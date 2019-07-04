Approach Resources Gets A Little More Time

Approach's wells are also not particularly competitive in a $60 oil environment as it had mentioned 30% IRRs at $65 oil before.

Approach Resources (AREX) has been given another month by its credit facility lenders. Despite this temporary reprieve, its future remains quite murky due to its high amount of leverage. Approach's debt is mostly concentrated in its credit facility, which limits its ability to deleverage by converting debt to equity in restructuring and leads to a fairly high chance that it will eventually liquidate.

Forbearance Agreement

I previously noted that Approach Resources had an agreement that its credit facility lenders would not take action on Approach's breach of various credit facility covenants until at least June 22.

Approach has now received an additional month of time (until July 22), as it entered into a limited forbearance agreement with its credit facility lenders.

However, it appears likely that Approach has no path to get back into compliance with its credit facility covenants except with mid-$70s oil. If Approach continues to pause its development program, I estimate that its total leverage will be around 8.8x, and its EBITDAX to interest expense ratio will be around 1.7x at the end of 2019. This is based on roughly $57 WTI oil in 2019.

Approach's credit facility requires its EBITDAX to interest expense ratio to be not less than 2.25x and its total leverage ratio to be less than 5.0x.

Approach's Future

I'm not entirely sure about what will happen to Approach going forward, at least in terms of timing. Approach's leverage is certainly much too high to be sustainable, and removing its unsecured debt would still leave its credit facility debt at around 6.8x EBITDAX at the end of 2019.

It may take a $160 million cash infusion to reduce Approach's credit facility debt to around 3.0x EBITDAX, and it is hard to envision the Wilks Brothers (or anyone else) putting that much money into Approach while remaining junior to the credit facility in the capital structure.

So, we are probably left with the credit facility lenders trying to decide how to maximise their recovery. Liquidation may be a significant possibility, and I've mentioned before that Approach's assets may not be worth much more than its credit facility debt. At current strip prices, I estimate that Approach's PDP reserves have a PV-10 of around $300 million to $325 million, and there is the risk that buyers would only be willing to pay less than PDP PV-10 (at current strip) for Approach's assets. While Approach does have a lot of undeveloped acreage, we've seen in recent bankruptcies that ownership of large amounts of non-top tier undeveloped acreage has limited impact on valuations.

Notes On Type Curve

Despite the improvements in Approach's type curve over the years, its results don't come close to that of top operators.

For example, Diamondback's type curves indicate that its D&C costs divided by first year gross oil production end up at around $36 to $44 per barrel of oil. For comparison, Approach's 700 MBOE type curve well ends up at $108 per barrel of oil with the same calculation. One of Approach's best wells (its Pangea West Science Well) fares better, but still ends up at around $55 per barrel of first year oil.

Type Curve D&C ($ Million) First Year Oil (Gross Barrels) $/Gross Oil Barrel Diamondback (Midland County Lower Spraberry) $5.9 162,500 $36 Diamondback (Delaware Basin Wolfcamp A) $8.8 202,000 $44 Approach (700 MBOE Type Curve) $4.3 40,000 $108 Approach (Pangea West Science Well) $4.7 85,000 $55

Approach does produce a large amount of NGLs and natural gas, but that production is worth a fraction (such as 20% to 30%) of its oil production based on BOE.

Conclusion

Approach has received some additional time from its credit facility lenders, but its longer-term future remains quite challenged due to its high amount of leverage. Approach's wells aren't particularly competitive in a $50 to $60 oil world, and its standard type curve points to a sub-30% IRR at $60 WTI oil.

A few years ago, Vanguard Natural Resources (which also had mostly credit facility debt) was able to convert its non-credit facility debt into equity and get a capital infusion as part of restructuring. However, it recently went bankrupt again, and I don't think there is much appetite for new capital to come in now to companies with such a substantial amount of credit facility debt.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.