Indicators Suggest Breakout Ahead

S&P 500 has been constrained by Overhead Resistance for more than two months but should change this week.

Source: Pexels

That Nagging Overhead Resistance...

The week before last, on Thursday, June 20, the S&P 500 ran into a cement wall of Overhead Resistance, established just above the 2950 level - which was also the level where it encountered a brick wall in early May. Last week - and so far this week - the index representing America's premier large companies has floundered around below and just above this level, placing a ceiling on investment gains for more than two months now. This situation stumps many investors, who wonder if stocks can break through that stubborn resistance and establish fresh new highs again in this market cycle, or if we have seen the last market high and the end of the line for the record-setting, ten-year long bull market following the Financial Crisis of 2008-2009.

Chart 1 below shows a daily chart of the S&P 500 since last November, just before it took a -10% December dip below its Long-Term Support Line (LTSL, dotted dark green line), which got started back in October 2008. Here you can see that while stocks dipped below the Long-Term Support Line in the fourth quarter last year, it recovered nicely in the first quarter this year before running into Overhead Resistance (horizontal, dotted red line). It then bounced straight down to the dark green Support Line, made a V-shaped bottom, and headed straight back up to Overhead Resistance - below which it floundered last week, while inching just above this week.

Chart 1: Still at the Overhead Resistance line, the S&P 500 remains between a rock (Long-Term Support Line) and a hard place (said Overhead Resistance).

We previously made the case (in Chart 2 of our June 11 Seeking Alpha article) that significant breaks below a bull market's Long-Term Support Line (LTSL, the dark green line above), which markets regularly establish as diagonal bases for prices during extended rallies, are clear indications of the start of a bear market.

While there was a temporary, false alarm break of the LTSL in the fourth quarter of 2018, so far the S&P 500 has avoided a substantive break of its Long-Term Support Line since that line first developed in late 2008. The critical component that determines whether a break of the trend line is going to be temporary or meaningful is the overall status of macroeconomic indicators and stock fundamentals when technical indicators begin to weaken. It is for this reason that we use composites of macroeconomic indicators, equity fundamentals, market breadth, investor sentiment, and technical indicators to determine the market exposure of our quantitative models.

When macro conditions are still positive, as they were in the fourth quarter of 2018, that break of the LTSL was predictably only temporary. The fact that stocks have been unable to take off from here so far demonstrates a slowing of the economic growth that had previously pushed stocks far above the Long-Term Support Line with ease. We may see an increase in economic growth, which naturally stimulates corporate earnings and stock prices, but at this point, it's unclear from where that growth may emerge. This late in an economic cycle, that will be a real feat if it occurs.

However, the S&P 500 has now eased slightly above Overhead Resistance, but it could turn downward toward its Support Line once again, creating a ping-pong pattern between an ever-narrowing rock and a hard place. Moreover, the longer the S&P 500 stays just slightly above its LTSL, the more likely it is that the threshold will finally give way - and that will be the definitive signal of the beginning of the next bear market.

So, where is the market headed next? Let's take a look at two big-picture macro indicators, one from the S&P 500 sector performance and one from a key economic indicator, to see what those measures are telling us lies ahead in the coming weeks.

May Through Mid-June Defensive Sector Trend

Following the four-month 23.54% market surge from the day after Christmas to early May, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary, Communications Services, Technology, Industrials, and Energy sectors went into a significant slump through the entire month of May and the first part of June. It was a classic consolidation after a big run-up.

Those stock sectors had attracted a great deal of money, and bullish investors' wallets were exhausted, with their owners ready to take a well-deserved hiatus after driving stocks back above their pre-fourth-quarter-selloff level to set a fractional new high, before heading for the Barcalounger to enjoy an ice-cold refreshment.

As shown in Chart 2 below, during the six weeks from early May through mid-June (as the overall market slumped and floundered), it was the defensive sectors that began to push the market higher. This move was led by Real Estate, Utilities, Consumer Staples, and Healthcare shares as institutional investors rotated into the unloved defensive sectors, shown by the bars on the right with an upward green arrow. The previous cyclical market leaders went into a shallow decline, as indicated by the red arrow on the left side of the chart.

Chart 2: After hitting Overhead Resistance in early May, bullish sectors went into a slump, and defensive stocks assumed a leadership role. Source: Portfolio123.com

But Recent Sector Trend Turns Bullish...

However, since returning to the level of prior highs and being flummoxed again by the brick wall of the previously mentioned Overhead Resistance during the week of June 17, there has been another significant turnover of market leadership.

As shown in Chart 3 below, over the past two weeks since the mid-June impact with Overhead resistance, the defensive market leaders of Staples, Healthcare, Utilities, and Real Estate seem to have given up their campaign and returned to their slump (dotted red line, right side). The previously mentioned bullish sectors (dotted green line, left side) have resumed their leadership role, albeit somewhat limited at this point. However, that will change when Overhead Resistance is left behind.

Chart 3: Since the S&P 500 bounced off Overhead Resistance the week of June 16, market leadership has returned to the bullish sectors. Source: Portfolio123

This change of leadership from defensive to bullish sectors bodes well for a final breakthrough of the Overhead Resistance and the establishment of new all-time market highs in the coming weeks. However, sector leadership is only one factor that gives us insight into the overall direction of stocks. Other critical signals include Earnings Trends, Corporate Bond Yields, Housing Start Trends, Market Breadth Trends, Treasury Yield Differentials, Sector Earnings Trends, Unemployment Trends, and many more.

