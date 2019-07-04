Stock Repurchases Declined In The First Quarter: What's Going On

How these two situations might be reflected in future market actions should be of major concern to investors.

Although stock prices rose during the first six months of 2019, the rise in these prices have been more closely connected with what the Federal Reserve is doing and investor confidence in Fed officials.

The timing of this move roughly coincided with the drop in longer-term bond yields which raises questions about a connection between the two markets.

Corporate stock repurchases declined in the first quarter for the first time in seven quarters and corporate dividend payments also fell from the fourth quarter.

On Monday, I examined the issue “Bond Yields: What Do They Mean For The Economy.”

The concern:

“Longer-term bond yields remain at very low levels, and there has been increased interest in why these returns have dropped so low and what do they mean for the future.”

An answer for this is that debt levels, both private and public, have gotten so high that the future growth of the economy will be impacted, as these obligations must be met.

Thus, the outlook for the longer-term economic growth of the US economy remains tepid at best, a picture that seems to be consistent with the projections coming from the Federal Reserve System.

Expectations for the longer-term growth of the US economy seem to be locked in at around 1.9 percent. No recession forecast, just mediocre expansion.

Starting in the fourth quarter of 2018, market expectations of future economic growth, and future inflation rates, began to decline in the United States.

Along with the decline in these expectations, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note also began to decline.

In early November 2018, the yield on the 10-year note was around 3.20 percent and a lot of analysts had been suggesting that the rate might go higher.

But, information began to trickle in that maybe economic growth was not going to be that robust and that inflation rates would also remain anemic.

In early January 2019, the yield on the 10-year note had dropped to 2.70 percent, and the rate has continued to fall since then. Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, the yield was down close to 1.95 percent.

I reiterate my earlier call to keep an eye on the bond market because a lot seems to be going on there that we must try to understand if we want to build a greater understanding of where the economy is and where it might be going.

Note that there has also been a decline in longer-term yields, worldwide as the expectations for economic growth around the globe have fallen. Yesterday, the government yields dropped to near-term lows in most developed countries around the globe, reflecting these expectations.

During these past few months, however, stock prices in the United States have reached new highs as investors have reacted to the actions and talk of Federal Reserve officials. Investors have placed their bets that the Federal Reserve will continue to support the stock market and so, stock prices have continued to meander upwards through the first part of 2019.

The S&P 500 stock index was up 18 percent for the year through Monday, although the bigger part of this increase came in the first quarter—13.1 percent—of the year.

But, something else seems to be happening, something that we should continue to watch.

Corporate share buybacks dropped in the first quarter of the year, the first time share repurchases have contracted in seven quarters. Furthermore, “Dividends, another way companies return capital to shareholders, also declined 2.1 percent from the fourth quarter….”

These data should raise some eyebrows, at least for the time being.

Part of the discussions about how corporations are changing and moving into the era of the “new” Modern Corporation, is directed about how sophisticated corporations have become in the use of financial engineering. Corporations, in this new age, are dealing with larger and larger cash hordes on their balance sheets. As a consequence, these organizations must handle these funds as intelligently as they can in order to keep returns as high as they can.

The use of share buybacks and the payment of corporate dividends have played a major role over the past ten years in the overall financial engineering and performance of these companies. I have written about this situation quite frequently in the last few years.

So, if there has been a major shift in stock buybacks and dividend payments, a question must be asked about these sophisticated money users about the reasoning for such a move.

In the first quarter of this year, stock buybacks totaled $205.8 billion, down from $223.0 billion in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, more than $800 billion in share repurchases took place in 2018, “the most ever in a single year.”

The reasons given for the shift are the same as those given for the movement in bond yields.

So, are the expectations being built into the bond markets over the past seven or eight months finding a way into the stock market?

Not only is economic growth slowing, FactSet has released information indicating that S&P 500 companies are projecting earnings to fall 2.6 percent in the second quarter of 2019 from a year earlier and they are expected to decline another 0.5 percent in the third quarter.

“If those numbers hold up, the earnings throughout the broad index will have fallen three straight quarters, its longest losing streak since 2016.”

In an economic slowdown, corporations need to hang on to more cash. Is this what they are doing?

But, a side effect of this reduction in share repurchases is that market liquidity declines. And, with less liquidity, the stock market could even become more volatile.

Bottom line, we have another situation we need to watch closely.

The bond market may have given us some early guidance about how expectations concerning economic growth are falling and now we can use this information to say something about how corporations are handling their cash here in 2019. But, this is an evolving situation, one that we must stay closely attuned to.

Stock market investors continue to dwell on what they think the Federal Reserve is doing, and they will continue to do this into the near future. But, as I have cautioned before, if investors lose their confidence in the Fed’s support of the stock market, the lack of the market liquidity provided by stock repurchases could become a factor in future market adjustments.

Just something else to be concerned about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.