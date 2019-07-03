Taking Requests: Amarin

For readers who are long Amarin via the shares, I present a few ways you can stay long while limiting your risk.

She likes the stock, but sold half of her call options on it during Tuesday's spike.

Amarin: Taking Requests

In the comments on my recent article on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), a reader asked for hedge fund biotech analyst Julia Skripka-Serry's take on Amarin (AMRN). Her take is below, but first, for new readers who may be unfamiliar with her, a quick introduction.

Our Go-To Biotech Analyst

Julia Skripka-Serry's has a master's degree in computational drug discovery from the University of Edinburgh and a master's in synthetic biology from Imperial College in London. She works as a biotech analyst for a hedge fund in Israel when she's not traveling to interesting places like Chernobyl.

Long-time readers may recall Julia shared her insights with us on other biotech buyout candidates in the past, such as Relypsa.

Julia's Take On Amarin

In a nutshell, she indicated via Twitter direct message that she's bullish on it, but concerned it may pullback in the near term:

If you're long Amarin, and concerned about a pullback, one approach would be to reduce your position size, as Julia indicated she did above (readers should note that, by holding call options rather than owning an equivalent number of shares, Julia had already limited her downside risk to some extent). Another approach, if you don't want to sell any of your shares here, would be to hedge. Let's look at a few ways you can do that.

Different Types Of Downside Protection For AMRN

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? In general, shorter times to expiration mean less time value and less cost for put options you purchase to hedge (though, as we'll see below, AMRN offers an interesting exception to this). But if you are offsetting the cost of those put options by selling call options, increased time value means you can get more for the call options. To illustrate this, below are a few ways of hedging AMRN, using expiration dates in September and January, respectively. I've highlighted the annual cost of each hedge, so you can compare apples to apples. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% in his AMRN shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In September

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Tuesday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of AMRN against a >20% decline by mid-September of this year.

The annualized cost was quite high: 36.56% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask).

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In January

When I tried to hedge against the same, >20% decline using put options expiring in January, I got this error message, because AMRN was too expensive to optimally hedge that way.

The (non-annualized) cost of protecting against a >20% decline by mid-January was itself more than 20% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expiring In September

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge against a >20% decline by late September if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, the annualized cost of this collar was 13.01% of position value, and you would have had a net cost of $630 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Capped Upside, Expiring In January

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in mid-January of 2020.

Here, the annualized cost was -1.48% of position value, and you would have collected a net credit of $180 when opening this hedge.

Wrapping Up

I gave AMRN a bullish rating here because Portfolio Armor estimates a potential return for it over the next six months that's slightly greater than that of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). That rating is in line with that of other Seeking Alpha contributors, but lower than Seeking Alpha Essential's Quant Rating for the stock, as you can see below.

Given the possibility of a pullback here, reducing position size or hedging may be prudent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.