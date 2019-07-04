Sandstorm Gold: Production Update For Q2 2019

If we compare the gold price with SAND, something seems evident. Gold turned very bullish at the end of May, but SAND struggled with a multi-top resistance at around $5.70.

Image: The Cerro Moro mine in Argentina from Mining.com

Quick Presentation

The Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) is called a "gold streamer," and it generates revenues through two types of business: royalties and streams.

It is a reliable and straightforward business model with great potential and limited risk potential compared to a gold miner which is continuously struggling with the difficult task of operating the mine.

The company is similar to Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), which I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha.

Sandstorm Gold has acquired a portfolio of about ~188 streams and royalties (~67 in Canada). The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram in 2008.

On April 3, 2019, Sandstorm Gold Royalties announced that the company acquired a gold stream on Relief Canyon as part of the $42.5 million financing package with Americas Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:USAS)

Includes a US$25 million gold stream and royalty on the Relief Canyon Project in Nevada, USA (“Relief Canyon” or the “Project”), as well as a US$10 million convertible debenture, and an US$7.5 million equity subscription.

On January 18, 2019, Sandstorm Gold Royalties acquired 0.9% NSR Royalty on Lundin Gold's Fruta Del Norte mine in Ecuador.

The NSR Royalty was acquired from a private third party for US$32.75 million in cash and covers more than 644 square kilometres, including all 30 mining concessions held by Lundin Gold.

Two production keys that will probably influence the 2Q'19 production results indicated today is:

1 - Production at the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina from Yamana Gold (AUY)

2 - Production of gold/copper at the Chapada mine in Brazil sold by Yamana Gold to the Swedish Lundin that I discussed on Seeking Alpha.

Erfan Kazemi, CFO, said in the 1Q'19 conference call:

During Q1, about 53% of Sandstorm's total revenue was generated by mines in North America. Canadian operations represented the bulk of that total with the Great White North contributing 40% of that 53% chunk. Mines in South America were responsible of 20% of our revenue and the balance with other countries around the world.

Sandstorm Gold announced its second-quarter gold equivalent production

Sandstorm Gold sold approximately 16,400 gold-equivalent ounces during the second quarter, a record for the company. From this production number, we can conclude pretty accurately some essential financial elements.

As we can see, SAND is indicating a record production, up 13.4% from the same quarter last year and up 16.6% sequentially. One reason for the increase this quarter is related to the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina. Nolan Watson, the CEO, said in the Q1'19 conference call:

Also as expected in Q2, we've already received our first shipment from Cerro Moro which is a landmark payment to us because it's the largest stream that we have had start in the history of Sandstorm.

The company revised down slightly guidance for 2019

The company's guidance for 2019 has been narrowed down in Q1'19 from 63K to 73K attributable GEOs (68K mid-point) to 63K to 70K attributable GEOs (66.5K mid-point,) which is about 2.2% lower than the previous estimate and still 15.4% higher than the 57.65K realized in 2018.

Nolan Watson said in the conference call:

We brought down the top end of the guidance range slightly. One of the reasons for this is that Equinox's Aurizona project is currently four months behind schedule due to incredibly unusually heavy rainfall this year. Although, we're told that they are imminently about to begin pouring gold which means we should be starting to get our first royalty checks in Q3 of this year.

The long-term goal is still to reach 140K Oz in 2023.

So far, the company gold equivalent production for the first six months is 30,471 Au Eq. Oz which is quite low and I wonder if guidance 2019 will be revised down in 2Q'19.

Second-quarter 2019 Revenues estimated

First, applying the same reasoning for the price of gold received by the company in 1Q'19, I have estimated a price of gold for SAND at $1,297 per ounce in 2Q'19.

Based on 16,400 Au Equivalent Oz, Sandstorm Gold's revenue for the second quarter of 2019 will be about ~$21.7 million, which is a substantial improvement from the same quarter last year.

Sandstorm Gold and the price of Gold

The gold price is a crucial element when it comes to investing in SAND.

It is an essential component that should be included in your investment analysis, and investing/trading decisions because of the evident and tight relationship between the company's stock and the price of gold albeit Sandstorm Gold is not producing exclusively gold.

However, one striking characteristic, when we compare the gold price with SAND, is that while gold turned very bullish at the end of May, SAND has grappled with a multi-top resistance at around $5.70, which started mid-February. Despite a bullish gold momentum, SAND could not cross the resistance until now.

The question is to determine, why? One possible explanation is that SAND is now overbought, and despite a bullish gold price, the market is not seeing an immediate potential for further improvement. In short, everything that could have been factored in has been already. Today was another excellent confirmation of that scenario.

Technical Analysis

SAND is forming an ascending triangle pattern with line resistance at $5.70 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position unless the price of gold turns even more bullish and experiences a decisive breakout) and line support (blue line) at around $5.30 (It could be a good idea to add at or below support unless gold price retraces sharply).

The ascending triangle pattern is a bullish pattern, and I expect SAND to cross the resistance later this year and eventually re-test $6.75. However, it will depend mainly on the price of gold. Any weakness below $1,380/Oz could spell a quick drop with a negative breakout at around $4.75.

