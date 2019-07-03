4 Utility Stocks For Dividend Growth Investors

In a recent article, I highlighted the top three sectors for dividend growth investors to target this quarter. Those are the Healthcare, the Real Estate, and the Utility sectors. The reason these are the top sectors for dividend growth investors is they are the leading sectors for earnings growth this quarter, they have the clearest path to future earnings growth, and they have the least exposure to foreign markets, tariffs, and China.

The purpose of this article is to highlight the four stocks that look most attractive from the dividend growth perspective within the Utility sector. Honestly, when I got the results of my screen, I was impressed with what I found. There are dozens of stocks within the Utility sector a dividend growth investor would find attractive; most have a history of dividend increase, most have sustainably low distributions, most yield double the broad market average 1.85%, and most have zero exposure to offshore markets.

Exposure to overseas markets, tariffs, and China is important because it is dragging on corporate earnings. Companies with more than 50% exposure to offshore revenue streams saw their EPS decline double digits in the first quarter, and that is expected to happen again. The number of companies issuing negative guidance for this quarter is the 2nd highest since 2006, that's 87 companies and led by the Tech Sector. The companies with less than 50% exposure to the offshore market saw their EPS increase at a time earnings for the broad market fell.

Coincidentally, the Utility sector is part of the real assets universe. This is important to note because it is another reason why the Utility sector is expected to perform well over the long term. Real assets, and in this case, Infrastructure, is a portfolio diversifying asset with stable revenue streams that risk-averse, high-yield and fixed-income investors have been flocking too. With rates on U.S Treasuries hovering at long-term lows the 6-12% returns that can be found within real assets are alluring. Add in the fact you get some protection from market downturns and a hedge against inflation and real assets are really a no brainer.

Interest rates have held steady over the past two weeks, but the yield-curve inversion remains in place. I'm not a doomsayer, far from it, but it is a signal that shouldn't be ignored. There may not be a recession in the future, but it's smart to position portfolios appropriately because the underlying cause of today's market uncertainty is not gone. Trade, trade relations with China, and tariffs are dragging on global activity and may well send us into a global recession.

DTE Energy Company (DTE)

DTE Energy is the largest company on my list by market cap. It is also the most diversified of the bunch with the most retail customers. The company operates in four segments, including Electric and Gas distribution, Gas storage and pipelines, industrial chemicals for the steel and paper mills, and H2O treatment and production. The business is primarily in Michigan but branches out into the midwest, northeast, and Ontario. The company has 2.2 million electric and 1.3 million gas retail customers.

The company is expected to report earnings the week of July 24. The consensus is for revenue and earnings to fall slightly from the year-ago period due to one-off tax-related transactions in 2018 and changes in the AFUDC rates for the gas segment of the business.

Despite this, the company is still expecting to have effective full-year EPS growth in the range of 5-7%, which is in line with the industry average. Looking forward, revenue and earnings will be positively affected by plans to expand pipeline assets and two new power/industrial projects that are in the works.

The company may not rank well versus the industry average when it comes to profitability, but that doesn't matter. The company operates at a greater scale than most others and generates superior amounts of cash. Gross margin last quarter was about 23%, net margin 8.3%, compared to 38% and 8.9%, respectively, for the industry. Cash from operations was just shy of 2.60 billion, more than four times the average publicly traded utility in America.

The cash is being put to good use. What the company is not using for CAPEX, acquisitions, and infrastructure investment is fueling the dividend and dividend growth. The yield is only about 3.0% at this time, not the highest in my group and much less than the 5.0% or so you can get with Duke (DUK), Dominion (D), or The Southern Company (SO), but comes with a better payout ratio and expected rate of growth. The payout ratio for DTE is a cool 65% compared to +90% for the others.

Alliant Energy Company (LNT)

Alliant Energy Company is an electric and natural gas utility provider operating in the midwest. Its business is centered in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa, but there is a branch in Wisconsin. Together, the two branches service more than 1 million electric and 400,000 natural gas customers across four states. In addition to the power generation utility, the company operates a small freight business that includes river and overland solutions.

Earnings for the 2nd quarter are expected the beginning of August and may easily top analysts' estimates. The company is expected to produce 18% EPS growth for the quarter, and the analyst estimates have been rising. Estimates are rising because the company has seen improved earnings in past quarters due to higher margins attributed to a rising rate base.

The dividend yields about 2.90% at today's share prices and is relatively safe when looking at the payout ratio. The payout ratio is an acceptable 64% and backed up by a healthy looking balance sheet. Nothing jumps out at me as amiss on the balance sheet, but there is some debt to be aware of. Debt has risen considerably over the past few years and may become a problem in the future.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

PNW Corporation is an electric utility servicing Arizona. The company has about 1.2 million customers and is the purest play on electric power generation on my list.

Revenue for this company is expected to jump quarter to quarter, being in Arizona like it is the seasonal need for electricity is different. There is less need for heat in winter, the driving force for revenue up north, but an increased need for AC nine months of the year. Revenue is also expected to grow from the same period last year, if slightly, and deliver a small increase in earnings as well.

The balance sheet and cash flow statement both look clean at first perusal. The cash flow statement shows plenty of cash on hand to cover current liabilities including expected dividend increases and future stock buybacks. The company has repurchased about $5 million in stock over the last twelve months as well as paying down some of its debt.

The dividend is at the low end for my group, just over 3.0%, but coupled with an acceptably low 65% payout ratio, 7 years of growth history, and a 5% average annual growth rate. Again, this is not the highest yield in the Utilities sector, nor the one with the longest history of increases. It is one of four that are best situated to produce the highest, sustainable, long-term dividend growth.

The AES Corporation (AES)

The AES Corporation is a diversified power generation and utility company. It services wholesale and retail clientele in the U.S. and abroad. It has holdings in Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia, which makes it my least favorite of the bunch. That said, international exposure may not be the albatross for utility companies and infrastructure it is for tech, materials, and consumer staples. Infrastructure is a global need, and spending is on the rise.

As Craig Noble (fund manager at Brookfield's Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF)) characterizes it, infrastructure spending is being driven by two factors globally. On one hand, existing infrastructure is in need of repair and upgrade while, on the other, rapidly growing and urbanizing emerging market economies are in need of first-generation services. Regardless of the region, people need energy, and the AES Corporation is delivering it (some of it, anyway).

Revenue for the 2nd quarter is expected to fall sequentially and YOY but EPS is not. EPS should grow 10% sequentially and +20% YOY, which is what's fueling dividend growth. Margins are at the low end of the spectrum relative to the sector, but return on equity, 14%, and cash from operations trump that. The company produced over $2.5 billion in cash over the last year, which compares favorably with DTE highlighted above.

The dividend may be the most attractive of this group. The distribution yield is near 3.25% at today's prices, the growth rate is the sector leader at 25%, and the payout ratio is the lowest on my list.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line for today is this. The global economy is in trouble of contraction and dividend growth investors should be prepared. The leading sectors for earnings growth now and this year just happen to be real assets sectors, sectors favored for diversification and risk-adjusted returns in troubled markets. The Utility sector is a great sector for dividend growth investors, and these four stocks are well positioned for sustained, sector-leading dividend growth.

