Mid-Year Performance Review And Trading Updates

Now retired, one goal is reviewing our holdings to verify they still fit into our long-term investing plan. One problem with owning 60+ different securities is monitoring each one.

Introduction

2019 has been very interesting so far. 2018 ended with the worst quarter in decades, and some indices nearly achieved “bear market” declines. This was followed by one of the strongest Januaries on record, as the political and trade climate seemed to be returning to normal. We ended the half-year with that not being the case. One of the biggest expectation shifts involved the direction of interest rates. Instead of getting a series of increases, July might bring a cut in US rates. That last change had me sell some of our floating-rate investments.

My Roth IRA

Sold PFLT @11.56 on 6/24/19. With the expectation of raising interests disappearing, a primary reason to own a floating-rate investment, it was time to reduce our exposure to this asset class. Our TR was 2.81%, versus the CORP TR of 4.58%. As I mentioned in my recent Roth article, we needed to sell some fixed-income holdings to reinvest into equities, so equities are 70% of this account (the plan is not touching our Roths while alive). Some of this cash will be used to write cash-covered puts to possibly buy some stocks we are interested in. We want to increase our Healthcare sector exposure.

My Work 401(k) Roth

My last contribution for this will be no later than the end of August, as I am now retired. I have been told I can move funds multiple times, so I might move some in early 2020. If my expected 2019 income is below the first Medicare premium bump-up level, I will convert some of my 401(k) in the last week of December after all my holdings have announced their year-end payouts.

Wife’s Roth IRA

Sold PSEC @6.6149 on 6/24/19. Other SA contributors raised my concern about this BDC. Since the end of 2017, its Total Return has trailed the SP500 TR index by 440bps. Our TR was 2.82%, versus the index TR of 6.98%. While it is trading below book value, the Dividend Discount Model shows a theoretical value of $4.02. Proceeds will be reinvested in another equity position, as we want to have a 70% equity ratio in this account. We still have some exposure to PSEC, as we own their 2024 Notes.

IRA Accounts

Sold PFLT @11.47 from my IRA on 6/25/19 for the same reason listed above. Our TR was 7.19%, versus CORP’s 4.24%. The next step is to increase equity exposure in my wife’s IRA towards 50%, and we have cash in the account to do that with. The biggest decision we made related to IRAs is to not consider using a QLAC to avoid RMDs, as the breakeven age was in our 90s. (See "Using A QLAC To Reduce Your RMDs: A Highly Questionable Strategy")

Taxable Accounts

Sold ROOF @24.37 from my broker account for a profit of $45. Our TR was 4.07%, versus the index’s 8.36%. After doing an in-depth review of ROOF last month, it was just a matter of submitting the Sell order (See "This ROOF Needs Repairing Before It Is A Buy!"). Little activity planned for these accounts until 2020, when all the CDs mature; most in the first two months.

Account Performance and Asset Allocations

Account Equity Fixed Cash Return Joint Taxable-Fidelity 13% 0% 87% 4.83% My Taxable 9% 0% 91% 2.78% Wife's Taxable 14% 9% 77% 4.85% Joint Taxable-MS 68% 31% 1% 10.99% My IRA 59% 27% 14% 13.82% Wife's IRA 38% 40% 22% 12.04% Wife IRA (inherited) 53% 35% 13% 6.05% Wife IRA (inherited) 55% 45% 0% 12.92% My Roth 24% 43% 33% 10.11% Wife's Roth 43% 40% 16% 10.62% Donor-Advised Fund 39% 0% 61% 3.85% My 401(k) 39% 0% 61% 7.05%

Asset Class Allocation Bus Dev. Corp. 1.2% Common 0.3% Balanced 2.1% Convertibles 0.9% Corp. Bonds 5.2% Dom. LC ETF 2.9% Dom. LC MF 4.5% Dom. MC ETF 1.2% Dom. MC MF 4.0% Dom. SC ETF 1.2% Dom. SC MF 5.4% Dom. TM ETF 1.3% Dom. TM MF 0.9% MLP ETF 0.4% Global ETF 0.8% Intl. Bonds 1.1% Intl. EQ MF 2.5% Intl. MF 1.4% Intl. ETF 3.1% EM Mkt EQ MF 0.8% EM Mkt EQ ETF 0.5% Global REITs 0.4% REITs 3.5% Muni Bonds 1.9% Preferred 2.2% Alternative 1.4% Stable Value 27.4% CDS 11.2% TF Cash 2.7% TX Cash 7.6% 100.0%

Future Strategy Plans

There are some plans in place now. First, move my HSA to Fidelity, and for the first time, move a fraction into equities. Second, before 2025, convert all my after-tax 401(k) funds into the Roth option. The Roth part will be moved to Fidelity either when I am done converting or in steps - I haven't decided. Also not decided is how much, if not all, of the rest of the 401(k) funds I will move to Fidelity. Right now, I would say at least 50% would stay, so I have access to the Stable Value option (which is a work plan-only choice). Third is a complete review of all our tax-advantage account holdings and making adjustments as needed for balance or performance reasons. I will be doing this for the taxable accounts as the CDs mature. Fourth, and affecting the first three: Are we okay with our current asset allocation percentages? The "sages" are predicting a decade of low returns for both stocks and bonds. This is one reason we are looking at higher-yielding asset classes (REITs, BDCs, Preferreds). And one last, one time-only decision is whether to wait until my FRA (2021) to start my Social Security or to start when I turn 65 (May 2020).

Conclusion

Our net worth allows us to have an extremely low equity ratio (about 40%). As our 2020 CDs mature, those will almost entirely move into equities and higher-yielding fixed income assets, depending which accounts hold them. I follow several contributors covering REITs, and am looking to increase that asset class to at least 10% of our assets.

I don’t think we have to worry about the Medicare limit in 2020 unless I decide to start my SS payments before my FRA (2021). Even if no CD is renewed, my Stable Value assets will still give me a solid 25-28% in “cash” - a very comfortable level of SWAN assets.

For those who did not see the articles detailing our retirement accounts and investment strategies, see my profile for a listing. Upcoming articles will review our IRA and Roth accounts in detail. Be sure to check "Follow" above to be notified of when they are published.

