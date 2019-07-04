Potlatch: A Market Neutral Valuation

Return On Invested Capital

Potlatch (PCH) converted to a REIT in 2006 and management followed through with strong execution. We estimate that the firm has earned average ROIC for the period of approximately 11.6%:

(Source: Author estimates based on data from S&P Global MI)

Over the past five years Potlatch has average ROIC of approximately 12.3%, significantly higher than our estimate of 7.6% for much larger peer Weyerhaeuser (WY) and 6.1% for Rayonier (RYN). It is no surprise that Potlatch shareholders have realized the highest total returns since 2006:

(Source: YCharts)

The Business

Potlatch has three business segments, Timberland, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment has strong margins, and low volatility in operating income, which translates to a relatively stable base of cash flows. Timberland is the most valuable of the three segments. The Timberland sector is mature with limited growth opportunities and institutional investors compete over finite resources. The Wood Products business is volatile, highly correlated to the price of lumber, and offers considerable upside potential to revenues and margins in the event of high lumber prices. The Real Estate segment is the smallest business segment. It is a development business characterized by high risk and very high margins. The estimated bottom up beta of the firm is approximately .65 on a weighted value basis, kept low by the low beta of the Timberland segment. The public REITS in general, and Potlatch specifically, should be highly competitive or advantaged over private firms given their low cost of capital. We estimate a market driven cost of capital of 6.17%. The estimated cost of equity is 6.9% and the after-tax cost of debt is 3.8%.

Exploring The leverage To Lumber

Management highlights Potlatch's leverage to lumber, which is unique among peers. Management estimates that 64% (37% from lumber 27% from Idaho indexed sawlogs) of EBITDDA is leveraged to the price of lumber (FINAL-June-IR-Presentation.pdf). We quantified the strength of the relationship with a regression analysis using the annual Random Lengths Lumber Composite (price of lumber) as the independent variable, and Potlatch revenue as the dependent variable. We used the 10-yr. time period 2008-2017, purposely avoiding calendar year 2018 due to the large merger with Deltic:

(Source: Random Lengths Lumber Composite, S&P Global MI)

The regression results confirm managements claim, and the R Square is quite high at .83. The regression results follow:

(Source: Random Lengths Lumber Composite, S&P Global MI)

Notably, the same regression run on Weyerhaeuser and Rayonier has little to no explanatory power with R Square at .05 or less.

Market Neutral Valuation

The goal of our valuation is to remove any macro views on the price of lumber. This allows the reader to interpret a market neutral valuation and overlay their own macro view. The base year in the model is not last year. It is our estimate of what a full year would look like with $406 lumber. The model starts with a revenue estimate of $1.1B driven by the following:

Timber harvest 6.1M tons with 34% from the north and 66% from the south

1.2M board feet of lumber at $406

Real Estate revenue of $55M

From the base year we are estimating revenue growth of 4% for the first 5 years declining to economic growth of 2.05% by year 10, and operating margins beginning at 21.2% and declining to 17.7% by year 10. I've estimated that Potlatch's high ROIC fades over time to 7.5% due to competition but remains about 130 basis points above the cost of capital due to barriers to entry in the sector. The valuation assumptions follow:

(Source: Author estimates)

Estimated cash flows and estimated value follows:

(Source: Author estimates)

The estimated value per share in our DCF is $38.71 and is very close to the market price of $39.78, suggesting that Potlatch is priced about right for $406 lumber.

Valuing The Dividends

We also estimated the value per share using a dividend discount model for investors that prefer this method. The current dividend run rate is $1.60. We have assumed that dividend raises will track our revenue growth rates from above and the equity discount rate is 6.9%. The estimated value per share is $37.81, again close to the current market price:

(Source: Author estimates, Potlatch most recent quarterly dividend annualized)

Portfolio Construction

Potlatch (PCH) is an interesting security from a portfolio construction perspective. The firm owns institutional quality Timberland, long prized by investment managers as a potential hedge against unexpected inflation. In addition, the high leverage to the price of lumber can be used to implement views on the housing and/or the price of lumber. Finally, the stock has moderate to low correlation with most other REIT sectors. Potlatch has had very low correlation with triple-net REITS like crowd favorites Realty Income (O) and STOR (STOR). This makes sense given the long lease terms of triple-nets and no leases in the case of Potlatch (there are some supply agreements). Potlatch shares offer potential diversification benefits especially to investors overweight triple-net REITS. The following is a correlation matrix for the last two years using some of the larger widely followed REITS as representatives of their sectors. Green highlighting indicates low correlation:

(Source: Hidden Levers)

Conclusion

Potlatch has the highest ROIC in the Timber REIT sector. This has driven high total returns relative to peers since Potlatch converted to a REIT in 2006. We have estimated that Potlatch is fairly valued using a market neutral valuation with $406 lumber. Potlatch's firm-wide revenue is strongly leveraged to the price of lumber. If average lumber is higher than $406 Potlatch will probably be worth more and if average lumber is lower than $406 Potlatch will probably be worth less. Directly valuing the dividends arrives at the same conclusion that Potlatch shares are fairly valued, which can also be interpreted as Potlatch having expected returns close to the discount rate of 6.9%. Potlatch shares have appeal from a portfolio construction perspective with the potential to take a view on housing/lumber, possibly hedge inflation, or as a low correlation addition to a portfolio overweight other REIT sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCH, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.