

Some catalysts for 2019

There are a couple of catalysts for 2019, the way I see it. Firstly, Brazil's agricultural sector seems to be doing really well, and given Bunge's big large presence in the country, this should be beneficial to the company.

Secondly, the China-US trade war might be a big upside surprise if China decides to buy a bunch of soybeans or soybean crush. This is something we hear time to time in the media as a concession of the Chinese towards the United States.

The third catalyst could simply be better numbers moving forward, thanks to a successful integration of IOI Loders Corklaan and new management efforts.

The Brazilian operation

Andrew Hecht, a commodity specialist on Seeking Alpha, wrote an outstanding piece about the connection between Bunge and Brazil. I highly recommend you to read it here. Andrew says a recovery in the real (Brazilian currency) and a recovery of ethanol prices could greatly benefit Bunge's earnings this year. Since the elections, Brazil's economy has grown reasonable, but now things seem to have stalled. GDP growth forecasts for the country came in at only 1.13%. Not that stunning.

However, the agricultural business seems to be okay. The same date, Reuters reported that Bunge's Sugar business had the highest output ever. The business unit did the largest volumes since 2007. Agricultural yields are up 5% year-over-year. Bunge tried to IPO and sell the business unit before, without success. If this business unit is able to turn a corner, it might just be able to sell it off and use the proceeds to pay down debt in the parent company.

In May last year, the company officially filed for an IPO of the unit, which could have brought in between $1 billion and $2 billion based on valuations of peers and the percentage of the company taken public.

Trade wars matter

China slapped 25% tariffs on U.S. soybeans as part of the ongoing trade dispute. This has hurt farmers in the U.S. considerably, many of which are said to be Trump supporters. The administration has tried helping the farmers with state aid packages such as the $16 billion bailout that president Trump announced in May.

A while back, I wrote the turmoil of the trade war might benefit Bunge in the short-run but hurt the sector in the long-run.

In the short-run, farmers would quickly try to crush their soybeans for the higher margin processed soy meal, which had no tariffs at the time. This would boost demand for Bunge's services. Additionally, China would need to get soybeans from somewhere else: Brazil. Bunge has a strong footing in Brazil and would benefit from the extra agricultural activity across the supply chain. In the longer-run, however, demand for soybeans and soybean-related products could dampen as the Chinese look for other crops to feed their animal stock.

This prediction came out to be true in a sense. Brazil recorded a 30% increase in soybean demand from China.

On the demand side of things, there's a much bigger enemy. The African Swine Fever is spreading across China and might impose a structural problem. Bloomberg estimates the number of pigs in China will fall by 20% in 2019 compared to 2018. Which is, frankly, quite disastrous.

While this is bad, it's not really a structural problem. If people in China want to eat pork, they'll buy pork. Perhaps there will be more imported pigs from other countries, but these countries need to feed their pigs as well. A large South American trade bloc signed a historic trade deal with the EU, which was decades in the making. This was potentially pushed forward thanks to the trade wars waged around the world (Mexico, China, etc..) in an attempt to diversify export markets. The deal includes eliminated tariffs for several agricultural products.

China will still buy soybeans though, be it as strategic reserves purchased by the government. It has done so many times with other products such as oil. Today, soybeans have become a symbol for the Chinese to please the United States during the trade talks. The FT recently reported China buying large amounts of soybeans ahead of important meetings.

Because farmers turned away from planting soybeans, there might just be a huge jump in both soybean prices and soybean crush over the coming years, with supply not matching China's needs even with dampened growth because of the African Swine Fever.

More cost savings and better performance

Another catalyst would be simply better performance across the board. The markets are always volatile, especially in this business affected by many outside factors such as politics, the weather, and disease.

This doesn't mean that the company can continuously strive to become more efficient, in any environment.

The company announced a cost-saving program called the 'Global Competitiveness Program' back in July 2017, where it vouched to capture $200 million in annual cost savings. In the recent Q1 earnings report, the company said the $200 million in annual cost savings was reached and another $50 million will be found during the course of 2019, a year ahead of schedule. So, instead of delivering $200 million of efficiencies in 2020, the company will deliver $250 million in 2019.

While this might not seem like a lot on over $45 billion of annual revenue, it will make a difference considering the razor-thin margins in this business.

Conclusion

I remain firmly long on Bunge with an expected outperformance on the broader market. While I strongly doubt there will be any take-over attempts, given the new management and lack of rumours from interested other parties, I think the company might leave a long downcycle strengthened to fight on its own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.