The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report - June 2019: CEFs Still Fairly Valued Despite 'Extreme Fear'

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500-plus closed-end funds [CEFs] for further due diligence and investigation. Previous editions of the Report can be searched using the keyword "cefrep."

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100% indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

The coverage ratio is calculated by dividing the earnings/share number provided by CEFConnect on the "distributions" tab by the distribution/share. CEFdata also provides earnings coverage numbers as well. Note a coverage of "0.00%" indicates that earnings numbers were not provided by CEFConnect (usually for MLP funds).

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Data were taken from the close of May 31, 2019.

1. Top 10 largest premia and top 10 widest discounts

Top 10 largest premia equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (GUT) Gabelli Utility Trust U.S. Utilities 41.88% 8.81% 1.6 3% 8.16% 14.80% 29% 1.77% (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs 24.58% 23.65% 2.7 0% -40.40% 18.12% 25% 1.81% (DDF) Delaware Inv Div & Inc U.S. Growth & Income 22.72% 8.67% 1.4 22% 0.83% 11.05% 32% 1.17% (DNP) DNP Select Income U.S. Growth & Income 15.75% 6.84% -0.6 24% 18.41% -1.92% 28% 1.03% (GOF) Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund U.S. Growth & Income 11.76% 10.95% 0.4 45% 5.16% 1.70% 0% 1.28% (ZTR) EV NY Municipal Income U.S. Growth & Income 9.67% 12.21% 1.7 25% 3.75% 7.86% 28% 1.37% (ETB) EV Tax-Managed Buy-Write Inc Covered Call 6.98% 8.54% 1.6 12% -1.77% 4.81% 0% 1.14% (FGB) First Trust Specialty Finance U.S. Financials Equity 6.14% 11.57% 1.7 32% 7.07% 3.26% 23% 1.54% (GAB) Gabelli Equity Trust U.S. General Equity 5.77% 9.92% 2.7 0% 1.22% 5.20% 24% 1.36% (CGO) Calamos Global Total Return Global Growth & Income 5.73% 9.86% 0.0 15% -2.72% 0.17% 36% 1.67%

Top 10 widest discounts equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (OTCPK:FXBY) Foxby Corp U.S. General Equity -27.30% 0.49% 1.5 #DIV/0! -4.73% 3.57% 0% 2.09% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -23.29% 7.27% -0.2 10% -2.63% -0.19% 0% 1.33% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -21.63% 7.21% -0.7 -2% 11.98% -0.84% 35% 1.80% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -20.88% 12.90% -2.8 32% -1.25% -10.06% 16% 2.14% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -19.88% 9.64% -2.5 0% 0.00% -16.37% 0% 0.00% (GRF) Eagle Capital Growth U.S. General Equity -19.58% 7.21% -2.2 2% 10.23% -4.69% 0% 1.23% (SRF) Cushing Energy Income Fund MLPs -18.13% 7.04% -0.3 0% -21.09% -1.83% 19% 2.86% (GDL) GDL Fund Global Equity -17.83% 4.34% -0.2 -13% 3.26% -0.21% 38% 1.27% (PEO) Adams Natural Resources U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -17.53% 2.63% 0.4 37% -17.82% -1.03% 1% 0.77% (IRL) New Ireland Fund Other Non-U.S. Equity -17.10% 5.00% -0.8 -7% -18.99% -1.17% 0% 1.66%

Top 10 largest premia fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (PCQ) PIMCO CA Municipal Income California Munis 32.81% 4.97% 1.4 77% 9.28% 8.07% 46% 1.14% (RCS) PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Global Income 32.72% 7.84% -0.9 97% 7.56% -4.42% 68% 0.97% (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loan 31.35% 16.31% 1.6 127% -17.68% 9.80% 37% 5.57% (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 30.11% 16.55% 1.5 51% -6.67% 11.80% 33% 1.88% (PGP) PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc Multisector Income 27.53% 9.43% -1.3 101% 0.69% -11.82% 29% 1.48% (PTY) PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps Investment Grade 26.56% 8.55% 1.5 83% 9.98% 8.00% 15% 0.80% (PHK) PIMCO High Income Fund Multisector Income 24.92% 9.47% -1.3 84% 0.00% -8.96% 24% 0.89% (PML) PIMCO Municipal Income II National Munis 22.12% 5.18% 1.9 90% 11.10% 7.28% 45% 1.10% (PCN) PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy Investment Grade 19.47% 7.75% 0.4 94% 8.22% 2.13% 21% 0.93% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 18.22% 14.12% 0.6 68% -1.98% 4.22% 34% 3.67%

