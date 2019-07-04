OILU ETF Is Poised To Rise

OPEC cuts continue to lend bullishness to the market and we are likely to see continuation of the movement seen in the first half of this year.

The roll yield of OILU is poised to become positive as stocks continue to tighten against the 5-year average.

Over the last month, the ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (OILU) has crushed it by returning 12%, even accounting for an 8% drop over the last week.

In this piece I will make the case that the two-month downtrend which started in late April has ended and that the recent price gains seen over the last month will carry forward for the foreseeable future.

The Instrument

In the leveraged ETF space, OILU is a staple for many of the short-term investors who utilize it to gain exposure to the crude markets. If you’re unfamiliar with the methodology, OILU attempts to give a 3x return of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. As seen in its prospectus, directionally, OILU does a good job of delivering its stated objective.

If you read through the methodology of Bloomberg’s index, you’ll find that Bloomberg utilizes a method of shifting exposure such that it rolls positions every other month as seen in the following table.

This method reduces the number of individual transactions required to roll exposure from month to month, but in the process it shifts exposure further out on the curve which potentially increases the effects of roll yield. As mentioned in the cited document containing this table, you can see that roll yield is a big concern and driver of share price return for instruments which track the index.

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss you receive from holding a position across the forward curve towards expiry. As seen in the following chart from Wikipedia, there is a general tendency for futures prices to approach spot price as time progresses towards expiry and this process can result in gains or losses for holders of the commodity, depending on the market structure.

When a market is in backwardation (front contract is higher than the back contracts), roll yield tends to be positive for long investors in that positions established at the back of the curve tend to increase on a relative basis versus prices in the front of the curve. When the market is in contango (front month under back months), roll yield tends to be negative as back prices generally will drop in value as time nears expiry. This process can result in substantial under or over performance of the front-month price through time due to this varying source of return.

At present, the Bloomberg index which OILU gives a multiplied return of, is holding September futures and will do so until they expire in August (at which point it will shift exposure to November). The market is currently slightly in contango in September but the curve shifts into backwardation for the next year as seen in the following charts.

The implication of the current relationship is that roll yield is slightly negative, but as time progresses, there is a strong fundamental case that roll yield will shift positive as backwardation enters the market.

Fundamentals

Now that we’ve examined the methodology of OILU and the index it tracks, we can shift our focus to the actual fundamentals impacting the crude markets right now. OILU is currently giving a 3x daily return of September futures which means that where the price of crude is headed in the future is highly relevant to traders and investors in the ETF.

This year, the crude markets have experienced quite a bit of volatility as price started strong on the back of OPEC cuts and saw a two-month collapse in price as the United States was flooded with imports.

Going forward, OPEC has extended its current level of supply cuts and imports have fallen back below the 5-year range, which means that we are likely to continue to see subdued imports for the immediate future.

The supply and demand balance has been greatly influenced by the volatility of imports this year and changes in the 5-year range of stocks can be directly attributed to these two stories (OPEC cuts reducing volume followed by a brief surge in imports in the April/May time frame).

If you’ve followed my articles for any amount of time, you’ve likely seen that I rely heavily on proven correlations between fundamental data and price. I don’t think that in most situations it’s enough to simply say “the market is moving towards undersupply, therefore buy” unless you have quantified and proven this relationship to exist in the data.

In the case of North American crude, there is a clear relationship between the price of crude oil and the trajectory of inventories in relationship to the 5-year average of inventories. This relationship is graphed below and basically shows periods of time in which the market is pushing into oversupplied or undersupplied territory.

The recent strong draws (as a result of weakening imports and higher exports) have led to a situation in which the distance between stocks and the average is closing. This relationship is historically associated with rising prices. As seen in the following chart, there is a clear relationship between the distance above/below the 5-year average and the outright price of crude: when stocks fall faster than what is seasonally normal, prices rise.

We are currently shooting for the 5-year average in inventories based largely on the ongoing OPEC cuts (which are scheduled to continue through at least this year). As long as this catalyst remains present in the marketplace, we are likely to continue to see upwards pressure on the market. Short-term periods of oversupply can and will occur, but the underlying catalyst and message of the market right now is one of bullishness. With this bullishness will likely come higher crude prices and a push into backwardation. With the market pushing into backwardation, roll on the Bloomberg index which OILU tracks becomes positive and the return of the index will likely outperform the spot price of crude oil. It is a really great time to own OILU in the face of both fundamentals and evolving roll.

A Note on Leverage

OILU is a leveraged ETF and that means that leverage decay is a real risk. Most traders and investors of leveraged ETFs know about this, but if you don’t, I’d suggest reading this. Basically since you’re seeking a multiple of a daily return with the ETF and percentage returns aren’t additive (50% loss isn’t corrected by a 50% gain, but rather a 100% gain is required), the long-term returns of the ETF will diverge significantly from the spot return of the index depending on how volatility plays out. Keep this in mind over whatever holding horizon you’re exposed to OILU.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.