What are macroeconomic indicators telling us at this time? Rather than look at a composite of indicators, let's focus on one very critical component from the macroeconomic group...

Employment Conditions Suggest Continuing Gains are Likely

Another positive indicator that is favorable for continuing to new highs is the fact that our proprietary Unemployment Signal is not giving a bearish sign of economic contraction at this time.

Chart 4 below shows the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in blue in the top panel and the US Unemployment Rate in purple in the bottom window. The two middle windows show our Unemployment Signal (green, second panel from top) above and a chart showing how the Signal is derived using black and red lines (third window from the top) for display. The black line signifies a two-month Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the US Unemployment Rate (which helps smooth out short-term noise), while the red signal line is an offset of the two-month EMA.

The green Unemployment Signal Line (second window from top) provides a binary indicator of those crossovers. You can see that it has some short-term, false signals, which is common in a crossover system, and that's one of the reasons why we always use a composite of indicators to provide more accurate signals with fewer whipsaws.

Chart 4: Substantive changes in the Unemployment Rate trend provides a coincident market downturn signal. Source: Portfolio123.com.

When the Unemployment Rate (black line in third window of Chart 4 above) is above its red signal line, it indicates that Unemployment is climbing, which has proven historically to be a valuable leading indicator of an imminent economic contraction.

Small and medium-sized business owners usually are very close to their market and have a keen sense for when a slowdown in their business is beginning. With employees generally being the most significant expense for a company, a payroll cut is the first step firms will take when preparing for a downturn. Larger businesses follow the same pattern not long after that, having a much more significant impact on the number of unemployed workers - which is why when Unemployment finally turns, it can accelerate higher quite rapidly.

A review of historical data shows that an upturn in the Unemployment Signal and a downturn in the stock market itself provide a 6-10 month lead time before a recession gets underway. For this reason, the Unemployment Signal offers a valuable coincident indicator for a near-term stock market downturn, and when the recession ensues - a -20% or more significant bear market.

However, Initial Claims Uptrend Could Signal Recession

Significant increases in the trend of Initial Unemployment Claims is one of the best leading indicators of a recession. Initial Unemployment Claims is a weekly signal (rather than monthly like the Unemployment Rate) and is based on actual claims - i.e., cumulative counts of unemployment claim documents filed with Unemployment Offices across the US - rather than seasonally adjusted government estimates based on surveys of businesses and the public, as is the case with the monthly Unemployment Rate.

While the two macro-indicators discussed above, one for the market (sector trend) and another for the economy (unemployment trend), are currently providing a near-term (and possibly intermediate-term) bullish signal, the trend in Initial Unemployment Claims appears to be very close to turning higher - and when it occurs, that is likely to be the death knell for this long bull market.

Chart 5 below shows the pattern of Initial Unemployment Claims (green line) for the last two market cycles and today. The dotted blue line indicates the trend of the highs of Initial Claims, but there are other ways to draw these lines. When Initial Unemployment Claims begin to shoot higher, breaking above that blue trend line, it is a definitive indicator that the top of the bull market is behind us and a downturn has started. Invariably, in the coming months, a recession will accompany that significant increase in the trend of unemployment claims.

Chart 5: Initial Unemployment Claims trend breaks are a leading indicator of recessions and a coincident indicator of significant downturns for stocks.

On the far right of Chart 5 above, you can see that Initial Unemployment Claims (green line) have flatlined at an average of about 210,000 claims per month for the last year (purple line). Looking back at 2007, just before the Financial Crisis and Great Recession, you can see that Unemployment Claims also flatlined for about a year at approximately 310,000 per week, before turning sharply higher.

The public report of a surge in Unemployment Claims in 2007 accompanied precisely the beginning of the market selloff in October that year - almost to the day - and savvy investors are closely watching this data set. When we see the weekly report of Initial Unemployment Claims breaks above the dotted, dark blue trend line on the right side of Chart 5 above, it's time to move to investments in defensive ETFs, which should profit in the coming economic contraction.

That said, a market selloff is nothing to be feared, and there is certainly no reason to panic because a recession is imminent. Economic contractions are a natural part of the business cycle, restoring equilibrium and resetting prices to more reasonable levels - indeed, preparing the ground for the launch of the next bull market.

In fact, we see market selloffs as a unique opportunity to record exceptional profits - both to the downside and by accurately identifying the bottom and the subsequent upturn, earning significant gains when deeply oversold equities reverse course higher. Frequent, short-term trading is not necessary for this effort; instead, holding positions for 3-6 months, on average, is most effective. The objective is to capture significant market turns and ignore the short-term noise from the market and media, which regularly leads investors into making costly wrong turns.

Cable TV broadcasters such as CNBC or Fox Business generate income by stirring audience emotion, which increases viewership and attains their objective of increasing advertising revenues. However, that stirring of emotions is in direct conflict with your investing success, and you won't find your financial well-being on their list of quarterly corporate goals. The media has objectives that conflict with yours, and for this reason, should be avoided.

To attain this accurate identification of turning points, investors should use a proven quantitative approach that combines multiple indicators from a composite of analytical disciples (macroeconomic, fundamental, sentiment, technical). A carefully crafted system can provide the appropriate timing for risk mitigation and a move to defensive positions that will profit from the coming recession-related market selloff.

Watch for our soon-to-be-launched Systematic ETF Investment service in the SA marketplace!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, RSP, QQQ, IVV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.