Top 10 widest discounts fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL-Gl Inc opps Global Income -16.87% 6.65% -1.4 104% 3.51% -1.71% 37% 1.57% (FT) Franklin Universal Trust Multisector Income -15.47% 5.53% 0.5 99% 10.59% 0.34% 24% 1.08% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -15.00% 8.09% -1.1 67% 2.43% -1.55% 32% 1.16% (FSD) First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt High Yield -14.43% 8.82% -0.6 85% 5.88% -0.66% 21% 1.19% (GHY) PGIM Global Short Dur Hi High Yield -14.37% 8.75% 0.2 76% 5.43% 0.18% 28% 1.24% (PHD) Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Senior Loan -14.23% 6.98% -1.3 112% 3.19% -2.31% 32% 1.20% (PPR) Voya Prime Rate Trust Senior Loan -14.16% 6.85% -0.9 93% 2.91% -1.22% 28% 1.63% (ISD) PGIM Sht Duration Hi Yld High Yield -14.07% 8.61% -0.1 75% 6.27% -0.08% 26% 1.13% (ECF) Ellsworth Growth and Income Convertibles -13.92% 5.11% -1.6 1% 7.86% -2.58% 19% 1.18% (VTA) Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps Senior Loan -13.90% 6.92% -0.4 78% 3.12% -0.66% 33% 1.96%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs 2.7 24.58% 23.65% 0% -40.40% 18.12% 25% 1.81% (RQI) Cohen & Steers Qty Inc Realty U.S. Real Estate 2.7 -2.94% 7.17% 33% 18.59% 4.58% 26% 1.32% (GAB) Gabelli Equity Trust U.S. General Equity 2.7 5.77% 9.92% 0% 1.22% 5.20% 24% 1.36% (RFI) Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty U.S. Real Estate 2.6 2.83% 6.96% 31% 15.22% 6.11% 0% 0.88% (MFV) MFS Special Value Trust U.S. Growth & Income 2.4 5.54% 9.69% 29% 6.62% 5.21% 0% 1.36% (MIE) Cohen & Steers MLP Inc&Energy MLPs 2.4 -3.35% 10.00% 0% -4.54% 4.38% 31% 1.65% (GRX) Gabelli Health & Wellness U.S. Health/Biotech Equity 2.0 -11.93% 5.34% -5% 4.42% 2.38% 25% 1.55% (UTG) Reaves Utility Income U.S. Utilities 1.9 1.07% 6.02% 36% 16.94% 4.79% 22% 1.10% (ETJ) EV Risk-Mgd Divers Equity Inc Covered Call 1.8 1.21% 9.92% 7% 2.81% 4.21% 0% 1.10% (ZTR) EV NY Municipal Income U.S. Growth & Income 1.7 9.67% 12.21% 25% 3.75% 7.86% 28% 1.37%

Top 10 lowest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -2.8 -20.88% 12.90% 32% -1.25% -10.06% 16% 2.14% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -2.5 -19.88% 9.64% 0% 0.00% -16.37% 0% 0.00% (FDEU) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equ Other Non-U.S. Equity -2.4 -10.80% 11.06% 23% -10.32% -1.59% 26% 1.64% (GRF) Eagle Capital Growth U.S. General Equity -2.2 -19.58% 7.21% 2% 10.23% -4.69% 0% 1.23% (BST) BlackRock Science and Technolo Global Equity -2.1 0.62% 5.84% -10% 5.05% -5.58% 0% 1.08% (BME) BlackRock Health Sciences U.S. Health/Biotech Equity -1.9 0.42% 6.63% 2% 6.57% -4.36% 0% 1.12% (BTO) JH Financial Opportunities U.S. Financials Equity -1.6 -4.29% 7.20% 6% -13.43% -3.72% 18% 1.62% (JCE) Nuveen Core Equity Alpha U.S. General Equity -1.5 -5.03% 7.56% 3% -0.61% -3.60% 0% 1.01% (RVT) Royce Value Trust U.S. General Equity -1.4 -12.70% 8.83% 6% -8.16% -2.33% 3% 0.54% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity -1.4 3.89% 21.77% 6% 6.49% -6.35% 0% 1.49%

