Boeing Company: The First Purchase Of The Casey Portfolio

My frequent readers may have realized that I did not write much in May. Normally, I try as much as possible to write at least one article per week. The reason why I didn’t write a lot was that I became a proud father to Casey Milan. A beautiful baby boy.

I have been a regular reader of From Growth to Value since he started publishing on Seeking Alpha in 2016. Most importantly, I have been a keen reader of his Pink Portfolio series, where he writes about the stocks he is buying for his daughter. As I read his work, I decided to create a similar portfolio for my son. As such, I have been saving $150 every month since he was conceived, meaning we now have $1,350 in the account. His uncle has topped up the amount, and it currently stands at $1,500.

In June, I started buying the first stock for his portfolio, which I have named The Casey Portfolio. I will be posting regular updates with key purchases and disposals. This article will explain why Boeing (BA) was the first stock that bought for The Casey Portfolio.

Regular readers know that I have been buying Boeing as the company goes through a period of turmoil. I published an article in April, shortly after the Ethiopian Airlines crash, on why I was long the company. I have continued to buy the stock for my personal portfolio. I plan to hold it for the next foreseeable future.

Before the Ethiopian Airlines crash, Boeing was one of the most beloved companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). Since then, the stock has languished as investors continue to receive negative news about the company. The "ongoing" trade conflict between the US and China has not helped, because BA is one of the biggest American exporters. Another headwind has been the strong dollar, which makes Boeing’s planes more expensive for foreign buyers. After the crash, the company’s stock has dropped by 15%, while that of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has gained by 11%.

What We Know

We already know quite a bit about the struggles Boeing is currently in. Airlines have grounded their Boeing Max planes as the company tries to find a fix for the problem. The grounding that was supposed to take a few weeks is still going on three months later. An official recently said that the fix could go on until the end of the year. We also know that the company outsourced the development of the software to HCL Technologies, an Indian IT firm that pays its staff $9 a hour. The company is also under investigation by several agencies. Also, we know that the 737 Max was not the only plane with problems. In fact, the company is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for problems with its 787 Dreamliner.

The company has also agreed to settle with the Lion Air crash victims and is likely to settle with those in the Ethiopian crash. As expected, airlines are not happy with Boeing. Finally, we know that Airbus is doing a bit better than Boeing. In June, the company received an order of 50 more planes from American Airlines Group (AAL), and in the recent Paris Air Show, Airbus had 34 firm orders worth $1.8 billion, while Boeing had none. On a positive note, airlines and pilots have continued to express confidence in Boeing.

Be Fearful When Others are Greedy and Greedy When Others are Fearful

In the coming months, Boeing will continue to face multiple headwinds as the streak of negative headlines continues. In fact, it is going to face the toughest period in its 100-year history as new revelations come up. The company will also receive charges or discounts for future orders from airlines. It will need to spend money fixing the plane and also for parking the unsold jets.

While Boeing will continue facing challenges in the short term, I believe that it will do just fine in the long term. First, the company operates in a duopoly, with the only major competitor being Airbus. In June, Boeing raised its forecast for the commercial and defense market. It expects the industry to be worth more than $8.7 trillion in 2028. The company said that the world will need more than 44k jets. Aviation services worth more than $9.1 trillion will be needed. With Boeing being the market leader in aviation, and with the only competitor being Airbus, Boeing will continue growing its revenues. While Chinese and Japanese competitors will continue rising, I don’t believe that they will have any major impact on Boeing and Airbus.

Second, Boeing is a highly diversified company. The company operates in the commercial, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing Capital segments. As a diversified company, an underperforming segment can be supported by one that is performing well. A good example is what happened in 2018, when the commercial airplanes segment generated earnings of $7.8 billion, while the defense, space & security declined to $1.5 billion. Even with the underperformance in the segment, the company saw its earnings increase to more than $12 billion. For my little one, owning a highly diversified company manufacturing essential products is a good thing.

Third, as I wrote in the previous article, I believe that the current 737 Max problems are temporary and that the company will resolve them in the near future. Possibly in 2020. Boeing has already committed to update the software and resolve all its 737 Max problems. While the company will be penalized for the Max problems, it will be a lesson for its future projects. The CEO said the following in the recent earnings call:

Ever since the Lion Air accident, our top technical experts, engineers, and test pilots have been working with regulators from all over the world on a software update that will make the 737 MAX one of the safest airplanes ever to fly. Our test pilots now completed over 135 flights, totaling more than 230 hours of airtime with the software update. We are taking a disciplined approach, completed our technical flight-testing last week, and look forward to completing near-term milestones leading to final certification.

Fourth, Boeing continues to be a great dividend payer. The company has paid dividends consecutively since 1937 and has a current dividend yield of 2.3%. It has a payout ratio of 54.4% and a 5-year growth rate of 28.6%. In looking at the health of the dividends, I try to look at the company’s free cash flow and the long-term debt. It has a long-term debt of more than $13.6 billion and an annual FCF of $13.10 billion. Therefore, I believe that the company will continue growing its dividends and increasing shareholder value using buybacks. In a recent update by Moody’s, the ratings agency said that:

Boeing has considerable resources and liquidity to manage a grounding of its 737 MAX model to the extent it lasts longer than the four-month period originally anticipated. This follows the company's announcement on June 26 that the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has asked the company to update an additional component of the aircraft's flight control system, which is likely to extend the timeframe needed for Boeing to prepare the aircraft for its FAA certification flight.

Finally, I believe in buying quality companies at reasonable prices, and I believe that Boeing meets this criterion. As of this writing, the company has a market capitalization of more than $200 billion and an enterprise value of more than $207.6 billion. As shown below, the recent performance has led to a decline in the company’s forward PE, PS, and EV-to-EBITDA ratios. This drop factors in the risks that Boeing has been exposed to. Therefore, as explained above, I believe that the company will recover once the current cloud disappears.

Final Thoughts

As I develop The Casey Portfolio, my aim will be to buy high-quality diversified companies that have a moat in their industries. I will also be buying companies that have a dominant position in the market, and those that I believe will continue to do well in future. I do believe that Boeing is such a company. However, in the coming months, I expect the company’s stock to be a bit volatile as investors receive additional information about Max and Dreamliner. In addition to these value stocks, I will also be investing in quality growth companies that I believe have a long runway to success in future.

We now have about 3 shares of Boeing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.