LOUD Dogs Flash Dividend Yields, Upsides, And Gains In July

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield crying out LOUD dividend stocks showed 12.28% more net-gain than $5k invested in all ten. Low price little dogs ruled the July Dogs Of The Loud.

The Seeking Alpha LOUD List is based on the number of quote page visits from readers for stocks that have been at least 90 days without written coverage. Thus, these are stocks that have active interest, (LOved) but little or no write-up (UnDocumented), crying out LOUD for attention.

56 dividend-paying Dogs crying out LOUD ranged in estimated yield from 3.84% to 27.96%. Top ten, IVR, CLNC, BKCC, WMC, FSK, CAPL, SEMG, SMTA, NEWM, and LKSD averaged 14.88%.

Top ten broker target-estimated LOUD Dogs by net gains as of 7/1/19 ranged 24.5-98.03% from TCPC, FSK, CXW, SNP, CLNC, SEMG, CNXM, BT, CLNY, and top dog LKSD.

Seeking Alpha's content editor lists 250 LOvedUnDocumented (LOUD) "bonus" stocks on a dynamic list. Contributors receive higher base-pay for covering them. YCharts screen for 3.75% yields produced these 56.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast 24.51% To 98% Net Gains From July's LOUD Top Ten Dividend Dogs

Four of ten top-yield, crying-out LOUD dividend stocks were identified as being among these top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our dogcatcher yield-based forecast for LOUD dividend dogs was graded by Wall Street brokers as 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the high-yield stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst estimated median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 1, 2020, were:

LSC Communications, Inc. (LKSD) was projected to net $980.03 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for LKSD.

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) was projected to net $504.93 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% more than the market as a whole.

BT Group PLC (BT) was expected to net $497.91 based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) was projected to net $451.49 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% more than the market as a whole.

SemGroup Corp. (SEMG) was projected to net $435.27 based on target price estimates from ten analysts plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 45% more than the market as a whole.

Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) was projected to net $411.18 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CLNC.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP) netted $375.68 based on a median target price estimate from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 47% more than the market as a whole.

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) was projected to net $279.97 based on target estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% more than the market as a whole.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) was projected to net $273.37 based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% more than the market as a whole.

BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) was projected to net $245.10 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 44.55% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility of 11% less than the market as a whole.

Source:tipsfordog.wordpress.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Crying Out LOUD Dividend Dogs By Broker Targets

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a measure of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. It can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

50 Crying Out LOUD Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Crying Out LOUD Dividend Dogs By Yield

Top ten crying out LOUD dividend stocks selected 7/1/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, LSC Communications Inc. [1] was the lone industrials firm in the top ten. Second place went to a singular LOUD consumer cyclical sector dog named New Media Investment Group [2].

Third place revealed the first of four real estate sector issues in the top ten, Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA). The other three real estate representatives placed seventh, ninth, and tenth, Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) [7], Colony Credit Real Estate [9] and Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) [10].

In fourth and fifth places were the two energy sector representatives, Semgroup Corp. [4], and CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) [5].

Finally, sixth and eighth places went to the two financial services sector representatives, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. [6], and BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) [8] which completed the Seeking Alpha crying out LOUD top ten pack by yield for July.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten Crying Out LOUD Dividend Dogs Showed 16.41% To 72.04% Upsides To July 2020, While (32) 5 Downsiders Lost 0.12% to 7.49%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 12.28% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top 10 Crying Out LOUD Dividend Dogs To July 2020

Ten top Seeking Alpha Crying Out LOUD dividend dogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten crying out LOUD dividend stocks represented five of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield Seeking Alpha LOUD Stocks (33) To Fetch 34.06% Vs. (34) 30.34% Net Gains by All Ten by July 2020

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten crying out LOUD dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 12.28% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced crying out LOUD top-yield stock, LSC Communications Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 98.00% by three analysts.

The five lowest-price crying out LOUD top ten dividend stocks July 1 were: LSC Communications Inc.; FS KKR Capital Corp.; BlackRock Capital Investment Corp.; Spirit MTA REIT; New Media Investment Group (NEWM), with prices ranging from $3.72 to $9.25.

Five higher-priced crying out LOUD dividend stocks for July 1 were: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp.; Semgroup Corp.; Colony Credit Real Estate; CrossAmerica Partners; Invesco Mortgage Capital, whose prices ranged from $9.91 to $16.12.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your crying out LOUD dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: tipsfordog.wordpress.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.