Top 10 highest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (NTC) Nuveen CT Quality Muni Income Connecticut Munis 3.7 -7.60% 3.75% 102% 7.94% 6.43% 38% 1.04% (EVG) EV Short Duration Diversified Limited Duration 3.2 -10.54% 6.84% 76% 3.74% 2.37% 22% 1.43% (JMM) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Mortgage Bonds 2.8 -9.57% 5.01% 97% 4.25% 2.23% 23% 1.46% (NKG) Nuveen GA Quality Muni Income Georgia Munis 2.6 -10.10% 3.56% 108% 7.51% 4.31% 37% 1.08% (BFY) BlackRock NY Municipal Inc II New York Munis 2.5 -8.85% 4.17% 100% 6.79% 4.59% 41% 1.11% (BAF) BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr National Munis 2.4 -4.07% 4.80% 92% 6.68% 5.40% 42% 1.07% (MFT) BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty National Munis 2.4 0.42% 4.98% 90% 6.85% 7.07% 42% 1.01% (MGF) MFS Government Markets Income Multisector Income 2.4 -3.79% 7.48% 36% 5.54% 2.08% 0% 0.71% (VFL) Delaware Invest National Muni National Munis 2.2 -9.56% 4.53% 101% 6.13% 3.25% 32% 0.94% (MNE) BlackRock Muni NY Intermed. Du New York Munis 2.2 -7.51% 3.36% 97% 6.68% 6.17% 41% 1.14%

Top 10 lowest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (PCF) High Income Securities High Yield -4.3 -12.94% 4.12% 2% 2.45% -8.89% 0% 0.75% (NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income Multisector Income -1.9 1.48% 11.45% 56% -1.37% -7.77% 33% 1.33% (NCZ) AGIC Convertible & Income II Multisector Income -1.7 0.00% 11.11% 57% -1.69% -6.46% 30% 1.37% (ECF) Ellsworth Growth and Income Convertibles -1.6 -13.92% 5.11% 1% 7.86% -2.58% 19% 1.18% (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL-Gl Inc opps Global Income -1.4 -16.87% 6.65% 104% 3.51% -1.71% 37% 1.57% (CCD) Calamos Dynamic Conv & Income Multisector Income -1.4 -4.18% 10.80% 44% 1.75% -4.15% 34% 1.57% (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportu Senior Loan -1.3 -8.64% 6.93% 86% 1.62% -6.65% 29% 1.71% (PHK) PIMCO High Income Fund Multisector Income -1.3 24.92% 9.47% 84% 0.00% -8.96% 24% 0.89% (PHD) Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Senior Loan -1.3 -14.23% 6.98% 112% 3.19% -2.31% 32% 1.20% (PGP) PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc Multisector Income -1.3 27.53% 9.43% 101% 0.69% -11.82% 29% 1.48%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields equity:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs 23.65% 24.58% 2.7 0% -40.40% 18.12% 25% 1.81% (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. General Equity 21.86% 3.58% -1.0 5% 7.06% -4.79% 0% 1.42% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity 21.77% 3.89% -1.4 6% 6.49% -6.35% 0% 1.49% (CEN) Center Coast MLP & Infras MLPs 15.81% 0.76% 0.3 0% -0.93% 0.56% 32% 1.89% (ZF) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Global Growth & Income 14.63% -9.28% -0.5 6% 10.56% -1.28% 27% 1.61% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call 14.47% 2.91% 0.4 3% -21.93% 1.75% 0% 1.27% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity 14.09% -10.21% 0.9 0% -11.20% 1.54% 0% 1.35% (GGN) GAMCO Glb Gold Natural Res&Inc U.S. Energy/Resources Equity 13.79% 4.57% 1.4 4% -7.73% 6.28% 13% 1.33% (FMO) Fid/Claymore Energy Infrastru MLPs 13.20% -5.96% -0.3 0% -5.30% -0.48% 38% 1.71% (HIE) Miller/Howard High Income Equi U.S. Dividend Equity 13.14% 2.32% -0.2 16% -0.50% -0.39% 20% 1.90%

