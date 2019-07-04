Carnival's Nose Dive Was Predictable

I don't believe it is prudent to play offense by holding cruise stocks while the global economy looks to find its north.

I find it plausible that Carnival, arguably the weakest link within the peer group, may have been the first domino to fall.

I have sounded like a broken record in my views of the cruise industry, at least since my September "it's time to tap the brakes" article. It just seemed obvious to me (and it still does) that highly pro-cyclical stocks are bound to lose their steam, and eventually correct sharply, at or near the mature stages of economic expansion - just before or as fundamentals begin to deteriorate.

With a full-year earnings guidance haircut delivered in late June, Carnival (CCL) seems to have nodded in agreement.

Credit: Cruise Radio

As a quick recap, my bearish stance towards the whole industry (and not only Carnival) is grounded on the fact that cruises tend to fall under the most discretionary of consumers' expense categories. Looking to save money and pay down some of that mounting pile of debt? For most consumers facing financial constraints, postponing the Caribbean vacation seems like a logical first step.

It is no wonder that Carnival stock lost 61% and 65% of its market value, peak to trough, ahead of the recessions of 2002 and 2008, respectively (see graph below). Since January 2018, the stock has already pulled back 36%, and it has plenty of room to fall further, in my view.

Data by YCharts

For now, it seems reasonable that Carnival's forecast of lower ticket prices in the second half of the year and unfavorable booking trends would be driven by what appears to be the most economically vulnerable of global markets: Continental Europe and Asia. To be fair, both the U.S. policy change on travel to Cuba and the unscheduled repairs of the Carnival Vista (which, adding insult to injury, lost power mid-cruise just a couple of days ago) did not come at a good time for the Miami-based operator.

Yet, I believe that Carnival's outlook revisions for the back end of 2019 could prove to be the first sign of further deterioration to come. The idea of more pronounced economic deceleration in 2020 is very well within the realm of reason, especially as "economic data continues to soften across the board with a few exceptions". And, even if doom-and-gloom projections prove to be wrong, I don't believe it is prudent to play offense by holding cruise stocks while the global economy looks to find its north.

Could Carnival be the first domino to fall?

I have seen experts argue that Carnival may be more poorly positioned relative to its peers, suggesting that its troubles could be mostly company-specific in nature.

Wells Fargo analyst Tim Conder claimed in March that "Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) continue to relatively outperform", while Nomura's Harris Curtis believes that Carnival's ships "are lacking some of the innovations of peers". Seeking Alpha's own And Value For All calls out violation of probation terms, suspension of dividend hikes and sector-like stock valuations as company-specific reasons to stay away from this name.

But believing that there is much about the macro environment that impacts all players within the cruise space in "rise and sink all boats" style, I remain cautious about the industry as a whole. Looking at the graph below, it is clear that CCL has suffered more than its peers over the past six months. But rather than believing that Carnival's demise is secular and independent of the rest of the space, I find it more plausible that CCL may have simply been the first domino to fall.

If I am right, NCLH and RCL might not hold up for very long.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.