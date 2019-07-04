BioMarin Pharmaceutical: A Robust Fundamental Pick In 2019

Biopharmaceutical stocks have been demonstrating excessive volatility as the prescription drug pricing debate heats up ahead of the 2020 Presidential elections. One of the rare disease companies that have been repeatedly punished since 2018 is BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN). With its drugs targeting rare disease conditions, which have a very small addressable patient population, the company has to set the price high to recover its investments. However, this seems to be lost on biopharmaceutical investors, who have been seeing extreme sector volatility due to rising uncertainty in the broader political and economic environment.

The stock has been down by 1.17% in 2019 on a YTD (year-to-date) basis and is almost 21.16% lower than its 52-week high of $106.74. I believe this can be an excellent entry point for the company, which is set to return to the investor good books once valuations revert back to fundamentals. In this article, I will explain the pros and cons of investing in BioMarin in greater detail.

BioMarin is focused on advancing its position in PKU indication.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has two drugs in its PKU (Phenylketonuria) portfolio, Kuvan and the recently launched Palynziq. Kuvan has reported a modest 8% YoY revenue growth in the first quarter and is expected to garner sales $420-460 million in fiscal 2019.

But investor attention is currently focused more on Palynziq, a novel non-diet enzyme therapy approved for adult PKU patients. Unlike Kuvan, Palynziq also works in people with severe PKU. Launched for less than a year in the U.S., Palynziq is being used by people transitioning from the drug’s clinical trials as well as those naïve to the drug. The drug is also seeing adult patients switching from Kuvan. At the end of the first quarter, there were 414 patients using Palynziq in a commercial setting. The company also had around 140 naïve patients enrolled but waiting for their first injection, hinting at the robust patient pipeline for Palynziq.

With patients keen to comply with the induction titration schedule, BioMarin expects an increasing number of patients to reach maintenance dosing in the U.S. Palynziq is expected to report revenues of $70-100 million in fiscal 2019. The EC approval of Palynziq is also expected to be a significant positive for the drug in fiscal 2019.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a diversified rare disease player.

The majority of mid-sized rare disease players have excessive reliance on a single drug or therapeutic area. BioMarin Pharmaceutical, however, is an exception.

The company's enzyme replacement therapy for genetic disease Morquio A, Vimizim, accounts for almost one-third of its total revenues. This drug garnered $125.8 million revenues in the first quarter and is expected to garner $530-570 million revenues, close to 30% of the company’s fiscal 2019 revenue guidance of $1.68-1.75 billion.

Then we have Naglazyme, the first FDA-approved enzyme replacement therapy for a rare genetic disease, MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidosis type VI), which is expected to earn revenues of $350-380 million in fiscal 2019. Aldurazyme, the only FDA-approved treatment for MPS I, and Brineura, the only enzyme replacement therapy approved for treating CLN2 disease, are some other robust assets in BioMarin’s portfolio.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical is all set to revolutionize the hemophilia space.

Lately, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has been in the news for its investigational gene therapy, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, targeting the hemophilia A indication.

Hemophilia is a potentially fatal genetic disease, where patients suffer from spontaneous bleeds due to the absence of a protein required for blood coagulation called clotting factor VIII. Around 150,000 patients suffer from this condition in the U.S., and half of these patients require weekly factor VIII infusions. Besides being inconvenient, the infusions cost about $200,000 a year and can easily sum upto millions of dollars through the patient’s lifetime.

In this backdrop, a one-time gene therapy like valoctocogene roxaparvovec is being hailed as a magic pill, which can not only improve the quality of life of these patients but also significantly reduce healthcare costs. On May 28, BioMarin came out with three-year data for this therapy, highlighting response durability in terms of bleed rate control and factor VIII levels in patients. The company also released positive top line data from the Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study, where valoctocogene roxaparvovec attained pre-specified clinical criteria for regulatory review in the U.S. and Europe.

There are, however, certain risks that haunt BioMarin.

Although valoctocogene roxaparvovec came out with robust results, investors did not seem impressed. While there was a 96% reduction in average annualized bleeds, investors are skeptical about the decline in the activity of factor VIII after three years, as seen in results from ongoing Phase ½ trials. This raised the question of whether valoctocogene roxaparvovec will be a one-time treatment or reducing factor VIII levels will result in patients again requiring prophylactic infusions. These concerns have proved to be a downward drag for the company, despite reporting positive results.

But there is more to this story than the decline in factor VIII. We need to pay attention to the rate of decline. In Phase 1/ 2 trial, the factor VIII levels were 64 international units per deciliter at end of the first year, 36 at the end of the second year, and 34 at the end of the third year. A factor VIII value between 5 and 40 is classified as mild hemophilia disease. Hence, valoctocogene roxaparvovec seems to be definitely converting severe hemophilia A patients at high risk of spontaneous bleeds to those at lower risk of spontaneous bleeds and less need of prophylactic infusions.

But challenges persist for BioMarin, especially as competition is expected from Spark Therapeutics (ONCE), Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), and uniQure (QURE). In this backdrop, the durability of response in terms of factor VIII activity levels will be the determining factor for increased penetration of the drug. Also, higher competition will also lead to pricing pressures for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in future years.

Then, BioMarin Pharmaceutical faces certain risks such as increased pricing pressures and higher investment required for educating physicians and patients about treatment paradigms, which affect all rare disease players.

Despite these risks, I believe BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a promising pick in 2019.

Trading at a forward P/E of 278.31x, BioMarin Pharmaceutical is definitely not a cheap stock. But this is one stock standing at a cusp of a major transformation.

Wall Street analysts have pegged the 12-month consensus target price of BioMarin as $120.29, 43.12% higher than its close on July 2. In April 2019, Raymond James upgraded the stock from “Mkt Perform” to “Outperform”, while Citigroup rated the stock as a “Buy”.

I believe the consensus price is a fair target price for the stock, considering the potentially transformative nature of its investigational hemophilia therapy and the diversified rare disease portfolio.

In this backdrop, I believe BioMarin Pharmaceutical can be a promising buy-and-hold investment for the retail investor with above-average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.