Top 10 highest yields fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 16.55% 30.11% 1.5 51% -6.67% 11.80% 33% 1.88% (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loan 16.31% 31.35% 1.6 127% -17.68% 9.80% 37% 5.57% (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strat. Income Senior Loan 16.11% -9.82% 1.0 41% 2.97% 2.06% 36% 1.34% (EDI) Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total In Emerging Market Income 15.00% 9.31% 0.6 62% -5.62% 3.48% 33% 1.97% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 14.12% 18.22% 0.6 68% -1.98% 4.22% 34% 3.67% (OPP) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategi Multisector Income 13.04% -6.38% 0.4 49% 6.39% 0.73% 27% 1.80% (VGI) Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inc Multisector Income 12.27% -7.23% 0.4 45% 2.52% 1.01% 28% 1.83% (ACP) Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies Senior Loan 11.91% -4.35% 0.9 103% -6.34% 2.55% 31% 2.33% (NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income Multisector Income 11.45% 1.48% -1.9 56% -1.37% -7.77% 33% 1.33% (RA) Brookfield Real Assets Income Mortgage Bonds 11.27% -9.06% -0.4 61% 5.83% -1.19% 26% 1.63%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount; however, I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -20.88% 12.90% -2.8 32% -1.25% -2.69 -10.06% 16% 2.14% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -19.88% 9.64% -2.5 0% 0.00% -1.92 -16.37% 0% 0.00% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -23.29% 7.27% -0.2 10% -2.63% -1.69 -0.19% 0% 1.33% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -21.63% 7.21% -0.7 -2% 11.98% -1.56 -0.84% 35% 1.80% (SRV) Cushing MLP & Infras TR MLPs -13.36% 11.15% -0.6 0% -6.62% -1.49 -1.21% 25% 2.39% (SPE) Special Opportunities Fund U.S. General Equity -13.01% 11.26% -0.1 -2% -0.91% -1.46 -1.32% 32% 1.91% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity -10.21% 14.09% 0.9 0% -11.20% -1.44 1.54% 0% 1.35% (GRF) Eagle Capital Growth U.S. General Equity -19.58% 7.21% -2.2 2% 10.23% -1.41 -4.69% 0% 1.23% (EMO) ClearBridge Energy MLP Opps MLPs -11.48% 12.20% -1.0 0% -3.67% -1.40 -2.67% 35% 1.76% (ZF) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Global Growth & Income -9.28% 14.63% -0.5 6% 10.56% -1.36 -1.28% 27% 1.61%

Top 10 best D x Y fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strat. Income Senior Loan -9.82% 16.11% 1.0 41% 2.97% -1.58 2.06% 35.7% 1.34% (FSD) First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt High Yield -14.43% 8.82% -0.6 85% 5.88% -1.27 -0.66% 21.4% 1.19% (GHY) PGIM Global Short Dur Hi High Yield -14.37% 8.75% 0.2 76% 5.43% -1.26 0.18% 28.1% 1.24% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -15.00% 8.09% -1.1 67% 2.43% -1.21 -1.55% 32.4% 1.16% (ISD) PGIM Sht Duration Hi Yld High Yield -14.07% 8.61% -0.1 75% 6.27% -1.21 -0.08% 26.4% 1.13% (AVK) Advent Claymore Conv & Income Convertibles -11.46% 9.90% 0.0 35% 1.87% -1.13 0.16% 40.9% 1.27% (AIF) Apollo Tactical Income Fund In High Yield -13.29% 8.49% -1.1 108% 3.54% -1.13 -1.60% 35.1% 2.30% (EDD) MS Emerging Markets Domestic Emerging Market Income -12.25% 9.20% 0.2 36% -2.12% -1.13 0.45% 32.2% 1.72% (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL-Gl Inc opps Global Income -16.87% 6.65% -1.4 104% 3.51% -1.12 -1.71% 36.6% 1.57% (IVH) Ivy High Income Opportunities High Yield -12.21% 8.98% -0.5 108% 4.09% -1.10 -0.69% 31.6% 3.06%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -20.88% 12.90% -2.8 32% -1.25% 7.54 -10.06% 16% 2.14% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fun Global Growth & Income -19.88% 9.64% -2.5 0% 0.00% 4.79 -16.37% 0% 0.00% (GRF) Eagle Capital Growth U.S. General Equity -19.58% 7.21% -2.2 2% 10.23% 3.11 -4.69% 0% 1.23% (FDEU) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equ Other Non-U.S. Equity -10.80% 11.06% -2.4 23% -10.32% 2.87 -1.59% 26% 1.64% (RVT) Royce Value Trust U.S. General Equity -12.70% 8.83% -1.4 6% -8.16% 1.57 -2.33% 3% 0.54% (IDE) Voya Infrastructure Ind & Mat Global Equity -11.23% 10.12% -1.3 4% -6.06% 1.48 -5.11% 0% 1.22% (EMO) ClearBridge Energy MLP Opps MLPs -11.48% 12.20% -1.0 0% -3.67% 1.40 -2.67% 35% 1.76% (KYN) Kayne Anderson MLP MLPs -10.05% 9.69% -1.4 0% -2.68% 1.36 -4.95% 33% 2.48% (RMT) Royce Micro Cap Trust U.S. General Equity -12.38% 9.08% -1.2 0% -11.69% 1.35 -2.89% 6% 1.07% (JMLP) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps MLPs -9.93% 12.16% -1.0 0% -9.24% 1.21 -2.39% 26% 1.89%

