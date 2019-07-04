Verrica's Mid-Stage Results For Common Warts Put It In A Sweet Spot With FDA Meeting

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) announced positive results from its phase 2 study using VP-102 to treat patients with common warts. With this positive data, the company intends to hold an end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA. That's significant, because with a positive outcome from this meeting, it would likely open the door to move to a phase 3 study for this indication. Besides this positive phase 2 study, the company has already seen success with the very same topical product in a phase 3 study treating another skin disease.

Phase 2 Data Strong Enough For FDA Meeting

Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported positive data from its phase 2 open-label study known as COVE-1. Patients with common warts were treated with the company's topical treatment known as VP-102. The primary endpoint dealt with the clearance of all treatable warts on Day 84. Then, the secondary endpoint looked at the percentage reduction of warts. It was shown that those treated with VP-102 were able to achieve both the primary and secondary endpoints. For instance, in cohort 2, many patients were able to clear their warts. Cohort 2 had enrolled a total of 35 patients age 12 and older. They had received up to 4 treatments with the topical therapy every 21 days.

It was shown that about 18 out of 35, or 51%, of the patients had completely cleared their warts at Day 84 (primary endpoint). Then, there was a 51% reduction in the percent change from baseline to baseline at Day 84 (secondary endpoint). This data is important for two reasons. The first is that it offers patients a good working topical treatment that can clear warts. The second reason is because with this data Verrica can hold an end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA. This is where a good catalyst opportunity comes into play.

Once the FDA meeting concludes, the biotech will likely release a press release stating an agreed-upon design for a possible phase 3 study. Upon such a release, it's possible the stock could trade higher, as investors are confident that the program is moving forward. Besides the strong efficacy I laid out, treatment with VP-102 was tolerable and had no serious adverse events (SAEs).

Upcoming Catalyst For VP-102 In Another Skin Disease

The positive phase 2 results for the common warts study was a bonus, in my opinion. That's because there is another indication that is further along in the pipeline. Specifically, VP-102 was explored in two late-stage studies to treat patients with another skin disease known as molluscum contagiosum. This is a viral skin disease that causes round, painless bumps all over the body. There are about 6 million treatable patients in the United States with this skin disease. Right away, you can see that this is a large market opportunity.

However, there are 3 reasons why this indication holds so much promise. The first reason being is that there are no FDA-approved treatments for molluscum contagiosum. Patients finally having an approved treatment option would be highly welcomed. The second reason is because it would set up VP-102 to become standard of care for this disease. The third reason is what I would hope any treatment would strive for, and that is to improve the quality of life for patients. These patients not only have physical lesions that are burdensome psychologically, but in addition, are prone to possible skin irritation and inflammation that can cause many other problems. The fourth and final reason is the actual study data itself. The reason why is because the primary endpoint of complete clearance of all treatable molluscum lesions at 12 weeks was achieved. Typically, this disease takes about 13 months to resolve on its own without any type of treatment. In certain cases, such lesions can remain for years.

There were two late-stage studies that had met their primary endpoints, which are CAMP-1 and CAMP-2. I feel highly confident about the primary endpoint data. That's because while the primary endpoint of clearance of molluscum lesions at 12 weeks was achieved with VP-102, it was done so with p-values less than 0.0001. Again, if the FDA looks on the safety front, Verrica is safe and tolerable. That's because no serious adverse events were reported for this study. This is where another catalyst opportunity can come for Verrica investors. With this phase 3 data on hand, the biotech intends to file an NDA for FDA approval in the 2nd half of 2019. That is another item that will likely cause the stock to trade much higher.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $83.3 million as of March 31, 2019. The biotech believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations at least through the end of 2020. Having said that, it highly depends on what happens with the application for approval. With the NDA for VP-102 in molluscum contagiosum expected to be submitted in the 2nd half of 2019, it's possible that it could choose to move up the timetable to raise cash. I would think that the company may seek to raise cash possibly by early 2020 in anticipation of an approval possibly by 2nd half of 2020. This is not guaranteed to happen, but having a greater cushion of cash leading up to this event might be essential.

Conclusion

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has been able to achieve a strong milestone in achieving positive results from its phase 2 study using VP-102 to treat patients with common warts. The next step would be for it to meet with the FDA in an end-of-phase 2 meeting to advance the program forward, especially in a registration study. While the phase 2 results were solid for this indication, the risk is that there is no guarantee a similar outcome will be achieved in a larger late-stage study.

Besides this program, Verrica has a more advanced program in place. This is the use of VP-102 to treat patients with molluscum contagiosum. An NDA for this program is expected to be filed in the 2nd half of 2019. A risk for this program is that even upon submission for approval, there is no guarantee that the FDA will approve VP-102 for this indication. Still, the company has other earlier-stage programs that use VP-102 as well. These other indications include external genital warts and plantar warts. Another catalyst opportunity is in play for VP-102 in external genital warts, because top line results from this phase 2 study are expected in the 2nd half of 2020.

