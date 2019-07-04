Tenneco: Maximum Pessimism Leads To Huge Returns

The original thesis of, 1) eliminating inefficiencies in the combined Tenneco and Federal-Mogul entity, and 2) reducing multiple gap by spinning off two separate companies, remains intact.

To quote the late Sir John Templeton: “The time of maximum pessimism is the best time to buy..."

At a price of $10.48 per share, Tenneco (TEN) has officially reached that point.

Since my last article on Tenneco back in September 2018, the company closed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul and has begun integrating operations.

By way of reminder, Tenneco plans to take complementary business segments gained in the Federal-Mogul acquisition, combine them with legacy Tenneco business segments, and split them into two separate entities and spin them both off into publicly traded companies. The complementary business segments that will be combined will shave off certain inefficiencies that management has identified and quantified as roughly $200 million per year for current combined enterprise (we don't yet know what amount will be allocable per spun-off company yet). The act of combining and then separating again is complicated, and therefore has taken more time than management first estimated (spin-off was supposed to occur in late 2019 but has been delayed to mid-2020).

The stock took a hit in May 2019 when management announced the delayed spin-off, in addition to lowering revenue guidance from $18.2 billion-18.4 billion to $17.7 billion-18.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be 10.0-10.6%, down from prior guidance of 10.6%.

Source: company presentation

The stock price took a 35-40% nosedive after these events, which in my opinion is quite an overreaction. But it’s better if Nard Dog says it:

Perhaps the investment community just doesn’t want to wait the extra year for the spin-offs to occur. That’s fine with me if I get the 7x return on my money in exchange (share price of $10.25 to ~$70.00 valuation after the spin-off, shown below). New guidance for this year’s Adjusted EBITDA is $1.5 billion for the combined company. This doesn’t change my original article’s thesis one iota.

If you believe management’s estimates of $200 million in synergies per year, this increases valuation to over $86 a share, all other things held constant.

Let’s take another quick look at the company once integration is complete and the spin-off occurs.

New Tenneco and DRiV

Tenneco will combine its emission-control business with Federal-Mogul’s engine-parts business, creating a powertrain auto-parts supplier (“New Tenneco”) with more than $10 billion in annual revenue and 11% Adjusted EBITDA margins.

Tenneco will combine its ride performance business segment with Federal-Mogul’s complementary suspension and brake businesses, and the new company will be branded “DRiV.” This combined segment has more than $6.4 billion in annual revenues and should expect 5.9% EBITDA margins (management expects this to be flat YoY, after top-line revenue growth of 4-5%). Notice the “house of brands” that the new segment will sport, along with the dominant market positions of each:

Once again, the two companies will be spun off in mid-2020 after integration is complete.

Morningstar pegs the value of this business at $73.00 a share, as of May 2019. This makes it possibly one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen based on Morningstar’s rating system. It’s not every day that a shop like Morningstar sticks its neck out and values a stock at 7 times what it’s currently trading for! But let’s not take Morningstar’s word for it.

Remember that Tenneco has previously provided information on industry EV/EBITDA valuation comps for its company, which are 7x and above:

Source: company presentation

Remember also that the slide above is from last year when Tenneco was trading at a 4.4x EV/EBITDA multiple. That multiple has now dropped to an unbelievable 3.7x. The industry comps were also corroborated by Barclays (NYSE:BCS) when it conducted its analysis on the Federal-Mogul acquisition. In its analysis, Barclays cobbled together industry EV/EBITDA multiples using 6 different comparable companies and arrived at an average of roughly 9x for Aftermarket Suppliers, Distributors, and Retailers, which would be applied to DRiV. Likewise, it also pulled the averages of 13 different comparable companies for the Powertrain division and arrived at a multiple of 6.4x. Using these multiples against management’s estimates of performance, we can value the two companies separately.

I will be the first to admit that Tenneco has taken on a lot of debt for the Federal-Mogul transaction and that is one reason the investment community has not particularly smiled on the stock. Other writers have mentioned that valuing this company is difficult. To that point, using a metric like EV/EBITDA to value a company that has such a debt burden might be a little misleading, since interest expense and capex will be omitted from the calculation, but will, in reality, prove to be very burdensome to operations. Instead, a more accurate picture of what the annual real cash flows of this company is depicted below. I have taken my previous article’s analysis and used the schedule of debt maturities that go out to year 2026, and updated it for recent actuals and updated 2019 management guidance. This will probably be as close as we can get to an actual fair valuation:

Note that the Adjusted EBITDA figure of $1,831 million in 2020 is what management has implied in its estimates of the two stand-alone companies (what it has implied is found above by adding together the $539M for DRiV plus the $1,292M for New Tenneco to get to $1,831M). Thereafter, I have used a 3% growth rate for Adjusted EBITDA, assuming the two companies can at least keep up with historical inflation. This should be a safe assumption after accounting for the fact that the newly formed companies are better equipped and positioned after the consolidation than they were before. This was described in detail in my previous article.

For reference and full disclosure, I have included below what I thought the valuation was in Q3 2018:

While the updated guidance was not welcome news back in May, the long thesis remains intact and the cone of possibilities right now is certainly asymmetric. There’s not much further this stock can fall, while the upside provides anywhere from 4x to 7x returns from where the market has currently priced the company, depending on the valuation method.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.