Top 10 best D x Y x Z fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (PCF) High Income Securities High Yield -12.94% 4.12% -4.3 2% 2.45% 2.29 -8.89% 0% 0.75% (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL-Gl Inc opps Global Income -16.87% 6.65% -1.4 104% 3.51% 1.57 -1.71% 37% 1.57% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -15.00% 8.09% -1.1 67% 2.43% 1.33 -1.55% 32% 1.16% (PHD) Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Senior Loan -14.23% 6.98% -1.3 112% 3.19% 1.29 -2.31% 32% 1.20% (DSU) BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Senior Loan -13.31% 7.84% -1.2 95% 3.20% 1.25 -1.56% 30% 0.92% (AIF) Apollo Tactical Income Fund In High Yield -13.29% 8.49% -1.1 108% 3.54% 1.24 -1.60% 35% 2.30% (ECF) Ellsworth Growth and Income Convertibles -13.92% 5.11% -1.6 1% 7.86% 1.14 -2.58% 19% 1.18% (JRO) Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps Senior Loan -12.51% 7.83% -1.1 99% 2.16% 1.08 -1.90% 37% 1.40% (JSD) Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps Senior Loan -10.45% 8.13% -1.2 99% 2.05% 1.02 -3.09% 39% 1.51% (NSL) Nuveen Senior Income Senior Loan -12.44% 7.80% -0.9 99% 2.22% 0.87 -1.38% 38% 1.44%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -5.78%, a significant increase of 48 bps from -5.23% in the previous month. Equity CEF discounts widened by 62 bps to -7.15%, while fixed income CEF discounts widened by 43 bps to -5.00%.

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 7.07%, up from 6.84% the month prior. Equity CEFs average 8.75% yield, while fixed income CEFs average 6.12% yield.

The average 1-year z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.41, a moderate decrease from +0.69 a month prior. Equity CEFs have an average z-score of -0.08, while fixed income CEFs have the same average z-score of +0.69.

7. D x Y x Z performance tracker

How useful are the D x Y x Z top lists? Aside from using them primarily for our three monthly picks (which also involves some subjective judgement), we can also evaluate the raw predictive power of this metric by comparing the 3 or 6-month total return values of the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from 3 or 6 months ago, respectively. The links to the past reports from 3 and 6 months are below:

Here're the results for the equity CEFs. Remember that these lists are the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from 3 and 6 months ago, respectively.

The data below shows that the average of the top 10 D x Y x Z substantially outperformed the average for all equity CEFs at both 3 months and at 6 months.

Here're the results for the fixed income CEFs. The top 10 D x Y x Z slightly underperformed the average for all fixed income CEFs at both 3 and 6 months.

Commentary

Trade war fears returned to the forefront this month, with U.S. stocks (SPY) falling by -6.30%, their worst monthly performance since December 2018. International stocks (ACWX) fell by -5.62. High-yield bonds dropped -1.98% while a basket of high-yield CEFs (YYY) fell by -2.53%. In classic "flight to safety," long-term treasuries (TLT) gained +6.92% while corporate bonds (LQD) were also strongly up (+1.63%).

In last month's report, The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report - May 2019: Watch For Bubbles,

CEFs as a whole are fairly valued or even (for certain fixed income sectors) slightly overvalued, so now is the time to be cautious rather than exuberant.... Seek to harvest gains from any overvalued funds that you may be owning and deploy into similar funds at cheaper valuations in order to "compound income on steroids."

That message turned out to be rather prescient as CEFs sold off with the broader markets, which turned in its worse monthly performance since December 2018. Average discounts widened, indicating that CEFs performed worse on price than NAV this month. This is expected since investors tend to sell their holdings indiscriminately when the markets become stressed, with little regard to the quality of the underlying holdings (last December is a recent exhibit of this). As a case in point, CNN's "Fear and Greed Index" is now showing "Extreme Fear."

