Tesla Q2 Sets Quarterly Records

After the bell on Tuesday, shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) jumped after the company announced its quarterly production and delivery figures. Both total production and deliveries topped estimates and set quarterly records, with the delivery number being in the middle of management's guidance range. This will certainly calm down demand fears in the short term, but there still will be a few questions left to answer.

First, let's start with the Model S and X, which saw production of 14,517 and deliveries of 17,650. The delivery number was higher than most estimates, although production seemed a little light. While that is good for inventory management, that means that less than 29,000 S/X units were produced in the first half of the year. While that's partially due to the change-over to the new versions, it also is dramatically below the 100,000 S/X units annual run rate Tesla has been at previously.

On the Model 3 side, production came in at 72,531 and deliveries were 77,550. This was the first quarter where Tesla broke 5,000 average units per week of production, although the less than 5,600 average is still well below the 10,000 per week rate the company was supposed to be at in 2018, and that was even without the Shanghai factory. The big question will be the sales mix of the Model 3, because if it slants too much towards the standard range version, margins will be impacted and Tesla could remain in loss territory.

As usual, the Tesla press release was interesting for some things it said as well as those it did not say. The company said that it believes it will increase production and deliveries during Q3 2019, but it did not reaffirm its yearly guidance for 360,000 to 400,000 total deliveries. Also, take a look at the following two statements made:

1. "Orders generated during the quarter exceeded our deliveries, thus we are entering Q3 with an increase in our order backlog."

2." Customer vehicles in transit at the end of the quarter were over 7,400. Due to the order-to-VIN matching process we described in our Q1 2019 Shareholder Letter, which we extended to Model S and Model X in Q2 to improve process efficiency, this metric has become less relevant. As a result, we do not plan to disclose the customer vehicles in transit metric going forward."

In regards to statement one, I think this could be extremely misleading. As you can see in the image below, you can "ORDER" a Model Y on Tesla's website currently, but the vehicle isn't in production currently, with the site saying production expected to start late next year. If Tesla is including Model Y orders in the above statement, then it is misleading consumers and investors about the true state of the business. Just a couple of thousand Model Y orders could put the "ORDERS" generated number above deliveries. The same can be said about the Shanghai gigafactory versions of the Model 3, as they can be ordered but aren't yet in production.

(Source: Tesla Model Y page, seen here)

As for statement two, vehicles in transit took a dive sequentially, as they stood at 10,600 at the end of Q1, meaning a decline of more than 3,000 units sequentially. It's interesting to see management say this metric is no longer relevant, because usually in the past they've used it as an explanation for weak quarterly numbers. Investors also won't like the fact that they are becoming even more secretive about their numbers.

As for Tesla shares, they rallied into the low $240s in the after-hours session. I have discussed recently how this quarterly announcement would be very meaningful since shares have been trading around the 50-day moving average (purple line below) lately. This news should help that trend line start moving higher, so the next key levels to watch will be the 100-day average (green line) and 200-day (red line) seen in the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Tesla shareholders received some good news on Tuesday afternoon when the company announced record quarterly production and deliveries. This will certainly extinguish some demand concerns in the short term, and now we will wait to see the full quarterly numbers to see if Tesla was able to turn these numbers into a profit. Keep these numbers in perspective, however, since production and deliveries are still well below the rates they were supposed to be at in 2018 according to CEO Elon Musk. Shares are up currently on this good news, but they remain well off their all-time highs and will likely remain there until the company strings a few good periods together.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.