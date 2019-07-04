Delta: Flying High In The Second Quarter

I believe DAL is still one of the best airline stocks to own at current levels.

I have been bullish due to the company's control of strategic hubs in the Eastern U.S. market and superior operational performance amid Big 4 players.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is set to have one of its best quarters in recent memory.

The Atlanta-based company is only a few days away from releasing its earnings report, which the airline has just anticipated will be filled with goodies: "a strong June quarter with top-line growth, margin expansion, and over $1.5 billion of free cash flow".

Credit: ZDNet

With the Street's consensus estimates already looking stale, the table below best depicts what investors should expect to see on July 11, ahead of the opening bell.

The big development in the quarter, one that I find very bullish for the company and stock, is what the airline has labeled "strong demand for Delta’s product and service". This was starting to seem obvious following the April and May traffic reports released over the past two months, in which RPM (a measure of passenger traffic) had increased by at least 5.9% YOY and load factor (i.e. occupancy rate) expanded in both months. The domestic side of the business performed best, probably reflective of the comparatively healthier economic environment in the U.S.

Against these numbers, the company's 2Q19 guidance delivered in April seemed too conservative already, even before the pre-announcement. Adding fuel to the fire, Delta is now reporting that TRASM (a measure of per-seat revenue) growth of 3.5% will land at the very end of the original guidance range - suggesting robust consumer spending and, likely, pricing power in the form of stable fares.

Source: company's press release

With system capacity and cost per available seat (ex-fuel and other items) estimated to stay in line with the original outlook, it is no surprise that margins and EPS will come in well ahead of analysts' projections. Delta might even benefit from crude oil prices that pulled back in May and June, after a steady climb in the first four months of the year.

On the stock

I have been a DAL bull since at least September 2018, when I called the company "the best major airline" in the U.S. Supporting my bullishness was the following rationale:

Delta's control of strategic hubs (Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis-St Paul) and its connectivity advantage in the eastern half of the country seem to be providing it with access to higher-margin markets that its peers have been unable to tap into with the same level of success. As a result, Delta (1) has the best occupancy rates in the industry, and (2) has been able to produce the highest levels of PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat mile) that have been growing at the fastest rate in the industry.

Data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Fwd P/E LT EPS Gr. LT PEG Delta Air Lines - DAL 8.7x 16.9% 0.5x American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) 6.5x 7.2% 0.9x United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) 8.0x 19.4% 0.4x Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) 11.4x 12.6% 0.9x

Even though DAL has performed better than any stock in the Big 4 plus JetBlue (JBLU) peer group since my September article, I believe shares still look very inexpensive at a current year P/E of only 8.7x and long-term PEG of 0.5x.

Given modest valuations, lack of exposure to the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX crisis, strong operational results ahead of the summer vacation season, and share price momentum, I believe DAL is still one of the best airline stocks to own at current levels.

I do not own DAL because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.