Here are some scary headlines to get your fear meter running:

Rather than being worried by the falling valuations, I see volatility as an opportunity to be taken advantage of. Before we get too excited, however, I don't see the current market as being a strong buy just yet, at least where CEFs are concerned. While average CEF discounts are the widest since February, the average 1-year z-score across the universe is still positive at +0.41, indicating that most CEFs are still trading above their average discount over the past year. Overall, CEFs as a whole are fairly valued in my opinion. I'd like to see a deeper correction before eagerly putting cash to work.

Against this backdrop for caution, here's Avi Gilburt, one of the more accurate technicians on Seeking Alpha who I follow, with his prognostications on the upcoming direction of the markets. While I don't trade or invest on these predictions alone, I still find it helpful to get a perspective on the sentiment or psychology of the market as a reference point. If Avi is correct in his expectation for lower levels in the coming months, then there could be better buying opportunities in CEFs ahead.

As I write this article late Saturday night as a bit of a diversion for myself, I simply want to provide goalposts for you to follow in the coming week. 2735/40SPX is our support just below where we closed on Friday. We next need to see the market break strongly through that support to maintain our crash scenario. However, if the market is unable to do so, and rallies back through the market pivot (2770-2800) we outlined to our members of The Market Pinball Wizard, then it tell us that the immediate crash set up has been postponed, and the market will see another higher retracement before we see another downside set up take hold in the coming weeks/months. But, overall, my expectations remain that the market will likely see lower levels in the coming months before we are ready for the rally I expect to take us to the 3500-4000 by the 2022/23 time frame.

This is also a good time to remind members that our portfolios performed extremely well amidst the market downturn in May. Our more aggressive Tactical Income-100 portfolio dropped by -2.19% this month, while our more conservative Income Generator portfolio fell by only -0.22%, both massively outperforming stocks (SPY: -6.30%, ACWX: -5.62%). Over the past 1 year, our Tactical Income-100 and Income Generator portfolios have returned +8.20% and +11.79%, respectively, far besting all of our benchmarks (SPY: +3.56%, IYLD: +3.47%, YYY: +3.77%, GAA: -0.78%).

This is a massive outperformance for our portfolios if I may say so myself, and goes to show that while our newsletter isn't the flashiest out there, I believe that our logical and data-driven approach towards CEF/ETF portfolio construction, including consideration and diversification of risks, can provide a valuable grounding for members to help regulate and build their own portfolios. Maybe it's because I come from a scientific rather than a traditional finance background, but trying to come up with ultra-bullish "picks" to tantalize and titillate and draw in new subscribers is definitely not the modus operandi of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory!

Looking at the D x Y x Z tracker, our equity D x Y x Z top 10 picks substantially outperformed the averages over 3 months and 6 months (by 250 bps and 367 bps, respectively), whereas our fixed income D x Y x Z top 10 picks slightly underperformed by 180 bps and 184 bps, respectively. Looking over the names in the fixed income list, I see that performance was hindered by the selection of a number of senior loan funds that scored highly at the time but have since struggled as falling rates dampened the allure of floating-rate instruments. This a reminder that diversifying among different risks is wise. For example, if your portfolio holds both long-duration (e.g. preferreds, mortgages) and short/zero-duration (e.g. senior loan, CLO) positions, then you would do pretty much okay no matter which way interest rates moved.

(*Note that the top D X Y x Z equity CEF, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF), is deceptively high scoring since its upcoming NAV dilution has not yet been accounted for yet. Its effective discount and z-score are less attractive than what is currently listed).

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in our portfolios. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For June 2019, my top 3 picks are:

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN): 9.69% yield, -10.05% discount, -1.4 z-score, -4.95% distance, 33% leverage, 2.48% baseline expense.

(KYN): 9.69% yield, -10.05% discount, -1.4 z-score, -4.95% distance, 33% leverage, 2.48% baseline expense. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF): 5.11% yield, -13.92% discount, -1.6 z-score, -2.58% distance, 19% leverage, 1.18% baseline expense, 1% coverage.

(ECF): 5.11% yield, -13.92% discount, -1.6 z-score, -2.58% distance, 19% leverage, 1.18% baseline expense, 1% coverage. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD): 6.98% yield, -14.23% discount, -1.3 z-score, -2.31% distance, 32% leverage, 1.20% baseline expense, 112% coverage.

